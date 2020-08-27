 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Man sees kid riding bike in his driveway every day on his security camera, takes appropriate action to deal with intruder
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark yeah. That is cool.

EYES UP! He just save a future motorcyclist's life.
I bet it didn't take that kid four days to improve his lines. And he didn't even know it. :)

Who's having more fun with this? Him or me?

Start em young and build the skiizs.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
D'awwwww!
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Alright, I was worried it would be shooting the kid.  My neighbor came out when my dog scratched his back in the his yard and gave me whole thing about why he was trespassing on his yard.  I never leave dog poop and carry bags to pick it up. The dog was only rolling around on the grass on a leash at the time. The guy told me he would bust my face.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The cynic in me says he just did this in hopes that the mom would flash the camera as thanks...

/very cool, good find Subby
//love how the whole neighborhood started using it
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thanks, I needed that today.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With all the bad crap going on, this is a treasure
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Kat09tails: Thanks, I needed that today.


Me too.

Bikes rule!

H.G. Wells is quoted as saying "Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the Human race."

The new millennium version: Every time I see a child on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the Human race.

I know plenty of adults who ride, but it's the children we need to encourage to ride bicycles for life. And we need to make it safe for them (and us) to ride. Support your local bicycling organization. Support League of American Bicyclists. They've been supporting you more than you know for 140 years. Who do you think first petitioned congress for improved roads? Automobiles were still in their earliest development in 1880 and were not on the roads in any notable numbers.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get off my lawn...and on to my driveway!

Very cool.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Made the kid happy, made the driveway owner happy, made other people happy.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Made the kid happy, made the driveway owner happy, made other people happy.


and made ME really happy to watch 😊
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good stuff subby.

That homeowner deserves a star.
 
kendejo42
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Strong Work !
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
^^ What these folks said, and why have I never seen that R2D2 helmet before? That's awesome.
 
Trainspotr [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: ^^ What these folks said, and why have I never seen that R2D2 helmet before? That's awesome.


My kids have R2D2 and BB8 helmets. It's kind of super adorable when they ride together.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Kat09tails: Thanks, I needed that today.

Me too.

Bikes rule!

H.G. Wells is quoted as saying "Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the Human race."

The new millennium version: Every time I see a child on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the Human race.

I know plenty of adults who ride, but it's the children we need to encourage to ride bicycles for life. And we need to make it safe for them (and us) to ride. Support your local bicycling organization. Support League of American Bicyclists. They've been supporting you more than you know for 140 years. Who do you think first petitioned congress for improved roads? Automobiles were still in their earliest development in 1880 and were not on the roads in any notable numbers.


Have you tried to buy a kid's bike lately? Ours are ready to graduate from 20" to 24" and we can't find them anywhere. We're hoping that between school starting and the weather going downhill soon, supplies will catch up and we can get a couple in the off-season. Demand is certainly not a problem, at least in our neck of the woods.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That was dumb. Should have made jumps. Every kid wants sick air.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Suburban hero.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Finally, something today to restore a little of my faith in humanity. Thanks, subby!
 
Toxic Park [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Kat09tails: Thanks, I needed that today.

Me too.

Bikes rule!

H.G. Wells is quoted as saying "Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the Human race."

The new millennium version: Every time I see a child on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the Human race.

I know plenty of adults who ride, but it's the children we need to encourage to ride bicycles for life. And we need to make it safe for them (and us) to ride. Support your local bicycling organization. Support League of American Bicyclists. They've been supporting you more than you know for 140 years. Who do you think first petitioned congress for improved roads? Automobiles were still in their earliest development in 1880 and were not on the roads in any notable numbers.


User name definitely checks out.
 
668NeighborOfTheBeast [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just some guy keeping a kid off his lawn
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tpmchris: That was dumb. Should have made jumps. Every kid wants sick air.


Napoleon Dynamite - Sweet jump!
Youtube 8Xde89WiaKs
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pedo alert - it's a trap!
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Poor guy.  Someone's going to find out he voted for Trump, or dressed as an Indian in high school, or something, and he'll lose his career and family 'cause he decided in a moment of weakness to post a video of himself doing an awesome thing.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: TwowheelinTim: Kat09tails: Thanks, I needed that today.

Me too.

Bikes rule!

H.G. Wells is quoted as saying "Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the Human race."

The new millennium version: Every time I see a child on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the Human race.

