 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRQE News)   Wildfire getting close to your ski resort. Pull out the snow guns   (krqe.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, Snow, yearly fire plan, snow guns, SANTA FE, Josh Faber, Ski Santa Fe, long time, Finland  
•       •       •

596 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2020 at 11:11 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty cool.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size

"Now I have become the hero? It must be a COLD day in Hell!"
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clever.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw water up that freezes, this is our ski resort!
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been a hoot-owl howling outside my window now
'Bout six nights in a row.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think the snow guns will help..

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine a sci-fi movie about out of control climate change, but there's enough water in drought states like California to allow for snow cannon stations to be peppered across the land. It sounds like another branch of the military actually: Nature Force!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wet trees will probably take a few minutes longer to catch fire, ya know, once the water evaporates.

Good luck to them, but prepare to GTFO.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Makes sense...

I used to have to calculate fire risk from 'the red book' - you would take existing moisture levels like drought code (depth of the water table) and build up (the amount of dead crud on the ground) and add in daily changing moisture levels like rain and humidity and wind to come up with numbers that could be broadly interpreted to determine the burning risk.

The big take away from those tables was that your fine fuels (dry grass and tinder materials) were MASSIVELY impacted by humidity and precipitation. At a certain point high winds dictate almost everything but having tons of moisture locked into the ground and into tree needles and such really helps mitigate spot fires and quick spreading.

Fire crews will set up sprinklers on houses and on fire guards to do just this. The ski resort is just using the same idea but with super hardcore equipment. It's very smart. They will use assloads of water though.

Big fires become almost unstoppable. They generate a convention upwards and the vacuum the fire makes creates big embers of light material that get shot high and fast with lots of material to keep burning. And the low pressure means wind is sort of churning into the fire and then upwards and outwards. Spot fires get insane. They can happen miles away from a fire guard and can turn millions of dollars of suppression into garbage in minutes.

Neat tidbit. The best weather for snow making is actually just below freezing. If it gets too cold the water makes ice powder.

Sorry for the rant. I like fire. Its neat. Also. Snow guns are cool. I worked on ski hills and as a fire watch so this story is really fark erotica for me.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
After watching the Winter Olympics, that seems racially biased gun control.

They're systematically letting rich white skiers save their resorts, but places like New Orleans where jazz and blues are played and enjoyed by people of color, they're not allowed to fight Mother Nature with guns?
 
recombobulator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't think you can blow up a fire, but I guess I could be wrong.

Fighting Avalanches With World War II Cannons
Youtube WcDEmdrut-E
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't blame Ski Santa Fe for being a bit antsy about the Medio Fire. It made a decent run on the 20th and this is what it looked likefrom the ski area the next day

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Monsoon's we're a bust this year
 
Laptopia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

oa330_man: I don't blame Ski Santa Fe for being a bit antsy about the Medio Fire. It made a decent run on the 20th and this is what it looked likefrom the ski area the next day

[Fark user image 425x341]

/Monsoon's we're a bust this year


Understatement of the year...  I think it is getting better under control now, and they said it is running into an area now that was control burned last year which has mostly stopped its progress on the southern front, so it seems unlikely at this point to get up to the ski hill.

But they also said this morning in the paper that if they hadn't done that Rx burn last year, they likely wouldn't have been able to stop it and the ski hill would have been in serious jeopardy.

Prescribed fires.  They work.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.