 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   I've heard of pump and dump in the stock market, but in your bedroom?   (soranews24.com) divider line
5
    More: Giggity, Exercise, Physical exercise, new Tenga Workout Gear, Muscle, Tenga's flagship Vacuum Cup model, Arnold Schwarzenegger, vigorous workout, company's newest product  
•       •       •

197 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2020 at 12:32 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Clearly Subby doesn't have a nursing mother in his life. That's what you do with milk you can't use (like if you decided to have a couple of drinks), and often occurs in the bedroom.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Manhood In The Iron Maskby Alexandre Dumbass
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The only drawback is that it makes your cock all blurry as soon as its inserted.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are you implying something about my seduction technique, subby?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

As used by Fisto.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.