(CNBC)   🎶 Five / Five Dollar / Five Dollar COVID Test 🎶   (cnbc.com)
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michael Mina did a Twitter thread about this yesterday. Short version - it's a big step forward but we still don't have something which people could use at home to see if they were safe to go to work/school that day.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Trump is pushing this, they're probably guaranteed to come out negative
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This type of test is best used to screen large populations and it is really specific to people who are symptomatic, not people who want to get some assurance that they are OK [in their minds] to go to work, their kid's friends birthday party, or a Trump rally.

But, hey, good for Abbott's stonk price, right?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And with the kickbacks...
Lochaber_Axe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is the same guy who said to stop testing because they were making him look bad?  And maybe he could have made this deal like 4 months ago?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This would have been great in March.
 
acouvis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lochaber_Axe: This is the same guy who said to stop testing because they were making him look bad?  And maybe he could have made this deal like 4 months ago?


what? And before his cronies could have bought Abbott stock?
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Arent these the guys with like a 50% false negative rate?

What happened to the DIY at home kit the Bride were developing?
 
skatedrifter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Michael Mina did a Twitter thread about this yesterday. Short version - it's a big step forward but we still don't have something which people could use at home to see if they were safe to go to work/school that day.


Woah woah, slow your roll, Bill Gates.

Most people have zero interest in daily testing. You must own pharma stocks.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I will not use or trust anything that is supported or endorsed by the Dump Administration
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Or, as it's known as a billable line item, $295
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
/inflation is a beeyotch
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
♫ ♬ False / False Negative / False Negative Test Result  ♫ ♬

You get what you pay for.
 
