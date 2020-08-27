 Skip to content
 
(The New York Times)   Apparently this plastic bag flapping in the wind means the death of NYC is coming soon. Other helpful death knell visuals confirm this   (nytimes.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either that, or you've got a creepy next door neighbor trying to convince you that his obsession with filming random trash is all the proof that should be required to allow him to videotape you undressing through your bedroom window.
 
Turing_Machine [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live here.  I spend weekends walking around manhattan.   The parks are fine.   Jesus its almost as if the NYTimes isn't about news for New York, but a group of stories to sell the rubes....
 
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Totally senseless in a time when new yorkers also need jobs more than ever. I think the issue all comes down to money creation. State governments can't create new money so they are chronically underfunded. Governments should have the ability to spend money into existence rather than private banks loaning money into existence. Each year the financial services sector grows as a percentage of the overall economy, like a tick sucking the blood from its victim. Private banks can impose an inflation tax on the people and earn seigniorage from making loans and they give nothing back to society. If the government does it at least we get our damn trash picked up.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
litterbugs piss me the fark off.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i like to put on bondage gear and ride my motorcycle through the neighbor hood.
 
skyotter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
thedeathknell
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
American Beauty already covered this.  It means NYC is beautiful and complex - like a piece of trash in the wind. Seriously people.
 
maxheck
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pretty sure those are breathless death threats, not baggies.

Dude, do you even Republican?
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think the bigger story is how New Yorkers have, apparently, all turned into gigantic pussies.

Aw, theres a candy wrapper in the park??

I thought I had problems when I came back from Afghanistan.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Either that, or you've got a creepy next door neighbor trying to convince you that his obsession with filming random trash is all the proof that should be required to allow him to videotape you undressing through your bedroom window.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Either that, or you've got a creepy next door neighbor trying to convince you that his obsession with filming random trash is all the proof that should be required to allow him to videotape you undressing through your bedroom window.


Or maybe it's heart wrenching tale narrated by Werner Herzog.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A plastic bag? Better grab an AR-15 and shoot the nearest black guy, it's clearly lethal.
 
