Protip: Don't blast compressed air into your friend's rectum or anyone else's rectum for that matter
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, that isn't a good idea under any conditions. Dumbest thing like that I ever did was when I was much younger I had a coworker who I got into a game of playing pranks on each other. One day they had a long loose sundress on & had a foot up on the rung of a stool next to them while reading a book. I thought it would be funny to scare them with a blast of compressed air from a can (they were a bit of a new thing back then). So I attached the straw to it, snuck up on them and squeezed the trigger. Unfortunately, I also had turned the can upside down, so not only did they get a surprise but also a mild case of frost bite on their thigh. After that, we laid down some rules on pranks and I had to buy them lunch for a week as an apology.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn near killed 'em.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It will also spread the fecal covid particles everywhere.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rim jobs still perfectly acceptable.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Damn near killed inflated 'em


FTFY
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Rectum? Damn near killed him!
 
bughunter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He was hoping for a different kind of blow job...
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Damn near killed inflated 'em

FTFY


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Yeah, that isn't a good idea under any conditions. Dumbest thing like that I ever did was when I was much younger I had a coworker who I got into a game of playing pranks on each other. One day they had a long loose sundress on & had a foot up on the rung of a stool next to them while reading a book. I thought it would be funny to scare them with a blast of compressed air from a can (they were a bit of a new thing back then). So I attached the straw to it, snuck up on them and squeezed the trigger. Unfortunately, I also had turned the can upside down, so not only did they get a surprise but also a mild case of frost bite on their thigh. After that, we laid down some rules on pranks and I had to buy them lunch for a week as an apology.


Frosty Upskirts sounds like a new Japanese fetish porn genre.
 
jake3988
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Blasting compressed air up someone's rectum is stupid.  Doing it without their consent while they're passed out is basically straight up sexual assault.
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Every time white people pass out around each other they do some borderline gay shiat"
- Dave Chappelle
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You could say they had a ... 
<puts on sunglasses>
Prolapse of Judgement

//also, ew.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What's worst is that the gauge said his pressure wasn't even low.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you put a bunch of compressed gas up someone's butt, and they fart, you'll never hear the end of it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Yeah, that isn't a good idea under any conditions. Dumbest thing like that I ever did was when I was much younger I had a coworker who I got into a game of playing pranks on each other. One day they had a long loose sundress on & had a foot up on the rung of a stool next to them while reading a book. I thought it would be funny to scare them with a blast of compressed air from a can (they were a bit of a new thing back then). So I attached the straw to it, snuck up on them and squeezed the trigger. Unfortunately, I also had turned the can upside down, so not only did they get a surprise but also a mild case of frost bite on their thigh. After that, we laid down some rules on pranks and I had to buy them lunch for a week as an apology.


That legitimately sounds like a salt with bodily harm
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did the ol' pink sock get popped?

/dnrtfa
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They blow up so fast!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

ASSPLODE!
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pffft.  Everyone knows you don't use a compressor to blow air up someone's butt.

You use one of these:

c.shld.netView Full Size

/more control
 
TrollingForColumbine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The important thing is, how can the GOP blame this on socialism?

/slinks back to poltab
 
Larva Lump [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Damn near killed inflated 'em

FTFY


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


How times have changed.

So much winning.
 
coneyfark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Blow it....in(?) your porthole!
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
True story - when I had my first colonoscopy I was sedated - woke up afterwards and felt find except I REALLY had to fart.  So I did so in stealth mode real quiet like a few times.

The nurse came into the recovery room to check on me and told me she could let me go as soon as I got dressed and she heard me fart.  I was like "Wait, what.....?"

She then explained that when you have a colonoscopy they basically inflate your large intestine with air so they can see everything easier and they can't let you go until they know you've "deflated".

So then I got to explain I had been "deflating" for a while.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And they recorded it because of course they did.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
carlosnightman.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Larva Lump [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You're doing it wrong.
Fark user imageView Full Size

So very, very wrong.
 
