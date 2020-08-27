 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WISTV)   My Place is no longer your place   (wistv.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Sleep, gas station, parking lot, good time, community, deputies, property, There  
•       •       •

471 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2020 at 2:30 AM (57 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sheriff Leon Lott also issued a warrant for Don Beebe for theft.
 
Cerebral Infarktion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

johnsoninca: Sheriff Leon Lott also issued a warrant for Don Beebe for theft.


I first thought of Leon Lett too.

*shakes fist*

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, I see I'm fourth in, and already WAAAAYYY behind. Good job, Farkers.
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This thread will get worse before it gets better
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTA: "My Place, also known as Club Blaze, is on Claudia Drive, off Parklane Road near Two Notch Road, right by the Columbia Place Mall in northeast Richland County."

Yeah, great neighborhood. Not!

/There are only two roads in South Carolina: Frontage and Two Notch
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: FTA: "My Place, also known as Club Blaze, is on Claudia Drive, off Parklane Road near Two Notch Road, right by the Columbia Place Mall in northeast Richland County."

Yeah, great neighborhood. Not!

/There are only two roads in South Carolina: Frontage and Two Notch


Those directions are excessively detailed. Near Two Notch Road, right by the Columbia Place Mall in northeast Richland County? Really? I suspect the author's previous job was recording directions for some sort of GPS company. Probably near Two Notch Road.

Also, Club Blaze is the name of my Bob Marley tribute band.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.