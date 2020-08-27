 Skip to content
Tesla on autopilot hits police car as driver watches movie on cellphone. Let's guess what movie driver was watching
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That will buff right out!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Supertroopers.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fast and Furious?
/The Transporter?
//Cannonball Run?
///Convoy?
C.W. McCall - Convoy
Youtube Sd5ZLJWQmss
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
White Driver: "OMG!!! ARE YOU OK, SIR/MADAM?!?!?!?"

Hispanic Driver: "Where's your green card, pal?"

Black Driver: BANG BANG BANG BANG BANG BANG BANG BANG BANG BANG *CLICK* *CLICK* (RELOAD) BANG BANG BANG BANG
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Speed
 
Enomai [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Any chance the cops will beat the shiat out of Elon Musk?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Harry Potter again?

/all just a little bit of history repeating
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Duel
Rush
Baby Driver
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wall-E
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hugram: Duel
Rush
Baby Driver


All movies where people actually know how to drive.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Enomai: Any chance the cops will beat the shiat out of Elon Musk?


In my dreams.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Because he did Nazi that coming.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are the guns okay?
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tman144
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Back Door Sluts 9?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As a geek that spends a lot of time on the road yet hates driving, I love the concept of self driving cars.

As a geek that spends a lot of time on the road yet hates driving and worked in QA with a lot of software engineers, I'd never get in one.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What's Fox derping about now?
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ow, my balls!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A Very Long Engagement?

/Probably feel asleep
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tman144: Back Door Sluts 9?


Rearenders 10
 
Thor's Mighty Wrench
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dashcam footage from America's Worst Driver
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: As a geek that spends a lot of time on the road yet hates driving, I love the concept of self driving cars.

As a geek that spends a lot of time on the road yet hates driving and worked in QA with a lot of software engineers, I'd never get in one.


I can see them being a real thing about 100 years from now when the technology might possibly catch up.

But yeah, the concept is sketchy as fark right now.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not sure about the driver, but the car was probably watching Christine.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
cdn1-www.comingsoon.netView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Room
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
star wars?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Craw Fu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was it Groundhog Day?  Because I swear I saw this same thread yesterday.
 
