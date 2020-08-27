 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   The white supremacist domestic terrorism is only going to get worse   (theatlantic.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Police, Militia, Paramilitary, President Donald Trump, police violence, scattered group of people, Extremism, law enforcement  
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
There is a very round ven diagram of People who stockpile guns and racists.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Also, I'm disappointed this article is didn't autoload Rage Against The Machine  when opened.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
From 2006 through 2015, terrorist attacks by Muslim extremists received 357% more press time then those by white right-wing extremists, even though the white right-wing extremists perpetrated twice as many attacks.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
We should investigate their places of worship.  Put those radicalizing religious leaders under surveillance.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
No shiat. Just wait for the lynchings and random right wing violence against minorities to start. I predict we'll start seeing wild shiat around labor day.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Duh.

Preppers fall into the same category, all too often.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Since before this country was a country, violent peckerwoods have asserted their power through extrajudicial violence.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Remember bout a decade ago when the DOJ warned of this? But the GOP flipped out?

Yeah. Good times
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

enry: We should investigate their places of worship.  Put those radicalizing religious leaders under surveillance.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blastoh: There is a very round ven diagram of People who stockpile guns and racists.


People stock racists?

Oh wait - that's called The Republican Party.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And still our media bobbleheads and politicians are more focused on the property damage during protests than the police and RWNJ violence.
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stockpile, luckyeddie, you twat.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kid who traveled to another state to start shiat and then murdered 2 people and wounded a third is being haled as a Hero by the right. He isn't the first right wing nut job to murder in the street, but he may be the first of the tidal wave of violence that Trump is trying to unleash on America in order to ascend to full Dictator.

Meme joking aside, this Will get out of control, and we will be Very lucky to survive it as an intact country.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what the president wants, chaos and cracking down on those people.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since the Department of Homeland Security is not actively engaged in shutting this down, we can only perceive, logically, that they are on board with it.
Their fear leader even encourages it.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Since the Department of Homeland Security is not actively engaged in shutting this down, we can only perceive, logically, that they are on board with it.
Their fear leader even encourages it.


The DHS and DOJ have classified fighting it as a terrorist activity.

You're damn right they are encouraging it! And the hard right knows it. That's why this is about to get Much worse; the bad guys know they won't face consequences.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the pendulum of time has infinite mass

at a certain point, society has to vomit
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: That's what the president wants, chaos and cracking down on those people.


But I distinctly remember a steady parade of POCs during their convention.

Checkmate.
 
Ultrablack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can leftish violence get any worse?
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must have done a lot of looting and arson.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: We should investigate their places of worship.  Put those radicalizing religious leaders under surveillance.


I can't disagree...
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Since the Department of Homeland Security is not actively engaged in shutting this down, we can only perceive, logically, that they are on board with it.
Their fear leader even encourages it.


And how do you propose "shutting it down".
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Since before this country was a country, violent peckerwoods have asserted their power through extrajudicial violence.


But enough about the revolutionary army.
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure that sensible people here on Fark dot com have been predicting this for a while now. I can't search for examples at the moment but I know I've seen smart people saying that this will not end well.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump has determined that riots in the streets and police violence will get him re-elected, so expect those to increase. I was going to say 'ramp up' but, he has a hard enough time ramping down
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesterB: I'm pretty sure that sensible people here on Fark dot com have been predicting this for a while now. I can't search for examples at the moment but I know I've seen smart people saying that this will not end well.


When the government doesn't severely punish a group of people storming a state capitol with assault weapons that becomes a reinforcement of the behavior.  The bias in the police force is actually going to lead to a mass incident if there is nothing done.  And there is no reason to believe anything is going to be done in a state like Idaho.
 
Meesterjojo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The article leads with a photo of a white male, felon, who was in possession of a handgun illegally, while suggesting the Hispanic kid who legally owned a rifle is a white supremacist.

Right.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They are cowards at their core. A few arrests and a few dead and they go to ground again.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah.. policing reform can't come quick enough.
 
Jimmysolson
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Some people just need shootin, the guys lucky it wasn't an AR14 style rifle he was shot with.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LesterB: I'm pretty sure that sensible people here on Fark dot com have been predicting this for a while now. I can't search for examples at the moment but I know I've seen smart people saying that this will not end well.


https://thecorrespondent.com/5696/wer​e​-heading-into-dark-times-this-is-how-t​o-be-your-own-light-in-the-age-of-trum​p/1611114266432-e23ea1a6

We're heading into dark times. This is how to be your own light in the Age of Trump

Sarah KENDZIOR

dynamic.decorrespondent.nlView Full Size

My fellow Americans, I have a favor to ask you.

Today is November 18, 2016. I want you to write about who you are, what you have experienced, and what you have endured.
Write down what you value; what standards you hold for yourself and for others. Write about your dreams for the future and your hopes for your children. Write about the struggle of your ancestors and how the hardship they overcame shaped the person you are today.

Write your biography, write down your memories. Because if you do not do it now, you may forget.

Write a list of things you would never do. Because it is possible that in the next year, you will do them.

Write a list of things you would never believe. Because it is possible that in the next year, you will either believe them or be forced to say you believe them.

A president-elect who wants to strip our country down for parts

It is increasingly clear, as Donald Trump appoints his cabinet of white supremacists and war-mongers, as hate crimes rise,  as the institutions  that are supposed to protect us cower, as international norms  are shattered, that his ascendency to power is not normal.

This is an American authoritarian kleptocracy, backed by millionaire white nationalists both in the United States and abroad, meant to strip our country down for parts, often using ethnic violence to do so.

This is not a win for anyone except them. This is a moral loss and a dangerous threat for everyone in the United States, and by extension, everyone abroad.

