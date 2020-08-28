 Skip to content
(Slate)   The "Officer Friendly" character was blue "copaganda" that managed to convince Americans cops were on "their side"   (slate.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd re-write the lyrics to Copa Cabana, but I've been up all night and the cops don't deserve the effort.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I'd re-write the lyrics to Copa Cabana, but I've been up all night and the cops don't deserve the effort.


You're the real hero for holding back.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Never heard of this. But I didn't go to right wing shiat garbage school that teaches you to grow up and be a terrorist or mass shooter, so I guess I wouldn't know.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm pitching Officer Cap Ya Inna Back to the Oshkosh PD.  His catchphrase is "Don' walk away from me (boy)!"
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If only there had been a warning years ago that there was a problem with regards to the recruitment of police officers.....
 
sauce_jenkins
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't hate the player, hate the game. Most cops aren't trigger happy bullies and do a valuable service to the community. However, they are indoctrinated into a horrible system which is very stubborn about reforming itself
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hmm... Officer Friendly reminds me of another uniformed sociopath...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In my elementary school they had cops come by a few times a year to tell us how they were there to help and we had to help them when asked. But it seems when kids become teenagers cops start to hassle them.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I went through D.A.R.E., the good cop propaganda wore off by freshman year in high school.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sauce_jenkins: Don't hate the player, hate the game. Most cops aren't trigger happy bullies and do a valuable service to the community. However, they are indoctrinated into a horrible system which is very stubborn about reforming itself


just a few bad apples.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Growing up in white suburbia, our town had six elementary schools.  Officer Holland was an elderly Mister Rogers type guy who would visit all the schools a few times a year, and he'd talk about the police being our friend, and how we should reach out to a police officer if we were in trouble.  We adored the old guy.

My first run in with the police as an adult was in High School.  Down at one corner of the parking lot, was what we optimistically called "the hash block" it was where we hung out before school and smoked Mexican ditch weed (because we were in the suburbs of NH and that's all that made it that far north.)  One morning cops in riot gear rushed in and corralled everyone onto waiting school buses, and hauled everyone away without reading them their rights or actually arresting them.  Didn't matter if you were carrying, or partaking, you got hauled away.

In hindsight, it was a Staypuft Marshmallow man cautionary tale.  I thought of something from my youth that could never hurt me.

/Everyone got released to their parents eventually.
/I did tell you it was white suburbia after all.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When?  The 50's?  Only time I ever heard the term was from teen runaways who used it to identify which cops would roll you for ass, grass or cash and threaten to knock you upside the head a few times and dump you outside of town if you didn't cough up.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, did someone think this was real life and he was an actual officer?

Why is this even an article?

It's like someone realizing Santa Claus is fake and writing a Slate article about it.

The need to teach kids to "look both ways" or wait for the light to cross, Myers writes, created a natural opportunity for police officers to become "educators." If this sounds like a conspiracy theory, that's not quite it

If you think that sounds like a conspiracy theory, you have way too much of a conspiracy theory mindset and need to seek help.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I read the "officer friendly" concept of... if you have to label this specific officer as "friendly," obviously the other ones aren't.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sauce_jenkins: Don't hate the player, hate the game. Most cops aren't trigger happy bullies and do a valuable service to the community. However, they are indoctrinated into a horrible system which is very stubborn about reforming itself


Pull the other one!
 
MegaLib
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Defund and abolish the Police.  Create social democratic welfare programs that promote the general welfare and solve the root causes of crime.  Finally have liberty and justice for all
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I went through D.A.R.E., the good cop propaganda wore off by freshman year in high school.


Yep.

The only thing DARE taught anyone I knew was how to get high (the guy showed an apple pipe) and what to use for what effect.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In high school, we had Officer Threatening Cop tell us what would happen if we screwed up.  One time we had convicts from a local prison come by and tell us about the horrors of drug addiction.
 
g.fro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think the constant stream of cop dramas on every network teaching people things like "only guilty people ask for a lawyer", cop movies showing that only cops who break the rules get results, and the show Cops teaching a whole generation that if you want an exciting job of chasing down meth-heads, high-speed pursuits, and fights, then a career in law enforcement is for you, have done slightly more  damage to this country than a coloring book.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hear two thing. The police are overly aggressive, out of control thugs who will kill you.
... AND ...
Let's get rid of all the guns and rely on the police to protect us.
 
g.fro
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: I hear two thing. The police are overly aggressive, out of control thugs who will kill you.
... AND ...
Let's get rid of all the guns and rely on the police to protect us.


Maybe we should just take away the cops' guns.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
PAINT SOME MORE PROPAGANDA NAZI BOOTLICKER

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark all the pigs. Until they clean house across the country, install leaders that aren't fascist farks, and require licensing (if they fark up once they are unable to be hired anywhere else as a cop), they can all go fark themselves.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: Mister Buttons: I went through D.A.R.E., the good cop propaganda wore off by freshman year in high school.

Yep.

The only thing DARE taught anyone I knew was how to get high (the guy showed an apple pipe) and what to use for what effect.


My favorite memory was at the bottom of every DARE worksheet, they printed "Drug Free by 2000!".

I was born in 81, so I guess they really believed they could eradicate thousands of years of drug use in under a decade.
 
Mouser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: I hear two thing. The police are overly aggressive, out of control thugs who will kill you.
... AND ...
Let's get rid of all the guns and rely on the police to protect us.


Only the Party can protect you, comrade.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Sword and Shield: Mister Buttons: I went through D.A.R.E., the good cop propaganda wore off by freshman year in high school.

Yep.

The only thing DARE taught anyone I knew was how to get high (the guy showed an apple pipe) and what to use for what effect.

My favorite memory was at the bottom of every DARE worksheet, they printed "Drug Free by 2000!".

I was born in 81, so I guess they really believed they could eradicate thousands of years of drug use in under a decade.


Holy crap, yeah. I remember that.

Had a guy I knew whose father smoked a huge amount of weed. He made it a point to go to every DARE assembly high.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.