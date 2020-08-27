 Skip to content
(TC Palm)   Cunning drug dealer hides cocaine in a.) a fireproof safe, b.) under mattress, c.) on stack of bacon   (tcpalm.com) divider line
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

swankywanky: [Fark user image image 300x168]


Dagnabbit. Now in glorious GIFness
akns-images.eonline.comView Full Size
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm impressed with the lack of Greenleeisms in that article. You're making good progress dude!
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
*looks around nervously*
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Made some candied bacon last week, who needs cocaine? Damned addictive stuff...
 
farkeruk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why doesn't someone invent a narco safe? Something you put your coke in, with say, an acid mix in a bottle, and if you trigger a remote, the acid falls onto you coke and by the time the cops get it open, it's just a dissolved, undetectable mess? Or flames or a water tank or whatever.

Sure you'd lose your stash but at least you don't get arrested.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
pound of cocaine,,,,WHO CARES....HOW MUCH BACON ???
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What happened to the bacon???
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WTP 2: pound of cocaine,,,,WHO CARES....HOW MUCH BACON ???


And what happened to it?
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

swankywanky: swankywanky: [Fark user image image 300x168]

Dagnabbit. Now in glorious GIFness
[akns-images.eonline.com image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

farkeruk: Sure you'd lose your stash but at least you don't get arrested.


The Stash Rocket
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

farkeruk: Why doesn't someone invent a narco safe? Something you put your coke in, with say, an acid mix in a bottle, and if you trigger a remote, the acid falls onto you coke and by the time the cops get it open, it's just a dissolved, undetectable mess? Or flames or a water tank or whatever.

Sure you'd lose your stash but at least you don't get arrested.


I read the part about putting your coke with an acid mix and briefly thought it was for people who wanted to get high and psychedelically trip balls all at once.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

farkeruk: Why doesn't someone invent a narco safe? Something you put your coke in, with say, an acid mix in a bottle, and if you trigger a remote, the acid falls onto you coke and by the time the cops get it open, it's just a dissolved, undetectable mess? Or flames or a water tank or whatever.

Sure you'd lose your stash but at least you don't get arrested.


Because it won't be undetectable.  You'll just have whatever compound is created by mixing the drugs with the acid.  (Yo, dawg, I heard you like acid so I poured acid on your acid.)  Same with burning.  It leaves residue.  You'd just get a destruction of evidence charge added.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Must be a tough Jain neighborhood.
 
