(ABC 15)   Rescue dog who lost her puppies adopts a trio of orphaned kittens just in time for Caturday   (abc15.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.net
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Stanley has been waiting patiently for Caturday!

Fark user image
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm so happy,
I want to bite.
I'm so happy,
I want to bite.
I'm so happy,
and I bit.
Human's unhappy,
so I lick.

- Sapphire
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm working near Santa Rosa today. It's nice up here. The people, not so much. 😒

Anyone hear from DLC? He OK?

I'll pop in later, before I drive home.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Caturday, everbuddy!

Slowly getting over my case of covid.  However, very early Moansday morning I got the word that my mom passed away from a heart attack with possible covid complications.  She has already been laid to rest in a scenic spot next to her late sister.

And in related news, my dad is on his way to the hospital this afternoon for covid treatment due to breathing issues.  Please send all thoughts and prayers to the deity of your choice for his continued good health.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Happy Caturday, everbuddy!

Slowly getting over my case of covid.  However, very early Moansday morning I got the word that my mom passed away from a heart attack with possible covid complications.  She has already been laid to rest in a scenic spot next to her late sister.

And in related news, my dad is on his way to the hospital this afternoon for covid treatment due to breathing issues.  Please send all thoughts and prayers to the deity of your choice for his continued good health.


Oh My God!
I am so sorry for the loss of your mom.
I hope with all my being your dad gets better.
I hope YOU are doing better.
 
drewbob [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Happy Caturday, everbuddy!

Slowly getting over my case of covid.  However, very early Moansday morning I got the word that my mom passed away from a heart attack with possible covid complications.  She has already been laid to rest in a scenic spot next to her late sister.

And in related news, my dad is on his way to the hospital this afternoon for covid treatment due to breathing issues.  Please send all thoughts and prayers to the deity of your choice for his continued good health.


Oh my! DLC I am so sorry. I'll put your Dad on the prayer list. You are already there.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Happy Caturday, everbuddy!

Slowly getting over my case of covid.  However, very early Moansday morning I got the word that my mom passed away from a heart attack with possible covid complications.  She has already been laid to rest in a scenic spot next to her late sister.

And in related news, my dad is on his way to the hospital this afternoon for covid treatment due to breathing issues.  Please send all thoughts and prayers to the deity of your choice for his continued good health.


So sorry to hear these things.
Sending you and your father warm thoughts.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Stanley has been waiting patiently for Caturday!

[Fark user image 850x637]


So have I :-)
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Happy Caturday, everbuddy!

Slowly getting over my case of covid.  However, very early Moansday morning I got the word that my mom passed away from a heart attack with possible covid complications.  She has already been laid to rest in a scenic spot next to her late sister.

And in related news, my dad is on his way to the hospital this afternoon for covid treatment due to breathing issues.  Please send all thoughts and prayers to the deity of your choice for his continued good health.


Very sorry to hear about your mom! I hope you and your dad recover from it.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Anyone know how Mr. bobugis?
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I know that some of you commented last week that we had not seen laulajamuch. Her husband is having serious memory issues, and now his brother and wife are in town to help out. She messaged me of the book of faces. I told her that I would let you all know. He was the driver in the family, so there is that issue now as well.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Happy Caturday, everbuddy!

Slowly getting over my case of covid.  However, very early Moansday morning I got the word that my mom passed away from a heart attack with possible covid complications.  She has already been laid to rest in a scenic spot next to her late sister.

And in related news, my dad is on his way to the hospital this afternoon for covid treatment due to breathing issues.  Please send all thoughts and prayers to the deity of your choice for his continued good health.


Everyone here sending our love & healing thoughts to you & your Dad ❤

So very sorry for the loss of your Mom.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Happy Caturday, everbuddy!

Slowly getting over my case of covid.  However, very early Moansday morning I got the word that my mom passed away from a heart attack with possible covid complications.  She has already been laid to rest in a scenic spot next to her late sister.

And in related news, my dad is on his way to the hospital this afternoon for covid treatment due to breathing issues.  Please send all thoughts and prayers to the deity of your choice for his continued good health.


Oh, I am so very sorry for you and your family. And hope your dad heals up soon. If you need anything, please reach out.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My girl, Ushiko, in her "What? Mommy! Is there Taco Bell to be had?" alertness pose.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Happy Caturday, everbuddy!

Slowly getting over my case of covid.  However, very early Moansday morning I got the word that my mom passed away from a heart attack with possible covid complications.  She has already been laid to rest in a scenic spot next to her late sister.

And in related news, my dad is on his way to the hospital this afternoon for covid treatment due to breathing issues.  Please send all thoughts and prayers to the deity of your choice for his continued good health.


Oh so sorry about your mom.  I sure hope that both you and your dad's health improves.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

My girl, Ushiko, in her "What? Mommy! Is there Taco Bell to be had?" alertness pose.


Seriously? Kitty likes Taco Bell?
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: I know that some of you commented last week that we had not seen laulajamuch. Her husband is having serious memory issues, and now his brother and wife are in town to help out. She messaged me of the book of faces. I told her that I would let you all know. He was the driver in the family, so there is that issue now as well.


