 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   California firefighters plead with residents to stop trying to use garden hoses to defend their homes against miles of advancing wildfire   (ktla.com) divider line
23
    More: PSA, Santa Cruz County, California, Firefighter, Emergency evacuation, Santa Cruz Mountains, Fire Protection, Boulder Creek, California, Santa Clara County, California, city of Santa Cruz  
•       •       •

617 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2020 at 1:35 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you believe what the Kenosha vigilante supporters say, there are definite parallels here. Folks are willing to go in and do it themselves when police and fire cannot or will not.

What to make of this?
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Are there any scientific studies on if garden hoses help save homes?

/if I lived in a fire-prone area, I'd be thinking deluge systems
 
bluewave69
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
idk use a chainsaw or something.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I would think garden hoses work better than trying to pee on the fire.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Califlowernian hosers?
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can't decide whether people in California have a worse understanding of thermodynamics or of virology.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My aunt's husband was quoted in the paper as saying, when the hose melted, he switched to throwing bowls of water.

Their house was the only one within about a mile that didn't burn down - they were in an area the firefighters had written off as undefendable, and for good reason: There was no way to evacuate. He was lucky to survive that.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: There was no way to evacuate


(By which I mean, because he didn't evacuate when orders were issued, there was no way out once the fire arrived)
 
Fano
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But Hugh, and only Hugh, can prevent florist friars
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fursecution: Are there any scientific studies on if garden hoses help save homes?

/if I lived in a fire-prone area, I'd be thinking deluge systems


You can use it to put out hotspots or embers that get on your roof start to smolder, provided you keep water pressure which is not a givin.  It also depends on how well you've cleared around your house already (defensible space and what not). However, if you get into the one acre a second type of wildfires we've been seeing, absolutely not.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fursecution: Are there any scientific studies on if garden hoses help save homes?

/if I lived in a fire-prone area, I'd be thinking deluge systems


Yes, but wildfires exhibit spectacularly bizarre behavior so those controlled-experiment studies don't mean much beyond flames are hot.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
On the other hand.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fursecution: Are there any scientific studies on if garden hoses help save homes?

/if I lived in a fire-prone area, I'd be thinking deluge systems


I would think that it could help in edge cases.   You get an ember here or there landing on your home, you can put it out before it starts a fire.

You got a raging blaze passing though, probably not.

Unless, of course, you build intelligently for the area.   Have a nice, *LARGE* flat lawn with no decorative shrubs or trees near your house, and keep the lawn watered adequately.   Have a tile or metal roof instead of asphalt or especially wooden shingles.   Build out of cinder blocks or poured concrete instead of wood.  Don't use stuff like plastic siding.
 
malaktaus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fursecution: Are there any scientific studies on if garden hoses help save homes?

/if I lived in a fire-prone area, I'd be thinking deluge systems


Wildland firefighters generally don't even attempt to put fires out, because even with the resources available to them, that's totally impossible. What they do instead is attempt to contain the fire, and the biggest way they do it is by starting more fires, to create a burned-over area where the wildfire can't find fuel. Think about that, and then think about your statement. If you lived in a fire-prone area, and there were trees and shiat anywhere near your house, and a fire burned through the area, your house would burn down, end of farking story. The only thing you could realistically do to save it would be to essentially clear-cut a pretty large area around the house, and that still might not be enough.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you're falling off a cliff, you might as well try to fly.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

malaktaus: create a burned-over area where the wildfire can't find fuel


So if I burn down all my neighbor's houses I'm fine.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: If you believe what the Kenosha vigilante supporters say, there are definite parallels here. Folks are willing to go in and do it themselves when police and fire cannot or will not.

What to make of this?


What I think is these folks are deluded.

They're sapping water pressure the firefighters need; they're blocking access roads.

More important, they don't understand fire. They don't understand fire science and how fire can jump fire lines. They won't have escape routes planned. They don't have radio contact with spotters to warn of changes in wind direction.

Basically, they're doing good by accident, and they will die when a bunch of them get caught when a shift in the wind cuts off their only means of exit.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Fursecution: Are there any scientific studies on if garden hoses help save homes?

/if I lived in a fire-prone area, I'd be thinking deluge systems

I would think that it could help in edge cases.   You get an ember here or there landing on your home, you can put it out before it starts a fire.

You got a raging blaze passing though, probably not.

Unless, of course, you build intelligently for the area.   Have a nice, *LARGE* flat lawn with no decorative shrubs or trees near your house, and keep the lawn watered adequately.   Have a tile or metal roof instead of asphalt or especially wooden shingles.   Build out of cinder blocks or poured concrete instead of wood.  Don't use stuff like plastic siding.


Lawns are a terrible idea in most places subject to wildfires. They require a lot of water. Water that's in short supply because of the droughts than make them prone to wildfires.

A lot of xeriscaping is a different story.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: edmo: If you believe what the Kenosha vigilante supporters say, there are definite parallels here. Folks are willing to go in and do it themselves when police and fire cannot or will not.

What to make of this?

What I think is these folks are deluded.

They're sapping water pressure the firefighters need; they're blocking access roads.

More important, they don't understand fire. They don't understand fire science and how fire can jump fire lines. They won't have escape routes planned. They don't have radio contact with spotters to warn of changes in wind direction.

Basically, they're doing good by accident, and they will die when a bunch of them get caught when a shift in the wind cuts off their only means of exit.


This right here.gif
 
midigod [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fursecution: Are there any scientific studies on if garden hoses help save homes?

/if I lived in a fire-prone area, I'd be thinking deluge systems


An acquaintance of mine invented a foaming system that attaches to the house, and covers the entire house with a biodegradable (made from cow and horse hooves, mostly) foam that sticks for up to 12 hours, completely insulating and protecting the house. It can also be deployed remotely, assuming the house has power. There were a bunch of success stories from people whose home were fired over, but spared.  It was sold to a number of fire departments and private homes, but I can't recall the name of it. Any Farkers from Colorado remember the name of that system? He was from Boulder, but he moved to California to start promoting it out there.
 
Albinoman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JesseL: dittybopper: Fursecution: Are there any scientific studies on if garden hoses help save homes?

/if I lived in a fire-prone area, I'd be thinking deluge systems

I would think that it could help in edge cases.   You get an ember here or there landing on your home, you can put it out before it starts a fire.

You got a raging blaze passing though, probably not.

Unless, of course, you build intelligently for the area.   Have a nice, *LARGE* flat lawn with no decorative shrubs or trees near your house, and keep the lawn watered adequately.   Have a tile or metal roof instead of asphalt or especially wooden shingles.   Build out of cinder blocks or poured concrete instead of wood.  Don't use stuff like plastic siding.

Lawns are a terrible idea in most places subject to wildfires. They require a lot of water. Water that's in short supply because of the droughts than make them prone to wildfires.

A lot of xeriscaping is a different story.


If the firefighters are not fighting the fire then where is the water pressure lost? Besides, if you read the article they have a gas fired pump draining swimming pools (I'm sure it's getting filled off the tap, but that is such a low drop in pressure). Their crime is not being rich enough to have California concentrate on keeping them safe.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.