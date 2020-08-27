 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   Dear Freaky Falwell Forum, I have always enjoyed reading letters about band camp and Baptist MILFs, but never thought something like that would happen to me... 🙄   (politico.com) divider line
47
    More: Giggity, Liberty University, Jerry Falwell, former student, Jerry Falwell, Jr., Jonathan Falwell, Becki Falwell, Lynchburg, Virginia, Thomas Road Baptist Church  
•       •       •

1245 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2020 at 9:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is the guy trying to find out if Falwell has pictures, watched or something else?. I am guessing Becky is good at the job and the list of men she has practiced on is quite long.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does anyone know her number?

/Becki, call me
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In a statement provided to POLITICO by Liberty University senior vice president Scott Lamb, the school reiterated that it has "policies against employees having sexual relationships with students, as well as having other inappropriate relationships outside of marriage, whether consensual or not. Becki Falwell was an employee in 2008 and such policies would have fully applied to her as spouse of the then-university Chancellor and President. Liberty University has checked its Human Resources and Title IX records and finds no complaints were ever lodged against Becki Falwell for any inappropriate relationship nor were any investigations of such matters conducted. This is a fresh allegation, as far as we can tell."

Wait, their policy precludes "nonconsensual relationships"?

As in, victims of sexual assault can be fired?

How f*cked up is this school?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ox45tallboy: In a statement provided to POLITICO by Liberty University senior vice president Scott Lamb, the school reiterated that it has "policies against employees having sexual relationships with students, as well as having other inappropriate relationships outside of marriage, whether consensual or not. Becki Falwell was an employee in 2008 and such policies would have fully applied to her as spouse of the then-university Chancellor and President. Liberty University has checked its Human Resources and Title IX records and finds no complaints were ever lodged against Becki Falwell for any inappropriate relationship nor were any investigations of such matters conducted. This is a fresh allegation, as far as we can tell."

Wait, their policy precludes "nonconsensual relationships"?

As in, victims of sexual assault can be fired?

How f*cked up is this school?


I read it as 'even if the student consents, it's prohibited'.  But who knows
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: ox45tallboy: In a statement provided to POLITICO by Liberty University senior vice president Scott Lamb, the school reiterated that it has "policies against employees having sexual relationships with students, as well as having other inappropriate relationships outside of marriage, whether consensual or not. Becki Falwell was an employee in 2008 and such policies would have fully applied to her as spouse of the then-university Chancellor and President. Liberty University has checked its Human Resources and Title IX records and finds no complaints were ever lodged against Becki Falwell for any inappropriate relationship nor were any investigations of such matters conducted. This is a fresh allegation, as far as we can tell."

Wait, their policy precludes "nonconsensual relationships"?

As in, victims of sexual assault can be fired?

How f*cked up is this school?

I read it as 'even if the student consents, it's prohibited'.  But who knows


Yeah, that's a possible interpretation, but damn they need to work on the language if that's what they mean.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's pretty MILFy. Too bad about the crazy, shiatty personality.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: ox45tallboy: In a statement provided to POLITICO by Liberty University senior vice president Scott Lamb, the school reiterated that it has "policies against employees having sexual relationships with students, as well as having other inappropriate relationships outside of marriage, whether consensual or not. Becki Falwell was an employee in 2008 and such policies would have fully applied to her as spouse of the then-university Chancellor and President. Liberty University has checked its Human Resources and Title IX records and finds no complaints were ever lodged against Becki Falwell for any inappropriate relationship nor were any investigations of such matters conducted. This is a fresh allegation, as far as we can tell."

Wait, their policy precludes "nonconsensual relationships"?

As in, victims of sexual assault can be fired?

How f*cked up is this school?

I read it as 'even if the student consents, it's prohibited'.  But who knows


And if the student doesn't consent, are they still out?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This one time, at Baptist band camp...
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, a quick Google search of Becki Fallwell returns a sidebar of her brother-in-law, and if you click on her name under the "people also search for" you get a result of "Jerry Fallwell Jr's wife".  That's disturbing.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where have I seen her before?

Oh, right..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let he who hasn't plowed Becki Falwell, cast the first stone!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Let he who hasn't plowed Becki Falwell, cast the first stone!


*Falwell Jr throws stone*
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: OldRod: Let he who hasn't plowed Becki Falwell, cast the first stone!

