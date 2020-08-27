 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   Pawning your stolen guns will get you prison time, lady   (news4jax.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Crime, Criminal law, Firearm, Handgun, Police, Theft, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Burglary  
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"They're flashy, long and big. People want those."

syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sold 37 and still has 46?  Damn, that's some ambitious thieving.  Must be a fence.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to a report from ATF, in 2019 across the US, there were more than 660 rifles and more than 260 shotguns taken during burglaries.


I damn sure know for a fact that Escambia County Florida (population 100K) had near that many stolen.  Who are we kidding?
 
clownass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Sold 37 and still has 46?  Damn, that's some ambitious thieving.  Must be a fence.


meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Word of advice to thieves - don't steal things with serial numbers.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for her. During these troubling times of unemployment and evictions she will have a guaranteed room and meals for the next 57 months. That is some very good planning on her part.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: According to a report from ATF, in 2019 across the US, there were more than 660 rifles and more than 260 shotguns taken during burglaries.


I damn sure know for a fact that Escambia County Florida (population 100K) had near that many stolen.  Who are we kidding?


Stolen guns aren't nearly as prevalent as the gun nuts would have you think. They make up around 25% of guns recovered after being used in felony crimes. The majority of guns used by criminals were sold to them by private parties. Still that does seem low.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Good for her. During these troubling times of unemployment and evictions she will have a guaranteed room and meals for the next 57 months. That is some very good planning on her part.


Sure, until the guards all die and she's locked in her cell eating a decomposing rat.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... when you want a gun collection and don't have the money to buy one ...
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Sold 37 and still has 46?


M'eh.  The broke into one house.
 
jefferator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Word of advice to thieves - don't steal things with serial numbers.


No, dont try to sell shyte with serial numbers.......

Like duh!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Her closet:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