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sharksfan: True story - when I had my first colonoscopy I was sedated - woke up afterwards and felt find except I REALLY had to fart.  So I did so in stealth mode real quiet like a few times.

The nurse came into the recovery room to check on me and told me she could let me go as soon as I got dressed and she heard me fart.  I was like "Wait, what.....?"

She then explained that when you have a colonoscopy they basically inflate your large intestine with air so they can see everything easier and they can't let you go until they know you've "deflated".

So then I got to explain I had been "deflating" for a while.


When I came to after my last 'scope, I awoke to the voice of a little old lady, "I need to pass gas now... is that okay?"

"Yes ma'am, that's what you're here for, now," the nurse told her.

"Okay, thank you."  PRAAAAAAAAAAP!

It was like an assembly line in there, people lined up along both walls of a large room, one side prepping, the other side deflating.  The room sounded like the chuckwagon scene from Blazing Saddles.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When they do a colonoscopy, they literally do that: inflate your southern passage with compressed gas (CO2) so that they can see things better with the camera.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Only seven months in prison?

Wonder if the victim has begun plotting as to what he'll be doing seven months from now.
 
Larva Lump [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Evaluation entry:  Reacts poorly to pressure.
 
comrade
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sharksfan: True story - when I had my first colonoscopy I was sedated - woke up afterwards and felt find except I REALLY had to fart.  So I did so in stealth mode real quiet like a few times.

The nurse came into the recovery room to check on me and told me she could let me go as soon as I got dressed and she heard me fart.  I was like "Wait, what.....?"

She then explained that when you have a colonoscopy they basically inflate your large intestine with air so they can see everything easier and they can't let you go until they know you've "deflated".

So then I got to explain I had been "deflating" for a while.


I don't know what kind of "doctor" you went to but I had no gas after. Maybe they vented me before I woke up.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There was a story on here a few years ago about a group that did that to a coworker in a bullying situation.  The guy died from his injuries.  Damn, people are stupid.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

khatores: isamudyson: Yeah, that isn't a good idea under any conditions. Dumbest thing like that I ever did was when I was much younger I had a coworker who I got into a game of playing pranks on each other. One day they had a long loose sundress on & had a foot up on the rung of a stool next to them while reading a book. I thought it would be funny to scare them with a blast of compressed air from a can (they were a bit of a new thing back then). So I attached the straw to it, snuck up on them and squeezed the trigger. Unfortunately, I also had turned the can upside down, so not only did they get a surprise but also a mild case of frost bite on their thigh. After that, we laid down some rules on pranks and I had to buy them lunch for a week as an apology.

Frosty Upskirts sounds like a new Japanese fetish porn genre.


Or an old school Bond Girl.
 
Dissident Sheep [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

comrade: Sharksfan: True story - when I had my first colonoscopy I was sedated - woke up afterwards and felt find except I REALLY had to fart.  So I did so in stealth mode real quiet like a few times.

The nurse came into the recovery room to check on me and told me she could let me go as soon as I got dressed and she heard me fart.  I was like "Wait, what.....?"

She then explained that when you have a colonoscopy they basically inflate your large intestine with air so they can see everything easier and they can't let you go until they know you've "deflated".

So then I got to explain I had been "deflating" for a while.

I don't know what kind of "doctor" you went to but I had no gas after. Maybe they vented me before I woke up.


It's only happened to me once out of the six I had, fortunately I was alone in the elevator...
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: You could say they had a ... 
<puts on sunglasses>
Prolapse of Judgement

//also, ew.


Someone give this farker a prize!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

khatores: isamudyson: Yeah, that isn't a good idea under any conditions. Dumbest thing like that I ever did was when I was much younger I had a coworker who I got into a game of playing pranks on each other. One day they had a long loose sundress on & had a foot up on the rung of a stool next to them while reading a book. I thought it would be funny to scare them with a blast of compressed air from a can (they were a bit of a new thing back then). So I attached the straw to it, snuck up on them and squeezed the trigger. Unfortunately, I also had turned the can upside down, so not only did they get a surprise but also a mild case of frost bite on their thigh. After that, we laid down some rules on pranks and I had to buy them lunch for a week as an apology.

