(KRTV Great Falls)   Experts say the touch screen on your phone can harbor a multitude of germs and bacteria. This is especially true if sanitation workers find it at the bottom of a national forest vault toilet. Bonus: it still works   (krtv.com) divider line
phlegmmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Good evening. I'm Geraldo Rivera. Tonight we will be examining Al Capone's vault toilet."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I don't take shiat into a national forest pit toilet.

Well, I *do* take shiat....but not a goddamn cell phone.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let it go, man. It's gone
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did they use its fecal recognition feature to find the owner?

/I'll see myself out
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Sanitation workers. 
 
litespeed74
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
nuts, corny story.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
it makes a tough job, even tougher.

That is, true.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You've gotta be shiattin' me.
 
