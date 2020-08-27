 Skip to content
 
Dine & Dash: Home Edition
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Stoopid 17-year old, being a stoopid 17-year old.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did somebody say Panda Food? Like Panda Steaks?
/Obscure
 
ohmikey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Double stoopid for doing it in Singapore!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
buntz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wait, I'm not understanding what he did?

He ordered things, then canceled them, then said they weren't delivered, I'm confused how he made money?
 
jumac
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

buntz: Wait, I'm not understanding what he did?

He ordered things, then canceled them, then said they weren't delivered, I'm confused how he made money?


From reading the story he order something get it delivered then do a claim on their website claiming it was never delivered getting his money back.

So say he ordered $100 worth of stuff.  it be charged to him but after he got the stuff he file a claim saying it never arrived and then get the $100 back.

Think it be filed under theft by deception or such.  The issue was he was to greedy.  you can do that here and there.  But that much in such a short time frame is going rise some flags
 