Thank you for the update.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

My girl, Ushiko, in her "What? Mommy! Is there Taco Bell to be had?" alertness pose.


And how is mr bobug? Does he have the 'rona? Hopefully not. And no matter the cause hope that he's healing fast!
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
 This is THE BEST Caturday article I've ever seen. And I've been here for years.

Sadly I am currently sans pet so I have no current pics. Was going to adopt but due to the virus I fear for my ability to care for one in the future. Going very broke, very fast and it would be irresponsible to take on another furry friend. But don't worry - when things get back to normal Imma have ALL THE PETS!
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

almostsane: bobug: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

My girl, Ushiko, in her "What? Mommy! Is there Taco Bell to be had?" alertness pose.

Seriously? Kitty likes Taco Bell?


She was rescued, as a tiny kitten, from under a Taco Bell dumpster, fighting off a raccoon. She's hard core. :) And completely batshiat for Taco Bell.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

almostsane: bobug: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

My girl, Ushiko, in her "What? Mommy! Is there Taco Bell to be had?" alertness pose.

And how is mr bobug? Does he have the 'rona? Hopefully not. And no matter the cause hope that he's healing fast!


Thank you for asking :)He's got what the doctor says is "almost definitely 'rona". They got a negative result back "way too quickly", which apparently happens when people have a false negative. So... he's on another floor, still aching, miserable and coughing. I'm doing what I can to take care of him. He's got two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office, a huge TV, video games, and plenty to eat and drink :) So, he's set for now.
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Happy Caturday, everbuddy!

Slowly getting over my case of covid.  However, very early Moansday morning I got the word that my mom passed away from a heart attack with possible covid complications.  She has already been laid to rest in a scenic spot next to her late sister.

And in related news, my dad is on his way to the hospital this afternoon for covid treatment due to breathing issues.  Please send all thoughts and prayers to the deity of your choice for his continued good health.


I am so sorry you lost your mom sweetie, that really sucks. (((((((HUGS))))))) I hope you and your dad are both feeling better soon. This damned covid needs to go away sooner than later.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: almostsane: bobug: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

My girl, Ushiko, in her "What? Mommy! Is there Taco Bell to be had?" alertness pose.

And how is mr bobug? Does he have the 'rona? Hopefully not. And no matter the cause hope that he's healing fast!

Thank you for asking :)He's got what the doctor says is "almost definitely 'rona". They got a negative result back "way too quickly", which apparently happens when people have a false negative. So... he's on another floor, still aching, miserable and coughing. I'm doing what I can to take care of him. He's got two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office, a huge TV, video games, and plenty to eat and drink :) So, he's set for now.


Thanks for that update, too!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Happy Caturday, everbuddy!

Slowly getting over my case of covid.  However, very early Moansday morning I got the word that my mom passed away from a heart attack with possible covid complications.  She has already been laid to rest in a scenic spot next to her late sister.

And in related news, my dad is on his way to the hospital this afternoon for covid treatment due to breathing issues.  Please send all thoughts and prayers to the deity of your choice for his continued good health.


omg.    Sending purrs and woofs to you and your family.
 
ponsonby [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Happy Caturday, everbuddy!

Slowly getting over my case of covid.  However, very early Moansday morning I got the word that my mom passed away from a heart attack with possible covid complications.  She has already been laid to rest in a scenic spot next to her late sister.

And in related news, my dad is on his way to the hospital this afternoon for covid treatment due to breathing issues.  Please send all thoughts and prayers to the deity of your choice for his continued good health.


Oh no, I'm so sorry to hear all of that but particularly about your mom.  Fark rona!  All paws crossed for your dad.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: almostsane: bobug: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

My girl, Ushiko, in her "What? Mommy! Is there Taco Bell to be had?" alertness pose.

And how is mr bobug? Does he have the 'rona? Hopefully not. And no matter the cause hope that he's healing fast!

Thank you for asking :)He's got what the doctor says is "almost definitely 'rona". They got a negative result back "way too quickly", which apparently happens when people have a false negative. So... he's on another floor, still aching, miserable and coughing. I'm doing what I can to take care of him. He's got two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office, a huge TV, video games, and plenty to eat and drink :) So, he's set for now.


😨  How are you feeling?
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: almostsane: bobug: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

My girl, Ushiko, in her "What? Mommy! Is there Taco Bell to be had?" alertness pose.

Seriously? Kitty likes Taco Bell?

She was rescued, as a tiny kitten, from under a Taco Bell dumpster, fighting off a raccoon. She's hard core. :) And completely batshiat for Taco Bell.


My office is a few doors down from our local Taco Bell and when the momma kitty and eventually 5 litters of kittens I finally caught from under my deck were taken to the local rescue they called them all the Taco Bell kitties with appropriate names.  We kept one of the kittens, so there was only 18 kittens plus momma and 2 baby-daddies.  Momma was very resourceful and broke my trap the first time I caught her.  It took 2 1/2 years before I was able to catch her again.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Happy Caturday, everbuddy!

Slowly getting over my case of covid.  However, very early Moansday morning I got the word that my mom passed away from a heart attack with possible covid complications.  She has already been laid to rest in a scenic spot next to her late sister.