*Falwell Jr throws stone*


Thread's done.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let the record state that Becki Falwell can blow me any time she wants.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know Jerry was pounding it in the corner during the act.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The old joke:  What's better than roses on the piano?  Tulips on my organ.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mary Magdalene was also a whore
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, are we back to "women can't be sexually aggressive"? I thought they were empowered.

Or is this "men can't be sexually assaulted"? I guess that is still current.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nice that they found a picture of her with her legs closed.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this had happened in today's era of Love in the Time of COVID-19

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/with apologies to Gabriel Garcia Marquez.
 
oldsbone
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: Naido: ox45tallboy: In a statement provided to POLITICO by Liberty University senior vice president Scott Lamb, the school reiterated that it has "policies against employees having sexual relationships with students, as well as having other inappropriate relationships outside of marriage, whether consensual or not. Becki Falwell was an employee in 2008 and such policies would have fully applied to her as spouse of the then-university Chancellor and President. Liberty University has checked its Human Resources and Title IX records and finds no complaints were ever lodged against Becki Falwell for any inappropriate relationship nor were any investigations of such matters conducted. This is a fresh allegation, as far as we can tell."

Wait, their policy precludes "nonconsensual relationships"?

As in, victims of sexual assault can be fired?

How f*cked up is this school?

I read it as 'even if the student consents, it's prohibited'.  But who knows

Yeah, that's a possible interpretation, but damn they need to work on the language if that's what they mean.


Or they're leaving it vague so they can condemn one or both members of any kind of relationship based on what's politically expedient in the moment.
 
viscountalpha
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: She's pretty MILFy. Too bad about the crazy, shiatty personality.


there's a reason why shiatty people are thirsty. they can't keep decent people around and they end up desperate and alone. it's sad actually.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sgygus: Does anyone know her number?

/Becki, call me


You're too old.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

runwiz: on the piano


The Fabulous Baker Boys (1989) - Makin' Whoopee Scene (6/11) | Movieclips
Youtube gQNFCRom7c0
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

oldsbone: naughtyrev: Naido: ox45tallboy: In a statement provided to POLITICO by Liberty University senior vice president Scott Lamb, the school reiterated that it has "policies against employees having sexual relationships with students, as well as having other inappropriate relationships outside of marriage, whether consensual or not. Becki Falwell was an employee in 2008 and such policies would have fully applied to her as spouse of the then-university Chancellor and President. Liberty University has checked its Human Resources and Title IX records and finds no complaints were ever lodged against Becki Falwell for any inappropriate relationship nor were any investigations of such matters conducted. This is a fresh allegation, as far as we can tell."

Wait, their policy precludes "nonconsensual relationships"?

As in, victims of sexual assault can be fired?

How f*cked up is this school?

I read it as 'even if the student consents, it's prohibited'.  But who knows

Yeah, that's a possible interpretation, but damn they need to work on the language if that's what they mean.

Or they're leaving it vague so they can condemn one or both members of any kind of relationship based on what's politically expedient in the moment.


That's what HRis for.
 
Kiler
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: You know Jerry was pounding it in the corner during the act.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neilix [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I try to be in a public space (ie, not alone) with aggressive women. It avoids getting shot by someone's husband, and other drama, and in addition avoids getting my balls cut off by my wife.  I think people get bored with their married life and look for opportunities...  The surprise is it happening at church to me pre-pandemic on occasion.   If I was single or in an open marriage, sure Becky is good looking, but I am not single nor in an open marriage.  I got married long ago, before I knew about open marriages.   Fun to think about banging other ladies, but not to act  (see getting shot/drama  comment above).  Now Covid-19 adds another dimension...
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She's trying to outdo Sarah Newlin? Or was the Sarah Newlin character based on her? If so, how did they already know back then.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
calufrax
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: In a statement provided to POLITICO by Liberty University senior vice president Scott Lamb, the school reiterated that it has "policies against employees having sexual relationships with students, as well as having other inappropriate relationships outside of marriage, whether consensual or not. Becki Falwell was an employee in 2008 and such policies would have fully applied to her as spouse of the then-university Chancellor and President. Liberty University has checked its Human Resources and Title IX records and finds no complaints were ever lodged against Becki Falwell for any inappropriate relationship nor were any investigations of such matters conducted. This is a fresh allegation, as far as we can tell."

Wait, their policy precludes "nonconsensual relationships"?

As in, victims of sexual assault can be fired?

How f*cked up is this school?