I know plenty of adults who ride, but it's the children we need to encourage to ride bicycles for life. And we need to make it safe for them (and us) to ride. Support your local bicycling organization. Support League of American Bicyclists. They've been supporting you more than you know for 140 years. Who do you think first petitioned congress for improved roads? Automobiles were still in their earliest development in 1880 and were not on the roads in any notable numbers.

Have you tried to buy a kid's bike lately? Ours are ready to graduate from 20" to 24" and we can't find them anywhere. We're hoping that between school starting and the weather going downhill soon, supplies will catch up and we can get a couple in the off-season. Demand is certainly not a problem, at least in our neck of the woods.


I have. My grandchildren are growing and will be ready for the next size up soon. I'm watching craigslist every day. There are plenty on there. I'm just waiting for the easiest/best score. As a mechanic, and in particular, a bike mechanic, a bike in poor condition isn't an issue for me as long as the frame and fork are intact. Garage sales are a good source too. If you're buying new bikes for your kids you're paying too much.
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Then one day, the kid fell down, skinned his knee and sued the guy for $500,000 pain & suffering and $5,000,000 punitive damages.

And the lawyers lived happily ever after.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All fun and games, till that kid brings over his ground penetrating radar.
 
Magnus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: All fun and games, till that kid brings over his ground penetrating radar.


Farking clowns.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nope. Not me. I would have called the cops or pulled out my AR-15 machine gun... maybe fired off a couple of warning shots. 20 years in the Marine Core and I've seen enough. I've earned the right to my driveway without some future insurance scammer getting his practice at my expense.

/Syria
//Sleep
///Retending
 
drayno76
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tpmchris: That was dumb. Should have made jumps. Every kid wants sick air.


Heh, I remember making the most rickety, fall apart if an ant walks on it, ramps out of shiat my old man had in the garage.  We'd bomb down this hill at the end of our street, hit the "ramp" at way too fast for a 8-9 year old, it'd fall apart, about 60% of the time we'd recover before landing in the ditch. We'd try again.

It's amazing we survived. No helmet, some days we were lucky if we were wearing shirts it was so hot.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
OMG THAT IS SOOO CUTE!
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Toxic Park: TwowheelinTim: Kat09tails: Thanks, I needed that today.

Me too.

Bikes rule!

H.G. Wells is quoted as saying "Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the Human race."

The new millennium version: Every time I see a child on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the Human race.

I know plenty of adults who ride, but it's the children we need to encourage to ride bicycles for life. And we need to make it safe for them (and us) to ride. Support your local bicycling organization. Support League of American Bicyclists. They've been supporting you more than you know for 140 years. Who do you think first petitioned congress for improved roads? Automobiles were still in their earliest development in 1880 and were not on the roads in any notable numbers.

User name definitely checks out.


I'm just getting warmed up. How 'bout a quote from Susan B. Anthony.

"Let me tell you what I think of bicycling. I think it has done more to emancipate women than anything else in the world. It gives women a feeling of freedom and self-reliance. I stand and rejoice every time I see a woman ride by on a wheel...the picture of free, untrammeled womanhood."
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I would have just set up one of those motion activated sprinklers.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ruudbob: Alright, I was worried it would be shooting the kid.  My neighbor came out when my dog scratched his back in the his yard and gave me whole thing about why he was trespassing on his yard.  I never leave dog poop and carry bags to pick it up. The dog was only rolling around on the grass on a leash at the time. The guy told me he would bust my face.


Sounds like your neighbor has some issues. As long as no presents were left I wouldn't care.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Real training would come from a motion sensing car door that springs open across the course at the trickiest moment.

/made of nerf foam, of course
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Toxic Park: TwowheelinTim: Kat09tails: Thanks, I needed that today.

Me too.

Bikes rule!

H.G. Wells is quoted as saying "Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the Human race."

The new millennium version: Every time I see a child on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the Human race.

I know plenty of adults who ride, but it's the children we need to encourage to ride bicycles for life. And we need to make it safe for them (and us) to ride. Support your local bicycling organization. Support League of American Bicyclists. They've been supporting you more than you know for 140 years. Who do you think first petitioned congress for improved roads? Automobiles were still in their earliest development in 1880 and were not on the roads in any notable numbers.

User name definitely checks out.


Or how 'bout Albert Einstein

"Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving."

Toxic Park: TwowheelinTim: Kat09tails: Thanks, I needed that today.

