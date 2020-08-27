 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Sex offenders in prison get fish tanks to help 'keep them calm.' And also, because it's really hard to fark a goldfish (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hmm...perhaps they didn't think their cunning plan all the way through.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Goldfish can grow to pretty huge sizes. Just FYI, subby.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Roger had sex with Klaus
Youtube C4oDXKsSQrY
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait ... isn't "fish" prison slang for fresh meat that gets unwanted attention in the showers?

I don't think I'll be reading the article.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it is easier and more convenient to brew hooch in a fish tank than your toilet.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You see, they're prisoners in a cage, just like you!"
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Goldfish can grow to pretty huge sizes. Just FYI, subby.


And the way they play koi is such a turn-on.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: But it is easier and more convenient to brew hooch in a fish tank than your toilet.


Drinks from a fishtank? Ick.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what?  There are prisons here that have convicts care for and train animals, often for therapy pets.  It's often the case that it benefits not only the prisoner and the animal, but the third-party recipient.  Or is this simply too much for the Sun and its readers, who'd rather see the animal destroyed than let a convict near it?
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Challenge accepted!
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Goldfish can grow to pretty huge sizes. Just FYI, subby.


i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
I know a guy can get you anything
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dare them make any attempt to rehabilitate their prisons.
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Submitter types like someone with a big penis!
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure new slang for murder amongst inmates will be "tanked"
 
TheLearnedFool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: NSFW


So, why would anyone create this?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

morg: How dare them make any attempt to rehabilitate their prisons.


They.
Also agree with you.

/not sure how fish will help, just that the system needs work
//maybe more peacefulness/less aggression
///not sure if that'll carry over to the outside, but can help in conjunction with other programs
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I thought you just wrapped them in duct tape first so they don't explode.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


I'm not a fish! I'm a man!
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What, no blowfish?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

camarugala: fat boy: NSFW

So, why would anyone create this?


that would not be "anyone" that would be a happy fisherman...!
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

camarugala: fat boy: NSFW

So, why would anyone create this?


You must be new to the interwebs, no?
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I thought you just wrapped them in duct tape first so they don't explode.


Yeah, good one, but what are the odds of many folks getting the reference?
 
TheLearnedFool
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't think I ever realized how many cartoons included fish sex as a plot point.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hmm, might also be easier to drown a sex offender in his own fish tank...
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I mean, sure, you can't fark a fish, but those slippery dudes can fit into...um...places.  I heard.  From a friend.
 
morg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: morg: How dare them make any attempt to rehabilitate their prisons.

They.
Also agree with you.

/not sure how fish will help, just that the system needs work
//maybe more peacefulness/less aggression
///not sure if that'll carry over to the outside, but can help in conjunction with other programs


Autocorrect in phone and MS products is ruining me. The good thing about the fish is that it's dirt cheap so no harm if it doesn't work. I think they call this sort of thing "enrichment" in zoos.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: I mean, sure, you can't fark a fish, but those slippery dudes can fit into...um...places.  I heard.  From a friend.


"The candiru, sometimes known as the "penis fish," is a small Amazonian catfish. It's reported to lodge itself in the urethra of people who may be urinating in the water."
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: So what?  There are prisons here that have convicts care for and train animals, often for therapy pets.  It's often the case that it benefits not only the prisoner and the animal, but the third-party recipient.  Or is this simply too much for the Sun and its readers, who'd rather see the animal destroyed than let a convict near it?


This. We should be doing more shiat like this with convicts, instead of just cramming them into filthy cells, brutalizing them and using them for slave labor. Maybe America's recidivism rate wouldn't be so sky-high.
 
puzzled
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkstorm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Billy Liar: So what?  There are prisons here that have convicts care for and train animals, often for therapy pets.  It's often the case that it benefits not only the prisoner and the animal, but the third-party recipient.  Or is this simply too much for the Sun and its readers, who'd rather see the animal destroyed than let a convict near it?

This. We should be doing more shiat like this with convicts, instead of just cramming them into filthy cells, brutalizing them and using them for slave labor. Maybe America's recidivism rate wouldn't be so sky-high.


The qualification for 'prison guard' is that your life is so pathetic you need someone that is incarcerated to step on to lift yourself up . . . make you feel in control.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

qlenfg: ketkarsa: I mean, sure, you can't fark a fish, but those slippery dudes can fit into...um...places.  I heard.  From a friend.

"The candiru, sometimes known as the "penis fish," is a small Amazonian catfish. It's reported to lodge itself in the urethra of people who may be urinating in the water."


Ewww, I didn't mean those places.  I meant a butthole.  But not mine.  A friend's bung contraption.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well with that attitude, sure subby
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size


/I'm just saying.....
 