And in related news, my dad is on his way to the hospital this afternoon for covid treatment due to breathing issues.  Please send all thoughts and prayers to the deity of your choice for his continued good health.


I'm so sorry, DLC!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

dickfreckle: This is THE BEST Caturday article I've ever seen. And I've been here for years.

Sadly I am currently sans pet so I have no current pics. Was going to adopt but due to the virus I fear for my ability to care for one in the future. Going very broke, very fast and it would be irresponsible to take on another furry friend. But don't worry - when things get back to normal Imma have ALL THE PETS!


That is a great story! I hope things change for you soon, but if they don't, I hope you'll let us know, okay? I'm not independently wealthy or anything, but I'm able to work from home through all of this and can help a little.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Happy Caturday, everbuddy!

Slowly getting over my case of covid.  However, very early Moansday morning I got the word that my mom passed away from a heart attack with possible covid complications.  She has already been laid to rest in a scenic spot next to her late sister.

And in related news, my dad is on his way to the hospital this afternoon for covid treatment due to breathing issues.  Please send all thoughts and prayers to the deity of your choice for his continued good health.


Oh, no!!  Honey, I am so very sorry about your Mom!  Have all possible things crossed for your Dad.  ((((HUGS))))
 
Leepj [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Happy Caturday, everbuddy!

Slowly getting over my case of covid.  However, very early Moansday morning I got the word that my mom passed away from a heart attack with possible covid complications.  She has already been laid to rest in a scenic spot next to her late sister.

And in related news, my dad is on his way to the hospital this afternoon for covid treatment due to breathing issues.  Please send all thoughts and prayers to the deity of your choice for his continued good health.


So very sorry for the platter full of terrible news. Sending healing thoughts to both you and your dad; condolences for the loss of your mother.

Fark user image
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

almostsane: 😨  How are you feeling?

My girl, Ushiko, in her "What? Mommy! Is there Taco Bell to be had?" alertness pose.

And how is mr bobug? Does he have the 'rona? Hopefully not. And no matter the cause hope that he's healing fast!

Thank you for asking :)He's got what the doctor says is "almost definitely 'rona". They got a negative result back "way too quickly", which apparently happens when people have a false negative. So... he's on another floor, still aching, miserable and coughing. I'm doing what I can to take care of him. He's got two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office, a huge TV, video games, and plenty to eat and drink :) So, he's set for now.

😨  How are you feeling?


Thanks :) I'm doing well. Seasonal allergies. As soon as he started feeling ill, he ran upstairs, and we've only been at distances and masked around each other, since. So, fingers crossed, I'll dodge a bullet.  I just want him to be OK and through this.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: I know that some of you commented last week that we had not seen laulajamuch. Her husband is having serious memory issues, and now his brother and wife are in town to help out. She messaged me of the book of faces. I told her that I would let you all know. He was the driver in the family, so there is that issue now as well.


Please tell laulaja to let us know if she needs help with anything!  And tell her we love her, and Mr.!!  ♥
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: [Fark user image 850x1133]

My girl, Ushiko, in her "What? Mommy! Is there Taco Bell to be had?" alertness pose.


That's a great pic of her......she's lovely!
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: My office is a few doors down from our local Taco Bell and when the momma kitty and eventually 5 litters of kittens I finally caught from under my deck were taken to the local rescue they called them all the Taco Bell kitties with appropriate names.  We kept one of the kittens, so there was only 18 kittens plus momma and 2 baby-daddies.  Momma was very resourceful and broke my trap the first time I caught her.  It took 2 1/2 years before I was able to catch her again.


Good on you for the persistence! I knew Ush had fought off a raccoon, but didn't know about the Taco Bell until a year later, when I was emailing the former foster mom. I would have gone with a Bell name, otherwise :)
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Today I had to put my first aid/blood born path training to work. Not how I wanted to start my morning, but I am glad I could be there to help. I had to take a moment later on, just to kind of breathe out the adrenaline. For lunch, I took myself out for a "bad for you" meal at lunch..comfort fuds.

On the GOOD NEWS! Front, Eli's Boy was accepted into the Graduate Studies at the local University..So we can do student health insurance etc..big load off my mind.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Today I had to put my first aid/blood born path training to work. Not how I wanted to start my morning, but I am glad I could be there to help. I had to take a moment later on, just to kind of breathe out the adrenaline. For lunch, I took myself out for a "bad for you" meal at lunch..comfort fuds.

On the GOOD NEWS! Front, Eli's Boy was accepted into the Graduate Studies at the local University..So we can do student health insurance etc..big load off my mind.


Sounds very stressful!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Happy Caturday, everbuddy!

Slowly getting over my case of covid.  However, very early Moansday morning I got the word that my mom passed away from a heart attack with possible covid complications.  She has already been laid to rest in a scenic spot next to her late sister.

And in related news, my dad is on his way to the hospital this afternoon for covid treatment due to breathing issues.  Please send all thoughts and prayers to the deity of your choice for his continued good health.


My sincerest condolences on the loss of your mother, may she RIP. All paws crossed that both you and your farther recover quickly with no lasting issues.

Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
