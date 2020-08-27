 Skip to content
 
(New Jersey 101.5)   Covid-19, you've sunk my Battleship New Jersey   (nj1015.com) divider line
7
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
:( I was thinking about making a trip to see the ship.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In the tradition of New Jersey, they plan to stuff it in the trunk of a car and drive it out to the swamp for a hasty burial.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Well there is your problem. Not enough social distancing.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thanks a lot Trump.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Step one:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Step two:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litmik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Camden. One of the scariest places I ever lived. Besides East St. Louis, where I grew up.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can we just get the elections over with so that the Dem governors can reopen their states.
 
