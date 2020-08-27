 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   White lioness burps, assumes best innocent expression when asked where her friend the wildlife conversationist is   (yahoo.com) divider line
    Sad, South Africa, Lion, Hunting, wife of West Mathewson, African conservationist, Mr Mathewson, enclosed area, Africa  
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He ain't no Tiger King.


/Now he's tiger poop
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, Mildred! He's finally ripe.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where have I seen this story before...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
he died doing what he loved...feeding his lions..
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SumJackass07: Hey, Mildred! He's finally ripe.


Gary Larson would be proud.
 
morg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Siegfried & Roy cosplay gone too far.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Conversationist? Dr. Doolittle?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

oa330_man: Where have I seen this story before...

[i.pinimg.com image 252x317]


I figure after they're released back into the wild we'll get a rousing rendition of....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Up Close with the Lions of Africa by Claude Balls
 
