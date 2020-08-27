 Skip to content
CDC director: My agency said WHAT about testing earlier this week? Jesus, somebody must have been drunk or high or something, sorry. Just ignore that BS, and pretend we never said anything
abb3w [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Testing is meant to drive actions and achieve specific public health objectives."

So, where the CDC guidelines repeatedly say the word "need", what objectives were the defining basis for the CDC's determination of those needs?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So all this bullshiat is just the Trump Administration bullying them into backing off on tests?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: So all this bullshiat is just the Trump Administration bullying them into backing off on tests?


That, and they could have a bullshiat talking point for their RNC I suspect...
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
On the video, Trump and attorney Daniel Petrocelli appear to be unaware that cameras were still rolling during a break in the proceedings.


Good grief, I know Petrocelli. Our kids were in grade school together.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: On the video, Trump and attorney Daniel Petrocelli appear to be unaware that cameras were still rolling during a break in the proceedings.


Good grief, I know Petrocelli. Our kids were in grade school together.


I used to watch that show.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Problem is, the damage is done.

Colleges are adopting the new CDC guidelines to keep their case #s from skyrocketing.  My son's school is one of them - they started their semester last week, so I am NOT getting a kick out of this...
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OldRod: Problem is, the damage is done.

Colleges are adopting the new CDC guidelines to keep their case #s from skyrocketing.  My son's school is one of them - they started their semester last week, so I am NOT getting a kick out of this...


I guess this is a good time to reiterate that NO schools should be reopening during this pandemic.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Are we all supposed to ignore that C Everett Koop is back from the dead? Watch the skies for tofu, people.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

whidbey: Badmoodman: On the video, Trump and attorney Daniel Petrocelli appear to be unaware that cameras were still rolling during a break in the proceedings.


Good grief, I know Petrocelli. Our kids were in grade school together.

I used to watch that show.


I was more fond of McMillan & Wife.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Was that the article that started with "An unnamed official said..."? I didn't read any further than that.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whidbey: OldRod: Problem is, the damage is done.

Colleges are adopting the new CDC guidelines to keep their case #s from skyrocketing.  My son's school is one of them - they started their semester last week, so I am NOT getting a kick out of this...

I guess this is a good time to reiterate that NO schools should be reopening during this pandemic.


Liberty University should
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: On the video, Trump and attorney Daniel Petrocelli appear to be unaware that cameras were still rolling during a break in the proceedings.


Good grief, I know Petrocelli. Our kids were in grade school together.


I watched the TV show back in the 70s... wouldn't really say I knew him though
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: whidbey: Badmoodman: On the video, Trump and attorney Daniel Petrocelli appear to be unaware that cameras were still rolling during a break in the proceedings.


Good grief, I know Petrocelli. Our kids were in grade school together.

I used to watch that show.

I was more fond of McMillan & Wife.


Columbo #1
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whidbey: So all this bullshiat is just the Trump Administration bullying them into backing off on tests?


Yes, absolutely.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's still not "pretend we never said anything", because they didn't completely walk back the guidance:

"But even his Thursday statement falls short of previous guidance, in which the CDC recommended contacts of those infected with the virus be tested specifically because of the threat of asymptomatic or presymptomatic transmission."
 
Artist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shiate, the constant, never, ever ending of the news whiplash is unreal. Imma goin' with: COVID is deadly. Wear a mask. Get tested. Wash yer hands. Isolate as best you can.
Kids: No school. There have been no solutions to this.
For those who are dealing with unemployment, possible eviction, I do not have legal solutions to this. Go to teh interwebs and start researching.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Redfield said the guidelines issued on Monday had been coordinated with the White House coronavirus task force. The new guidance comes as the number of coronavirus tests across the United States has fallen in recent weeks."

Translation: Trump told me to and I thought we could get away with it, but I guess people noticed. Oops. Better wait until people are better distracted next time.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Everyone who wants a test, can get a test"

That was promised back in March... still waiting...
 