Maybe it's "relationships between students that LU didn't give consent for"...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sgygus: Does anyone know her number?

/Becki, call me


867-5309

/The name was changed in the song to protect the guilty.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: In a statement provided to POLITICO by Liberty University senior vice president Scott Lamb, the school reiterated that it has "policies against employees having sexual relationships with students, as well as having other inappropriate relationships outside of marriage, whether consensual or not. Becki Falwell was an employee in 2008 and such policies would have fully applied to her as spouse of the then-university Chancellor and President. Liberty University has checked its Human Resources and Title IX records and finds no complaints were ever lodged against Becki Falwell for any inappropriate relationship nor were any investigations of such matters conducted. This is a fresh allegation, as far as we can tell."

Wait, their policy precludes "nonconsensual relationships"?

As in, victims of sexual assault can be fired?

How f*cked up is this school?


It's more of a Madrassa than a 'school'.
 
g.fro
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: Mary Magdalene was also a whore


Actually, the Bible never says that.
 
sourballs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, Trey Falwell can shred Jimmy Page style? Video please. Also, isn't Led Zeppelin supposed to be satanic?
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: ox45tallboy: In a statement provided to POLITICO by Liberty University senior vice president Scott Lamb, the school reiterated that it has "policies against employees having sexual relationships with students, as well as having other inappropriate relationships outside of marriage, whether consensual or not. Becki Falwell was an employee in 2008 and such policies would have fully applied to her as spouse of the then-university Chancellor and President. Liberty University has checked its Human Resources and Title IX records and finds no complaints were ever lodged against Becki Falwell for any inappropriate relationship nor were any investigations of such matters conducted. This is a fresh allegation, as far as we can tell."

Wait, their policy precludes "nonconsensual relationships"?

As in, victims of sexual assault can be fired?

How f*cked up is this school?

It's more of a Madrassa than a 'school'.


Perfect analogy! And the American Taliban is who they train so very apt.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
BTW;

How come we never see the face of that redhead in the Giraffe ads?

Does she look like this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
All of this is just a depiction of how dedicated Becki Falwell is to the grift.

She knows the money flows from the Falwell name and she is willing to fall on the whore sword so Junior can make a "Ive been redeemed!!!" Come back in the future.

Besides watching pool boys, nothing makes a evangelical wetter than a good redemption tale.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You know there are going to be other stories coming out if she was this obvious about it for so long. This is from 2008.

"If it was really late, or if he'd had too much to drink, the then-student would spend the night, crashing on the bed from a fold-out couch in the guest room next to Trey's bedroom. "One night [in August or September], we were up till one or two, and we went back to his room. We had a decent amount of Jack Daniels," the former student said. He remembered walking into the guest room, just as he'd done many times, closing the door behind him, and preparing the bed.

"I'm laying in the bed and I hear, like, giggling to the side of me on the floor. And, pardon my French, but I was like, 'What the fark is that?' I look over and it's Becki," he said. "Just, you know, in my room. I'm like, 'You can't be in here. This can't happen.'"

He was a 22-year-old student at Liberty. She was the wife of the president of the school. The Falwells were, effectively, the First Family of conservative evangelicalism in America.

After some prodding, he coaxed Falwell into leaving. He slept, woke up and acted like things were normal.

A few nights later, he stayed the night again. Again, Falwell came into the guestroom where the then-student was in bed. This time, she was more aggressive. The former student remembers that Falwell climbed into bed with him, and quickly took down his pants.  "I was like, 'uh, what are you doing?" the former student said. Falwell then proceeded to give him oral sex."
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: All of this is just a depiction of how dedicated Becki Falwell is to the grift.

She knows the money flows from the Falwell name and she is willing to fall on the whore sword so Junior can make a "Ive been redeemed!!!" Come back in the future.

Besides watching pool boys, nothing makes a evangelical wetter than a good redemption tale.


I think it's simpler than that. She likes young penis and lived in a world where she could get all of it she wanted.

Still wondering about hubby's part in this. Did he do the young guys too? Was he banging Becki's "assistant" and anyone else he wanted in the same protected world his wife lived in?

So much more of this is going to shoot out, splat by splat.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

calufrax: ox45tallboy: In a statement provided to POLITICO by Liberty University senior vice president Scott Lamb, the school reiterated that it has "policies against employees having sexual relationships with students, as well as having other inappropriate relationships outside of marriage, whether consensual or not. Becki Falwell was an employee in 2008 and such policies would have fully applied to her as spouse of the then-university Chancellor and President. Liberty University has checked its Human Resources and Title IX records and finds no complaints were ever lodged against Becki Falwell for any inappropriate relationship nor were any investigations of such matters conducted. This is a fresh allegation, as far as we can tell."