Frosty Upskirts sounds like a new Japanese fetish porn genre.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

"new"  lol
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dissident Sheep: comrade: Sharksfan: True story - when I had my first colonoscopy I was sedated - woke up afterwards and felt find except I REALLY had to fart.  So I did so in stealth mode real quiet like a few times.

The nurse came into the recovery room to check on me and told me she could let me go as soon as I got dressed and she heard me fart.  I was like "Wait, what.....?"

She then explained that when you have a colonoscopy they basically inflate your large intestine with air so they can see everything easier and they can't let you go until they know you've "deflated".

So then I got to explain I had been "deflating" for a while.

I don't know what kind of "doctor" you went to but I had no gas after. Maybe they vented me before I woke up.

It's only happened to me once out of the six I had, fortunately I was alone in the elevator...


I never need an excuse to fart in an elevator.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Larva Lump: You're doing it wrong.
[Fark user image 600x600]
So very, very wrong.


i have 4 of them in there now and nothing is happening...should i have popped a hole in them first ?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jake3988: Blasting compressed air up someone's rectum is stupid.  Doing it without their consent while they're passed out is basically straight up sexual assault.


No it's not
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Optimal_Illusion: khatores: isamudyson: Yeah, that isn't a good idea under any conditions. Dumbest thing like that I ever did was when I was much younger I had a coworker who I got into a game of playing pranks on each other. One day they had a long loose sundress on & had a foot up on the rung of a stool next to them while reading a book. I thought it would be funny to scare them with a blast of compressed air from a can (they were a bit of a new thing back then). So I attached the straw to it, snuck up on them and squeezed the trigger. Unfortunately, I also had turned the can upside down, so not only did they get a surprise but also a mild case of frost bite on their thigh. After that, we laid down some rules on pranks and I had to buy them lunch for a week as an apology.

Frosty Upskirts sounds like a new Japanese fetish porn genre.

Or an old school Bond Girl.


Or a new fetish dessert from Wendy's.
 
1funguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jake3988: Blasting compressed air up someone's rectum is stupid.  Doing it without their consent while they're passed out is basically straight up sexual assault.


It can kill someone.
It can cause internal rupture if the pressure is high or unable to escape.
 
bughunter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Dissident Sheep: comrade: Sharksfan: True story - when I had my first colonoscopy I was sedated - woke up afterwards and felt find except I REALLY had to fart.  So I did so in stealth mode real quiet like a few times.

The nurse came into the recovery room to check on me and told me she could let me go as soon as I got dressed and she heard me fart.  I was like "Wait, what.....?"

She then explained that when you have a colonoscopy they basically inflate your large intestine with air so they can see everything easier and they can't let you go until they know you've "deflated".

So then I got to explain I had been "deflating" for a while.

I don't know what kind of "doctor" you went to but I had no gas after. Maybe they vented me before I woke up.

It's only happened to me once out of the six I had, fortunately I was alone in the elevator...

I never need an excuse to fart in an elevator.


Farting on an escalator is more rewarding.
 
Hopjes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That happened around here a few years ago as a workplace "prank", the victim ended up with permanent, severe, longterm injuries. Everybody else who was present ened up in prison.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Inflate your tires by all means, but then hide your bicycle pump where it cannot tempt you."

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/thai​-die/
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Depending on the angle and how it's held, it can inject air bubbles into your blood stream. Air compressors are far more dangerous than most people imagine.

I saw a show about someone who had that happen. Poor guy had the look of "compressed air goes where?" the whole time.

And fark white trash redneck alcoholic coworkers who are just like "I was jus' messin' a roun' I didn't mean no nothing!" "He'll walk it off"

According to Google this looks like a common occurance.
 
