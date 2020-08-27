 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Aaaaand...here comes the deadly chlorine gas clouds   (nypost.com) divider line
30
    More: Scary, HVAC, chlorine production plant, Air conditioner, Mississippi, Chlorine, Florida, Swimming pool, Wind  
•       •       •

1470 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2020 at 6:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In WW1 some troops breathed through urine-soaked socks in an attempt to neutralize chlorine gas.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This casino boat is normally moored at that location.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cures COVID.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, the end of the world is a lot busier than I had expected
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any chance it will drift towards the White House tonight? Asking for a friend.
 
el_pilgrim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why turn off a/c for that. Doesnt it recirculate the indoor air?
Maybe to keep load off the grid?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like subby's mom went to Taco Bell again.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Man, the end of the world is a lot busier than I had expected


Yeah, I didn't think I'd have to keep going to work during the apocalypse.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ok, everyone's wearing a mask.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurelyShirley: It's ok, everyone's wearing a mask.


Surely you know some have refused to, might not even have some at home.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These freak things can make natural disasters really, really worse.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even though there is a video, I choose not to believe the NY Post
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who needs chlorine, anyways? I prefer my water to be organic.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


Busy guy this year.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

el_pilgrim: Why turn off a/c for that. Doesnt it recirculate the indoor air?
Maybe to keep load off the grid?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JRoo: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Man, the end of the world is a lot busier than I had expected

Yeah, I didn't think I'd have to keep going to work during the apocalypse.


I got a couple of months off, so it wasn't a total loss

/Then we went back to work and the case numbers went through the roof
//Makes no sense to me
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"TURN OFF YOUR AIR CONDITIONING UNITS," the tweet instructed in all caps.


Hmm, stuck inside in the middle of the summer in Louisiana with no A/C or possibly inhaling chlorine gas...

That's a toughy.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nobody11155
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

el_pilgrim: Why turn off a/c for that. Doesnt it recirculate the indoor air?
Maybe to keep load off the grid?


If installed correctly it does pull in a small amount of outside air when the air handler is running.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
God's Country, really...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As much as I despise NYPost I think they're on the ball on this story with a surprising lack of political motivation. There are a large number of chemical plants and oil refineries on the LA coast.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This fits right into my WWI cosplay.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Trump's America.
Your base, bubba.
How you gonna get in their food graces before the election?

Socialism?
 
TheReject
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thank God, I ordered those weeks ago. I'll tell you what, I'm demanding a refund of the shipping fees
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "TURN OFF YOUR AIR CONDITIONING UNITS," the tweet instructed in all caps.


Hmm, stuck inside in the middle of the summer in Louisiana with no A/C or possibly inhaling chlorine gas...

That's a toughy.


Gotta get the power on before you can run the AC.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not good for robots either.

Bender vs chlorine
Youtube dIJDfNO3d5E
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Not good for robots either.

[YouTube video: Bender vs chlorine]


Some robots can handle the stuff. 
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Reminded me of a book I enjoyed:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.