I have been studying authoritarian states for over a decade, and I would never exaggerate the severity of this threat. Others who study or have lived in authoritarian states have come to the same conclusion as me.

And the plight is beyond party politics: it is not a matter of having a president-elect whom many dislike, but having a president-elect whose explicit goal is to destroy the nation

...
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Meesterjojo: while suggesting the Hispanic kid who legally owned a rifle is a white supremacist.


It behooves you to seek out background on this story before commenting.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Meesterjojo: The article leads with a photo of a white male, felon, who was in possession of a handgun illegally, while suggesting the Hispanic kid who legally owned a rifle is a white supremacist.

Right.


And that white felon with the handgun was the best of the bunch, the one guy who was killed was a child rapist who was freely throwing around the "n" word that night.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Obvious tag too afraid to come out because it might be shot in the back repeatedly.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

luckyeddie: Stockpile, luckyeddie, you twat.


It still made sense to me🙂
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Meesterjojo: The article leads with a photo of a white male, felon, who was in possession of a handgun illegally, while suggesting the Hispanic kid who legally owned a rifle is a white supremacist.

Right.


1.  The guy in the picture got shot - he didn't shoot anyone

2.  The "kid" also had an illegal firearm

3.  "Hispanic" is not a race - there are Black Hispanics, White Hispanics, and those of indigenous descent

4.  I don't know whether the shooter kid is Hispanic, but if he is, he sure as fark is a White one
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It wasn't an agent of the state who shot two Americans dead this week. Instead, an American man turned his weapon on other civilians during a protest-and law enforcement let him walk right by them and out of town


Correction. It was an American child that turned his weapon on other civilians during a protest. He is farking 17 years old.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Be nice if the cops maybe don't provision and supply white supremacist agitator gangs. Is that asking too much from the people who claim they aren't all bad?
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The white supremacist domestic Terrorism is only going to get worse.

FTFY
 
g.fro
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

blastoh: There is a very round ven diagram of People who stockpile guns and racists.


Know how I know you don't know what you are talking about?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So what are you folks going to do after the Republican party turns our country into an autocratic theocracy?

I'm thinking Riviera Maya, the Mrs. and me have spent quite a lot of time in the Tulum area. We go for weeks at a time mostly for the cave diving, but the locals are wonderful and friendly people, cost of living is very reasonable, the food is awesome. With the exception of the beaches, the area is mostly undeveloped, the jungle and state parks are true wonders of nature, it is an amazing thing to be hiking and come across Jaguars resting in trees nearby.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm not
 
oldweasel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: So what are you folks going to do after the Republican party turns our country into an autocratic theocracy?

I'm thinking Riviera Maya, the Mrs. and me have spent quite a lot of time in the Tulum area. We go for weeks at a time mostly for the cave diving, but the locals are wonderful and friendly people, cost of living is very reasonable, the food is awesome. With the exception of the beaches, the area is mostly undeveloped, the jungle and state parks are true wonders of nature, it is an amazing thing to be hiking and come across Jaguars resting in trees nearby.


.. Until they eat your faces..
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At this point, if you go anywhere near these riots and potentially violent protests for any reason, you are an idiot and fuel to be burned by the fire.

/Asking for calm is probably racist these days.
 
Jimmysolson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: So what are you folks going to do after the Republican party turns our country into an autocratic theocracy?

I'm thinking Riviera Maya, the Mrs. and me have spent quite a lot of time in the Tulum area. We go for weeks at a time mostly for the cave diving, but the locals are wonderful and friendly people, cost of living is very reasonable, the food is awesome. With the exception of the beaches, the area is mostly undeveloped, the jungle and state parks are true wonders of nature, it is an amazing thing to be hiking and come across Jaguars resting in trees nearby.


Well Bye!
Don't forget your towel.
Thanks for the fish!
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: So what are you folks going to do after the Republican party turns our country into an autocratic theocracy?

I'm thinking Riviera Maya, the Mrs. and me have spent quite a lot of time in the Tulum area. We go for weeks at a time mostly for the cave diving, but the locals are wonderful and friendly people, cost of living is very reasonable, the food is awesome. With the exception of the beaches, the area is mostly undeveloped, the jungle and state parks are true wonders of nature, it is an amazing thing to be hiking and come across Jaguars resting in trees nearby.


Americans still can't enter pretty much any country on Earth, what with the whole "out of control plague" thing. 

Good luck.
 
smunns
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

blastoh: There is a very round ven diagram of People who stockpile guns and racists.


Aren't we all glad black gang members only use Nerf guns.  Aren't we.   Are.You blind? Deaf? Ignorant of the world around you?   pay attention to where the guns are.   I bet in Oakland there are far more blacks with guns than all the whites in Idaho out together.  get a grip on reality.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Meesterjojo: The article leads with a photo of a white male, felon, who was in possession of a handgun illegally, while suggesting the Hispanic kid who legally owned a rifle is a white supremacist.

Right.

And that white felon with the handgun was the best of the bunch, the one guy who was killed was a child rapist who was freely throwing around the "n" word that night.


How about a citation for these criminal record.
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yep, it's going to get worse, and so will the inevitable responses.
The thing about escalation is, it escalates.
The so-called accelerationists are easy to laugh at - but their chances of success are a lot higher than people often wish to admit to themselves.
Civilization is essentially a veneer - and it isn't that difficult to strip it away and descend into anarchy.
Building civilizations is hard and takes time. Tearing them down is easy, and only really requires negligence and indifference.
No one should be foolish enough to think that their "tribe" is going to come out on top if we descend into savagery.
Everybody loses if it all falls down.
 
