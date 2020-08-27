 Skip to content
(Task and Purpose)   Coastie shoots shark to save swim call. Bonus: Unicorn floaty   (taskandpurpose.com) divider line
    Thresher shark, Common thresher, United States Coast Guard, Pelagic thresher, 8-foot Mako shark  
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
CSB:  As a Coast Guard Academy cadet in the mid 1980s, I spent one summer aboard the CGC Taney during an operational cruise.  We cadets replaced some crewmembers during those summer weeks on the cutter, and I was assigned to the gunnery department.  The fun part of that was my part in firing the old WWII-era 5" turret gun (the Taney was decommissioned shortly after that summer, and is now a museum ship in Baltimore).  Anyway, during a "man overboard" drill, it was my job to grab an M-16, go to an upper deck on the ship, and keep watch for sharks that might approach the man in the water.  One day, we had a real man overboard alarm, and I did my thing.  It wasn't too long before we learned it was a false alarm- somebody threw a bag of trash off the stern without telling the bridge like they were supposed to, and someone else had heard the splash.

Good thing, too.  I wasn't the best marksman, and if a shark ever got near a swimmer, they both would have risked being shot.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Unicorn floaties in the news today.

https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status​/​1299033945154236426
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the shark have a "laser beam?"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta go with the classics

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read "Coastie" and "shark" and thought it was going to be something in Australia. "Coastie" just looks like an Aussie nickname, like Bikie or Postie.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lame. That's just trigger-happy testosterone junkies. That shark wouldn't have gone after a person, and even if a dangerous shark did show up, it's the shark's neighbourhood. Go have your swim lessons in a lake in Arkansas.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone in the military fired their weapon in defense of America. This might be the first time it's happened in my lifetime.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Question for the gun nerds: I assume there's no chance of the rounds ricocheting off the surface and hitting the swimmers?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet that Coast Guard shooter feels like a really big man now.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unicorn floaty?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Question for the gun nerds: I assume there's no chance of the rounds ricocheting off the surface and hitting the swimmers?


No...or Yes.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do you have to be at least 6' tall to join the Coast Guard?
If the boat sinks, you can wade ashore.

C G friend loves this one.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Gozinya: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Question for the gun nerds: I assume there's no chance of the rounds ricocheting off the surface and hitting the swimmers?

No...or Yes.


Depends how thick the ice is.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Question for the gun nerds: I assume there's no chance of the rounds ricocheting off the surface and hitting the swimmers?


It can depend on some things. There was actually a mythbusters episode where they shot a few different types of guns/ammo/etc into water at different angles and etc that's worth a watch.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Question for the gun nerds: I assume there's no chance of the rounds ricocheting off the surface and hitting the swimmers?


Not at that angle.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Question for the gun nerds: I assume there's no chance of the rounds ricocheting off the surface and hitting the swimmers?


Extremely unlikely, but not impossible.  We had a gal killed on the outer Cape some decades back; some guys were shooting .22 long at bottles in the surf, let them get to a steep angle instead of shooting straight out to sea, and a freak shot glanced off a wave and came in through her station wagon window a quarter mile up the beach :/

This situation, the angle was steep, so, unlikely, unless somebody jostled the shooter during all the commotion.

/also unlikely to injure the shark, unless he got much shallower.
//one burst looked pretty close to the swimmers, actually
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The shark was defending his hone.
Farking coat cop

ACAB.
 
Valhalla130
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
For all of you who obviously didn't read the article, especially OP, the article specifically says they did not shoot the shark.just near it to distract it while everyone swam to safety.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Valhalla130: For all of you who obviously didn't read the article, especially OP, the article specifically says they did not shoot the shark.just near it to distract it while everyone swam to safety.


oh please. How do you expect Farkers to whip themselves into a proper outrage over nothing if they actually read the article and educate themselves with those pesky "facts" everyone else says are important or something?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
30-40 men went into the water, 30-40 came out.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: The shark was defending his hone.
Farking coat cop

ACAB.


A.H.A.B.

(Hard for the Guard)
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Valhalla130: For all of you who obviously didn't read the article, especially OP, the article specifically says they did not shoot the shark.just near it to distract it while everyone swam to safety.

oh please. How do you expect Farkers to whip themselves into a proper outrage over nothing if they actually read the article and educate themselves with those pesky "facts" everyone else says are important or something?


They shot that shark more than seven times.  There's video evidence.

/Countdown to comment removal in 3...2...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

neongoats: Someone in the military fired their weapon in defense of America. This might be the first time it's happened in my lifetime.


You're young

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Valhalla130: For all of you who obviously didn't read the article, especially OP, the article specifically says they did not shoot the shark.just near it to distract it while everyone swam to safety.

oh please. How do you expect Farkers to whip themselves into a proper outrage over nothing if they actually read the article and educate themselves with those pesky "facts" everyone else says are important or something?


What's an "article?"
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Coastie" is what people from Eastern Washington state (somewhat derisively) call people from Western Washington.

(WA is divided down the middle by the Cascade Mountains, causing the east half to be much dryer, and it also happens to be much more sparsely populated than the west)

/top 10 c-est s's ever, b
 
Dryad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I bet that Coast Guard shooter feels like a really big man now.


WOW.
You are so deep into your 'guns exist purely to compensate for small dicks' delusion, that you are now even applying it to uniformed servicemen doing their jobs?
-
Damn, man, get some perspective.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: What's an "article?"


It's what separates "a dildo" from "your dildo".
 
