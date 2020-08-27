 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chicago Sun-Times)   Paralyzed Jacob Blake is handcuffed to his hospital bed   (chicago.suntimes.com) divider line
69
    More: Stupid, Arrest, Jacob Blake's father, Police, better way, Handcuffs, hospital Wednesday, Jacob Blake, police officer  
•       •       •

976 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2020 at 6:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm guessing he's... SCAWEY
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Why?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Why?


Because cops got all 'C's in high school?
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Why?


Because wheelchairs exist?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

GregoryD: Nadie_AZ: Why?

Because wheelchairs exist?


He wasn't arrested. He was shot. Why is he treated like he was arrested?
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: GregoryD: Nadie_AZ: Why?

Because wheelchairs exist?

He wasn't arrested. He was shot. Why is he treated like he was arrested?


Guess.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It's certainly a new level in 'adding insult to injury'.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What's the charge, you farking goons?
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because nothing like constantly reminding the guy you put holes in, paralyzed, and left pissing into a bag likely for the rest of his life what's waiting for him when they can get their hands back on him.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: GregoryD: Nadie_AZ: Why?

Because wheelchairs exist?

He wasn't arrested. He was shot. Why is he treated like he was arrested?


Is this a real question?
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: GregoryD: Nadie_AZ: Why?

Because wheelchairs exist?

He wasn't arrested. He was shot. Why is he treated like he was arrested?


There was an arrest warrant issued for him in July.  I'm guessing that either during the call or after the shooting, they came across his name and the warrant.  Just a guess as there hasn't been any actual mention of the warrant being served since he was shot.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: What's the charge, you farking goons?


Aggravated blackness.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Why?


Because if they can't see his hands at all times he might be reaching for a howitzer/knife/chainsaw/weaponised burrito he's secretly concealed under his pillow, then they would have to shoot him some more just to be safe.

See, it's entirely for his own protection.
 
JayBeeBrad [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is NO excuse for what the cops in question did to him.

There IS an arrest warrant for him for sexual assault.

These two things are mutually exclusive facts, and they exist at the same time.

It's STUPID to handcuff this man to his hospital bed, but despite the fact that these disgusting cops tried to MURDER HIM IN COLD BLOOD... he was most likely subsequently arrested because of the outstanding warrant.

Subsequently as he is technically in custody, they likely STUPIDLY followed procedure to the letter and handcuffed him to the bed.
 
phooeypapa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He may be in a combative state of mind. Maybe it is for the safety of the staff and himself.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because BLUE LIVES MATTER MORE THAN YOURS!!!!

THEY JUST WANNA GET HOME SAFE, YOU STUPID N-WORDS!!!
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's charged with stealing 7 bullets.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the cops are saying he said he was going to his car to get his gun and shoot them
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As with the violent suppression of the protests, it's about reminding people that police can do these things and nothing will come of it.

Your vote counts on every level from federal to municipal, use it.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phooeypapa: He may be in a combative state of mind. Maybe it is for the safety of the staff and himself.


I kind of doubt someone who's just been shot 7 times, paralyzed, and likely on a ton of painkillers is going to be in a "combative state of mind".
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ltdanman44:

the cops are saying he said he was going to his car to get his gun and shoot them lying pigs.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: As with the violent suppression of the protests, it's about reminding people that police can do these things and nothing will come of it.

Your vote counts on every level from federal to municipal, use it.


But Hillary is an elitist.
What are we supposed to do??
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just following procedure, which is one of the key problems of the greater situation.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The will handcuff a perp that's in a coma too. Just SOP.

But let's get hysterical about it.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: As with the violent suppression of the protests, it's about reminding people that police can do these things and nothing will come of it.

Your vote counts on every level from federal to municipal, use it.


Given how farked up our national voting system is, your state and local vote likely counts much more than your national vote, especially in off-year elections when turnout is lower.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In newspeak they're called "Friendship Bracelets".
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Afraid he"ll drag himself away.
 
Corona Cure [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valacirca: phooeypapa: He may be in a combative state of mind. Maybe it is for the safety of the staff and himself.

I kind of doubt someone who's just been shot 7 times, paralyzed, and likely on a ton of painkillers is going to be in a "combative state of mind".


Not to mention, he's been in and out of surgery since the day he was shot.  I hate stupid ass excuses for why cops do what they do.

Farking uncuff him.   Such bullshiat.  The dad needs to take a picture of him in the hospital cuffed..bet the cuffs with go *POOF*.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: ltdanman44:

the cops are saying he said he was going to his car to get his gun and shoot them lying pigs.


Hmm...where has a cop lied about a threat to his life and then planted evidence to make it look like he was telling the truth? Let's see...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: ltdanman44:

the cops are saying he said he was going to his car to get his gun and shoot them lying pigs.


you are probably right.  the cops don't have vest cams.  they have dash cams, but it is unknown if they were turned on and audio recording.  it sounds like it is going to come down to the bystanders videos and a he said/she said situation.
 
fireclown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Nadie_AZ: GregoryD: Nadie_AZ: Why?

Because wheelchairs exist?

He wasn't arrested. He was shot. Why is he treated like he was arrested?

There was an arrest warrant issued for him in July.  I'm guessing that either during the call or after the shooting, they came across his name and the warrant.  Just a guess as there hasn't been any actual mention of the warrant being served since he was shot.


If he had an outstanding warrant, that might justify it.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JayBeeBrad: There is NO excuse for what the cops in question did to him.


