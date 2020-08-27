 Skip to content
 
(Sun Sentinel)   11,000 people lose the chance to become Fark headlines   (sun-sentinel.com) divider line
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's terrible subby. But I snorted.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But...subby is mentioning them in a headline...
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya know, considering the way the Gov was messing with counting and such, I really don't trust those numbers.  I want to also see the number of excess deaths.  That number that shows how many more people died than in previous years.
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Florida's a bottomless well of Fark headlines. A swampy alligator infested well (and the gators are on meth).
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a cringy headline. I like dumb Floridians as much as the next  farker, but this made me feel sorry for Florida Man. This is an unexpected emotion.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.statista.com/statistics/1​1​09011/coronavirus-covid19-death-rates-​us-by-state/


They are not doing that bad compared to other states.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Ya know, considering the way the Gov was messing with counting and such, I really don't trust those numbers.  I want to also see the number of excess deaths.  That number that shows how many more people died than in previous years.


Yup, the real number is likely twice that...or higher.
 
bentleypm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all my years of farking, that is the coldest, and yet most apt headline I've ever seen.  Well done.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They all collectively became a Fark headline. Let us honor them.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thank you for being a *cough cough* *wheeze* *ACK* *whump*
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: SpaceyCat: Ya know, considering the way the Gov was messing with counting and such, I really don't trust those numbers.  I want to also see the number of excess deaths.  That number that shows how many more people died than in previous years.

Yup, the real number is likely twice that...or higher.


Not yet, but they will catch up
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yea, but there are many more Trump supporters out there to entertain us with their stupidity.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: But...subby is mentioning them in a headline...


It's a group memorial. Much more efficient this way. Kinda like mass graves.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: [Fark user image 805x803]
https://www.statista.com/statistics/11​09011/coronavirus-covid19-death-rates-​us-by-state/


They are not doing that bad compared to other states.


I'm sure the dead people feel ever so much better knowing that.
 