TheAnalogKid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: "Redfield said the guidelines issued on Monday had been coordinated with the White House coronavirus task force. The new guidance comes as the number of coronavirus tests across the United States has fallen in recent weeks."

Translation: Trump told me to and I thought we could get away with it, but I guess people noticed. Oops. Better wait until people are better distracted next time.


And they "coordinated" with the task force while Fauci was in surgery having a throat polyp removed... convenient timing
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So related, but not entirely... Do anyone else's ad blockers/privacy filters fark up The Hill? I use Brave on my phone. If I have their privacy filter on, then random places in the articles don't have spaces between words. As soon as I turn the thing off, the spacing is correct.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What a mess.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whidbey: OldRod: Problem is, the damage is done.

Colleges are adopting the new CDC guidelines to keep their case #s from skyrocketing.  My son's school is one of them - they started their semester last week, so I am NOT getting a kick out of this...

I guess this is a good time to reiterate that NO schools should be reopening during this pandemic.


My wife (teacher) just got word they're going back on the 8th. Guess we're back in business.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Since Mnuchin felt he could interfere with USPS operations I don't see why he wouldn't go behind the CDC director's back and force some new guidelines.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Could be some evil Trumpers in the CDC that want to muck everything up. They send out a press release in the CDCs name and the damage is done.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OldRod: Problem is, the damage is done.

Colleges are adopting the new CDC guidelines to keep their case #s from skyrocketing.  My son's school is one of them - they started their semester last week, so I am NOT getting a kick out of this...


The self reporting page for covid19 staff/students was taken down once the dorms opened at my institution
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This reminds me of what Fiona Hill said about their being two separate simultaneous agendas of every branch of government. The people who are doing their damn jobs and stick to the facts or science and the messaging which gets overlaid by the Trump administration to mislead people from the truth of what the hell is going on.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
All for Lord God Trump.

People are dead because they want votes for this shiatbag.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whidbey: Badmoodman: On the video, Trump and attorney Daniel Petrocelli appear to be unaware that cameras were still rolling during a break in the proceedings.


Good grief, I know Petrocelli. Our kids were in grade school together.

I used to watch that show.


Barry Newman was cool in Petrocelli, but nowhere near as cool as he was in Vanishing Point.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's almost like our president is a complete moron...or a Russian agent.

Or, you know...both.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 minute ago  

weirdneighbour: Columbo #1


Okay, you asked for it!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VI9m​U​yG_f0

(yes, it's what you think it is)
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ecobuckeye: whidbey: OldRod: Problem is, the damage is done.

Colleges are adopting the new CDC guidelines to keep their case #s from skyrocketing.  My son's school is one of them - they started their semester last week, so I am NOT getting a kick out of this...

I guess this is a good time to reiterate that NO schools should be reopening during this pandemic.

My wife (teacher) just got word they're going back on the 8th. Guess we're back in business.


Got a call from the kid's school, asking when I'd be sending the kids back now that the cases are decreasing locally. Told them I already signed the kids up for the district's virtual thing, the district wants the kids in that for at least a semester, and I'd rather keep the kids isolated until there's a widely available vaccine.

/Good luck to your wife, though
 
Brian The Fist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ecobuckeye: whidbey: OldRod: Problem is, the damage is done.

Colleges are adopting the new CDC guidelines to keep their case #s from skyrocketing.  My son's school is one of them - they started their semester last week, so I am NOT getting a kick out of this...

I guess this is a good time to reiterate that NO schools should be reopening during this pandemic.

My wife (teacher) just got word they're going back on the 8th. Guess we're back in business.


Our school went back on Monday.  This next year is going to hurt, but my wife (teacher) resigned.  We pulled both kids out and will home school.  I know it's not a solution that everyone has the privilege of doing, but since literally no one is doing anything to protect my family - it all falls on us to protect ourselves.

My heart goes out to everyone who must participate in this idiotic experiment.
 