Maybe not, but there may be an explanation for it.  The Wisconsin AG says that cops found a knife on the driver's side front floorboard of Blake's SUV.

https://nationalpost.com/news/world/w​i​sconsin-investigators-say-knife-found-​at-scene-of-police-shooting-of-jacob-b​lake-2

ltdanman44: the cops are saying he said he was going to his car to get his gun and shoot them


The story they're telling is that it was a knife.  See above.  Blake's lawyer disputes that, however.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: the cops are saying he said he was going to his car to get his gun and shoot them


Cops are inveterate liars.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: GregoryD: Nadie_AZ: Why?

Because wheelchairs exist?

He wasn't arrested. He was shot. Why is he treated like he was arrested?


It's because he's a scary black person! Ogabooga!!1
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Violent man with a history of assaulting police, domestic abuse and sexual assault.  If you're a female nurse, why wouldn't you want him handcuffed?

Get better heroes.
 
MorgothsDishwasher [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Nadie_AZ: Why?


Because cops got all 'C's in high school?


I think you're being far too generous to them.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Because even though he is in the hospital he is in custody.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bslim: Because BLUE LIVES MATTER MORE THAN YOURS!!!!

THEY JUST WANNA GET HOME SAFE, YOU STUPID N-WORDS!!!


They should try not being cops then, if it's so unsafe and they so desperatly want to get home.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tirob: JayBeeBrad: There is NO excuse for what the cops in question did to him.

Maybe not, but there may be an explanation for it.  The Wisconsin AG says that cops found a knife on the driver's side front floorboard of Blake's SUV.

https://nationalpost.com/news/world/wi​sconsin-investigators-say-knife-found-​at-scene-of-police-shooting-of-jacob-b​lake-2

ltdanman44: the cops are saying he said he was going to his car to get his gun and shoot them

The story they're telling is that it was a knife.  See above.  Blake's lawyer disputes that, however.


And it's now illegal to carry a knife in a car? Meanwhile, the cops were ok with Nazis murdering people?
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Violent man with a history of assaulting police, domestic abuse and sexual assault.  If you're a female nurse, why wouldn't you want him handcuffed?

Get better heroes.


hey dummy, he's not a hero. He's the victim of a police over-response.

So you automatically believe all "victims" are heroes.  Noted.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: the cops are saying he said he was going to his car to get his gun and shoot them


Ignoring that they did not find a gun, how would they've known he had a weapon in the car? And how could he with a cop with a gun to his back get a weapon and use it?
 
JayBeeBrad [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

tirob: JayBeeBrad: There is NO excuse for what the cops in question did to him.

Maybe not, but there may be an explanation for it.  The Wisconsin AG says that cops found a knife on the driver's side front floorboard of Blake's SUV.

https://nationalpost.com/news/world/wi​sconsin-investigators-say-knife-found-​at-scene-of-police-shooting-of-jacob-b​lake-2

ltdanman44: the cops are saying he said he was going to his car to get his gun and shoot them

The story they're telling is that it was a knife.  See above.  Blake's lawyer disputes that, however.


Your explanation is an excuse. Even if what they are saying is true, they had no way of knowing that when they farking blew the guy away with 7 bullets to the back at close range. So it's really irrelevant information designed to try and paint their victim as deserving of their actions. If they had said "He had a knife in his hand when we shot him," I could maybe see it being relevant.
 
Hellbound
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm assuming this is standard practice for every person with his history of assault and a warrant for his arrest. The father is not aware of his son's  crimes or is he playing dumb ?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Trik: The will handcuff a perp that's in a coma too. Just SOP.

But let's get hysterical about it.


I like how you use that precise word. Hysterical. You either have no idea what it means or you know exactly what it implies.
Either way, nothing of value was added by you.
 
jso2897
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: Zeb Hesselgresser: Violent man with a history of assaulting police, domestic abuse and sexual assault.  If you're a female nurse, why wouldn't you want him handcuffed?

Get better heroes.

hey dummy, he's not a hero. He's the victim of a police over-response.

So you automatically believe all "victims" are heroes.  Noted.


Did you see half the speakers at the RNC? Their whole deal is being victims now.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: Bslim: ltdanman44:

the cops are saying he said he was going to his car to get his gun and shoot them lying pigs.

Hmm...where has a cop lied about a threat to his life and then planted evidence to make it look like he was telling the truth? Let's see...

[Fark user image 850x478]


The person who filmed the Blake shooting made a mistake in releasing the video. Wait for the false statements and then release the video. If the pic is the case I'm a thinking of, the cops did some heavy duty perjury before they knew the incident had been filmed.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hellbound: I'm assuming this is standard practice for every person with his history of assault and a warrant for his arrest.


Lol. No.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: the cops are saying he said he was going to his car to get his gun and shoot them


... and at what point during him walking quite slowly all the way around his car to the driver's door, while being followed by multiple police officers all pointing guns at him, do they claim that he said this?

Follow up question, and if that thing that clearly never happened but which that they say happened actually happened, why didn't they put their guns away and arrest him before he got to the car or while he was walking around it?
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Violent man with a history of assaulting police, domestic abuse and sexual assault.  If you're a female nurse, why wouldn't you want him handcuffed?

Get better heroes.


A cop shot a man in the back for no reason and his cop buddies are acting like they're the victims because they're not getting medals for doing it.

Get better heros.
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Scumbag criminal handcuffed to his hospital bed?

Good.
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.