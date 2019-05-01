 Skip to content
(CBS 42 Birmingham)   'Risqué photoshoot at Clay family carnival shut down; free admission offered as apology' The Tilt a Whirl just doesn't measure up   (cbs42.com) divider line
15
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a risque Alabama carnival might look like:
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some days, I appreciate the blurring.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: Some days, I appreciate the blurring.


The ones who really want to show it off, are the ones who really need to keep it to themselves.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How can nudity be obscene when you can look in a mirror anytime you want?
Odd logic.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What's a Clay?

>click<

Oh: redneckistan. I do not wanna see those jiggly inbred tiddies.
 
dave0821
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: How can nudity be obscene when you can look in a mirror anytime you want?
Odd logic.


I have black bars across my mirror at the right heights so I don't have to risk seeing any nudity whatsoever
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Small town Alabama and a bunch of carnies.

You could count the teeth in that phrase on your fingers.
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Alabama carnies were sickened by the sight of so many naked women that were of no blood relation.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sorry for the photos, folks.  Please come back for some free covid.
 
point09
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: edmo: Some days, I appreciate the blurring.

The ones who really want to show it off, are the ones who really need to keep it to themselves.


Bah! You take the sharp knees, I'll take the tick thighs any day. It's the company she keeps that's more concerning to me.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

point09: BizarreMan: edmo: Some days, I appreciate the blurring.

The ones who really want to show it off, are the ones who really need to keep it to themselves.

Bah! You take the sharp knees, I'll take the tick thighs any day. It's the company she keeps that's more concerning to me.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How many times did y'all click on that picture wanting to see the other 14 images?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stratohead
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

beezeltown: What a risque Alabama carnival might look like:
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x426]


had no idea Alabama is having a shower shortage.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

point09: tick thighs


All 8 of 'em?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So THIS is the common Clay
 
