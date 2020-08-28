 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   I've had it with these monkey-fighting snakes in this Monday-to-Friday cistern
5
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the hottest girl I've been with was Oz. And the scariest shiat is Oz. Coincidence?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Jesus effing christ Australia, you never disapoint
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
little aussie snakes are awesome

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Would you rather monkeys not fight on your behalf?  We can do that. With the Coronavirus shut down, we have so many buckets of poop to throw. Be nice and we'll throw them at snakes. Be assholes and we'll throw them at you. Make your choice humans.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Jesus effing christ Australia, you never disapoint


Well, it keeps the Trumpers away, so it's not all bad...
 