Wait, their policy precludes "nonconsensual relationships"?

As in, victims of sexual assault can be fired?

How f*cked up is this school?

Maybe it's "relationships between students that LU didn't give consent for"...


I went to a private "Christian" University. They had an office of Student Affairs. I thought it was weird because the student handbook was pretty clear that students weren't allowed to have affairs.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thorpe: IamTomJoad: All of this is just a depiction of how dedicated Becki Falwell is to the grift.

She knows the money flows from the Falwell name and she is willing to fall on the whore sword so Junior can make a "Ive been redeemed!!!" Come back in the future.

Besides watching pool boys, nothing makes a evangelical wetter than a good redemption tale.

I think it's simpler than that. She likes young penis and lived in a world where she could get all of it she wanted.

Still wondering about hubby's part in this. Did he do the young guys too? Was he banging Becki's "assistant" and anyone else he wanted in the same protected world his wife lived in?

So much more of this is going to shoot out, splat by splat.


The gay youth hostel guy in Southbeach has basically been saying that Jerry's been messing with the boys without outright saying it, probably to not run afoul of some term of the very large settlement he received.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

g.fro: E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: Mary Magdalene was also a whore

Actually, the Bible never says that.


The King James version refers to her as an "escort."
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thorpe: IamTomJoad: All of this is just a depiction of how dedicated Becki Falwell is to the grift.

She knows the money flows from the Falwell name and she is willing to fall on the whore sword so Junior can make a "Ive been redeemed!!!" Come back in the future.

Besides watching pool boys, nothing makes a evangelical wetter than a good redemption tale.

I think it's simpler than that. She likes young penis and lived in a world where she could get all of it she wanted.

Still wondering about hubby's part in this. Did he do the young guys too? Was he banging Becki's "assistant" and anyone else he wanted in the same protected world his wife lived in?

So much more of this is going to shoot out, splat by splat.


Seems like he was into the shame stuff.
He's a literal cuck and took pictures of himself wearing a girl's underwear.
Probably can't deal with the pressure put on him to run Dad's grift operation.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Naido: ox45tallboy: In a statement provided to POLITICO by Liberty University senior vice president Scott Lamb, the school reiterated that it has "policies against employees having sexual relationships with students, as well as having other inappropriate relationships outside of marriage, whether consensual or not. Becki Falwell was an employee in 2008 and such policies would have fully applied to her as spouse of the then-university Chancellor and President. Liberty University has checked its Human Resources and Title IX records and finds no complaints were ever lodged against Becki Falwell for any inappropriate relationship nor were any investigations of such matters conducted. This is a fresh allegation, as far as we can tell."

Wait, their policy precludes "nonconsensual relationships"?

As in, victims of sexual assault can be fired?

How f*cked up is this school?

I read it as 'even if the student consents, it's prohibited'.  But who knows


That's how I understood it too, but on the other hand there is a long history of rape victims being punished in conservative societies.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

g.fro: Wait, are we back to "women can't be sexually aggressive"? I thought they were empowered.

Or is this "men can't be sexually assaulted"? I guess that is still current.


I dunno, I don't set the rules at Liberty University.

But Falwell's fundy rules likely provide that, no, women are not allowed to be sexually aggressive.

And definitely takes a dim view of them doing it while married to a different man.

The university should take a very dim view of administration officials banging the students.  And this specific one likely has very dim views on admins who do that AND violate the aforesaid religious principles.

So I think they have set themselves up for a thorough round of mockery just for the quantum level of their hypocricy.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

g.fro: Wait, are we back to "women can't be sexually aggressive"? I thought they were empowered.

Or is this "men can't be sexually assaulted"? I guess that is still current.


I think we're deep into "so much extreme fundie Christian hypocrisy anything goes."  Who knows, maybe she'll turn out to be cool like Tammy Faye Bakker.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It fits into the same paradigm as the best bacon wrapped shrimp I ever had was in Tell Aviv. Sex is fun and enjoyable don't make oral be considered a bad thing in any sense.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Getting a beej led to a long struggle with depression?  Go smoke a joint, listen to some Creed and lighten the Fark up, kid.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.