Me too.

Bikes rule!

H.G. Wells is quoted as saying "Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the Human race."

The new millennium version: Every time I see a child on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the Human race.

I know plenty of adults who ride, but it's the children we need to encourage to ride bicycles for life. And we need to make it safe for them (and us) to ride. Support your local bicycling organization. Support League of American Bicyclists. They've been supporting you more than you know for 140 years. Who do you think first petitioned congress for improved roads? Automobiles were still in their earliest development in 1880 and were not on the roads in any notable numbers.

User name definitely checks out.


Or Mark Twain

Get a bicycle. You will not regret it. If you live."
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
TwowheelinTim:

How 'bout a quote from Susan B. Anthony.

"Let me tell you what I think of bicycling. I think it has done more to emancipate women than anything else in the world. It gives women a feeling of freedom and self-reliance. I stand and rejoice every time I see a woman ride by on a wheel...the picture of free, untrammeled womanhood."

[probably NSFW]
The dildo bicycle
Youtube B2wtmJFwQck
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MBooda: Then one day, the kid fell down, skinned his knee and sued the guy for $500,000 pain & suffering and $5,000,000 punitive damages.

And the lawyers lived happily ever after.

And the lawyers lived happily ever after.


You should change your username to MBuzzkill.

Are you familiar with recreational use statutes in your state? If you're a property owner, you should be.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Toxic Park: TwowheelinTim: Kat09tails: Thanks, I needed that today.

Me too.

Bikes rule!

H.G. Wells is quoted as saying "Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the Human race."

The new millennium version: Every time I see a child on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the Human race.

I know plenty of adults who ride, but it's the children we need to encourage to ride bicycles for life. And we need to make it safe for them (and us) to ride. Support your local bicycling organization. Support League of American Bicyclists. They've been supporting you more than you know for 140 years. Who do you think first petitioned congress for improved roads? Automobiles were still in their earliest development in 1880 and were not on the roads in any notable numbers.

User name definitely checks out.

I'm just getting warmed up. How 'bout a quote from Susan B. Anthony.

"Let me tell you what I think of bicycling. I think it has done more to emancipate women than anything else in the world. It gives women a feeling of freedom and self-reliance. I stand and rejoice every time I see a woman ride by on a wheel...the picture of free, untrammeled womanhood."


uh huh
The Road to Wellville - bicycle smile
Youtube P4mS85Vbvks
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: ruudbob: Alright, I was worried it would be shooting the kid.  My neighbor came out when my dog scratched his back in the his yard and gave me whole thing about why he was trespassing on his yard.  I never leave dog poop and carry bags to pick it up. The dog was only rolling around on the grass on a leash at the time. The guy told me he would bust my face.

Sounds like your neighbor has some issues. As long as no presents were left I wouldn't care.

Sounds like your neighbor has some issues. As long as no presents were left I wouldn't care.


Yeah but a dog scratching its back is a sign of disrespect to the property owner. The dog is saying that it got its own back, and that the owner can f*ck right off and deal with it. It's also leaving its scent for the biatches. One of those biatches being the property owner. Come to think of it, I've never seen a dog pooping while on its back but I wouldn't put it past one to do so. Just to show off. And don't get me started on the "owners" who are basically being owned by the sociopathic dogs.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Real training would come from a motion sensing car door that springs open across the course at the trickiest moment.

/made of nerf foam, of course

/made of nerf foam, of course


You watch too much TV...
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's pretty much known nothing with wheels and no balls in my yard.  However I forgot to include don't use slingshot things with the crab apples.  Those can raise leave a bruise.  That damn tree is just ammo.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Real training would come from a motion sensing car door that springs open across the course at the trickiest moment.

/made of nerf foam, of course

/made of nerf foam, of course


Anybody riding close enough to a parked car that they get doored is ignorant, a fool, or both.

Next time you get pissed at a person riding a bicycle three feet away from parked cars and it puts them in the traffic lane, perhaps you should consider this and relax a bit.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought it would be this guy going from squirrels to humans!
Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder
Youtube hFZFjoX2cGg
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tpmchris: That was dumb. Should have made jumps. Every kid wants sick air.


Is be worried just drawing lines, jumps would be nuts. Draw too sharp turn in there and you've created an attractive nuisance on your property. Kid falls, breaks his arm, his family takes the house in the settlement...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.