(Daily Mail)   Government boss is caught having sex with his secretary after accidentally joining Zoom meeting with his colleagues in the Philippines. I did have sexual relations with that woman   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on the video... yep, he's having sexual relations with that woman

Too bad they are all blurry... are they related to Bigfoot?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legendary buttdialling

Also bonus names to thrill your inner 12 yo "DILG Barangay Affairs Summons and Complains Chief Richard Geronimo"
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they weren't selling drugs.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he not supposed to do that?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I wanna do is zoom zoom zoom and boom boom.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BRB, writing zany divorcee romantic comedy opening scene.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Based on the video... yep, he's having sexual relations with that woman

Too bad they are all blurry... are they related to Bigfoot?


It's a molotov cocktail.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duterte's gonna be pissed that he didn't get to her first.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Power move.
 
mr0x
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Zoom hides away icons to show if you have your camera/microphone on or not.

I have also left the camera/mic on accidentally on zoom.

On google meet this never happens since there is an icon of what is going on at the top right.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nice.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This being the Daily Fail, I now doubt the existence of Zoom, the Philippines, and sex.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How do you accidentally join a Zoom meeting?

/dnrtfa
 
rogue49
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
First rule, close the laptop or turn away the camera before sex.

Either you're negligent or someone is hacking
May wanna lock the door too
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She was merely taking dictation.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was also caught having sex on Zoom.  However I was alone at the time, so nbd.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And this is why you should have a cover over your laptop camera.
 
fmcgalaxie500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: All I wanna do is zoom zoom zoom and boom boom.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXMrD​u​7374Y
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Terrapin Bound: so nbd.


We noticed

/I'm sorry
 
frankb00th
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: She was merely taking dictation.


more like dicktation, am I rite?
I'll show myself out etc...
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Um....

"Unknowingly, the captain and the woman began performing sexual acts while their stunned colleagues watched on."

How does one unknowingly have sex? Asking for a friend.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hmm, didn't mean to underline that.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Um....

"Unknowingly, the captain and the woman began performing sexual acts while their stunned colleagues watched on."

How does one unknowingly have sex? Asking for a friend.


Ambien?
 
