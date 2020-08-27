 Skip to content
(Cincinnati Enquirer)   Phallic-shaped meat prompts police investigation. Woman who purchased the product worries, "I hope it's not a human"   (cincinnati.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, I have no idea what a turkey tail is, but I have eaten enough pig tail to be able to tell it from a human penis. The bone down the middle should have been a clue.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Anyone checked to see if Groot's wood is still intact?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh good Akron.  I saw the Cincinnati tag off to the left and was worried that one of our local idiots did something really dumb again (I know, I know, just wait a few minutes and something/someone will come along...sigh)
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pig tail.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hate phallic-shaped meat, it's the wurst.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
[NEWSFLASH] Sausage
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size

Thank god they got to the bottom of that so now she can enjoy eating the thing on the plate.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who thinks human penises have bones in them?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm more concerned why It turned out to be pork? WTF?
That's going to violate somebody's religious thingy
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why is this a story?
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
More schnitzengruben?

farm6.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Ok, I have no idea what a turkey tail is, but I have eaten enough pig tail to be able to tell it from a human penis. The bone down the middle should have been a clue.


I sometimes use them instead of ham hocks for beans or greens.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Some do come out looking like a penis
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: I'm more concerned why It turned out to be pork? WTF?
That's going to violate somebody's religious thingy


That would be a better story than some lady drawing attention to how stupid she is thinking human penises have long bones in them.

/heheh
//long
///bones
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wait, is that what my dick is supposed to look like??
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hoblit: Why is this a story?


The better question is, why hasn't someone claimed this to be Jesus' penis? If he can be in a tree and in a dog's ass and a piece of toast, why not a turkey tail?
 
