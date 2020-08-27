 Skip to content
(WSYX ABC6 Columbus)   26 and indicted   (abc6onyourside.com) divider line
24
    More: Creepy, Thomas woman, Child pornography  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Kentucky needs a law prohibiting the engraving or tattooing of livestock.
Hot iron brands ok, though.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yikes.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment​/​1372668/16-and-pregnant-lori-wickelhau​s-arrested-possession-of-child-pornogr​aphy/

"On her episode, she placed her son Aidan with boyfriend Cory Haskett for adoption after her parents encouraged her to throughout the episode.

Lori spent time at Q&A Associates in West Virginia, a transitional program for young adults.

In 2012, Lori gave a rare interview regarding her struggle with depression. She said: "Before I got here I was on a downward spiral. I had no dreams, I didn't have any goals, I didn't care what happened day to day. "I'd wake up and go right back to bed. There was nothing to get up and work for. Now I have everything to work for.

"After my pregnancy, I hit a rough spot. I couldn't really get over that I had done an open adoption with my son. I wasn't working. I quit going to school. I knew I needed a change.

"I see a good career. A family, a nice house and a couple of animals. I really have a big dream for myself so I plan on reaching it."

In 2013, she welcomed her second child, daughter Rylynn Jo, with now-ex-fiance Joseph Amos. A year later, she gave birth to her son Logan."

"OK kids, finish your dinner and then it's movie time."
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Y I K E S
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Who keeps having sex with this person?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Stop putting your deek in crazy, Florida Man.
 
Arthur Friend
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's a hard 26
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've said it before and will say it again. Back in my drinking days I was drunk but never that drunk. She is living proof that some men would fark a rattlesnake if somebody would hold its head so they wouldn't get bit.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Yikes.


gameshowhost: Y I K E S


^^^THIS^^^
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have a message for the dudes who fathered her babies ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Arthur Friend: That's a hard 26



Dead eyes.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
kentucky hot.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: kentucky hot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That face tells a long, sad story.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I've said it before and will say it again. Back in my drinking days I was drunk but never that drunk. She is living proof that some men would fark a rattlesnake if somebody would hold its head so they wouldn't get bit.


i.redd.itView Full Size


Also, what are the odds it was videos of her from her 'MTV days' that she'd watch while listening to Glory Days on repeat and drinking and crying?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lol, ABC chose such an unfortunate spot for this Sponsored Content.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's a three bagger.  One bag over your head, one over hers, and one for anybody peeking in the window.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: That's a three bagger.  One bag over your head, one over hers, and one for anybody peeking in the window.


You for got the one for the lamp in case someone turns it on and the head bags fall off.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
YIKES
 
zerkalo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
26 and Me is a horrible genetics site. Don't recommend
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She gave up her baby but has since had two children

Had them what
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
26 (minutes from the gym) and indicted?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JAGChem82: 26 (minutes from the gym) and indicted?


Didn't see the mugshot? She ate the gym.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Yellow Beard: I've said it before and will say it again. Back in my drinking days I was drunk but never that drunk. She is living proof that some men would fark a rattlesnake if somebody would hold its head so they wouldn't get bit.


I'll bet some sober Farkers on here clicked and thought "eh, not too bad".

/'why have minimal standards when you can just have none!'
 
