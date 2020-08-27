 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Las Vegas)   Paraglider has been missing since Saturday. Officials think he must have landed by now   (fox5vegas.com) divider line
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
nice
 
F-14Tomcat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You never know. Thermals and all..
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

F-14Tomcat: You never know. Thermals and all..


F14s don't glide Maverick.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
With the last coordinates over a mile up, and an unknown descent angle, the possible search area makes finding him nearly impossible. I'm speaking as someone with absolutely no knowledge of air rescue operations, as is customary on the Internet.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pushing 15k? DNRTFA but hypoxia's potentially close by, and were there sweet thermals, judgement might've been less than spot on.  Not going to look for cloud formation info but getting sucked up into a good sized storm cloud would do for him too. Either way, wouldn't suffer much.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, he's a goner.

If anyone sees him walking about now, that would be paranormal.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the worst that could happen - he becomes a quadraglider?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
