(WCHS Charleston)   Changing a cashier's check from $100.00 to $8.4 million will make you a millionaire for about a week   (wchstv.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Once you've crossed the line into Felony territory, you might as well go for the gusto.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Date: 8/27/2020

Pay To the Order of Maddan...

$ All the money.00

Cashier
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The allegations contained in this indictment are very serious," Stuart said. "I commend the work of the investigators in this case - they were able to unravel the defendant's elaborate fraud scheme."

I'm no law talking guy, but I think a fella could easily work his way to the top in a place like that.
 
Threbus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She probably won't need to worry about rent or food money for a while.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, if you play your cards right, a week might be more than enough time.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Greatest scam ever.  No one ever thought of that one before.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"If convicted on all counts, she faces up to 55 years in prison."

Number of years served by the hundreds of wall street fu*kheads who destroyed the entire economy in 2008: ZERO
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Makes one wonder why checks are still a thing.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Put the money at Deustche Bank they dont seem to care about where the money comes from, with all the russian mafia, drug kingpin moneylaundering they are doing... and they'll never rat on you, you will need a SCOTUS decision for cops to see your bank statements... and even then it'll take years.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'll change the amount on a check by nearly 5 orders of magnitude and then I'll deposit it in my account, no one will notice and not even Sherlock Holmes will trace the crime to me.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I really wanted to see the check after alterations.  I wonder how good it looked.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Part A worked well, Part B needed to involve quick flight to non-extradition country.
 
The Weary Optimist [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Amateur.  Everyone know that you never go for the annuity contract.  You send that cash to the Cayman Islands immediately,  you never run it through a domestic laundry first.  That is always the last part of the scheme.  Geese!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I'll change the amount on a check by nearly 5 orders of magnitude and then I'll deposit it in my account, no one will notice and not even Sherlock Holmes will trace the crime to me.


Never mind there was no chance there wasn't going to be a hold a multimillion-dollar check. WTF? I'm a degenerate fool and even I know that.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
30-something blonde white chick, if she has no prior convictions, this will get knocked down to house arrest/probation with mental health treatment.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, a black man is facing life for stealing hedge clippers.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Meanwhile, a black man is facing life for stealing hedge clippers.


To be fair, at least he didn't get shot.
'Merica.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I  have to wonder if she had some kind of inside information that she came up with 8.4 million?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If convicted on all counts, she faces up to 55 years in prison.

Seems a little harsh for a financial crime. You can get less time for killing someone.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It only needs to work once.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
