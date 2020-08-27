 Skip to content
(Washingtonian)   Trump: Nothing is going to drown out my acceptance speech tonight. A Go-Go band and thousands of protesters: Challenge accepted   (washingtonian.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Go-Go's - Club Zero (Lyric Video)
Youtube TSzpygbDQ3Y
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
get that trombone guy to be there
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sounds like a great idea, as long as none of the protesters are shot.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is this for him accepting the nomination?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They've blocked off Lafayette Square. Protesters will be almost what, a quarter mile away?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I thought he did this on Monday?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Call up every drumline and all brass of every marching band and surround the area. They dont even need to play together. Just be loud. As loud as you can. Louder. Scream through your instrument.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just play a loud buzzing sound every time he lies

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - Fast Money
Youtube 7T3SXyvY1CU
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Where can I go to donate a Marshall stack?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thehobbes: They've blocked off Lafayette Square. Protesters will be almost what, a quarter mile away?


I grew up near dc. There are some dudes with car stereo systems on steroids that just need to roll up and pump the bass. You cant hear anything within a half mile or so
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We need a good ol' fashion Jamacian sound system
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Unfortunately the rain will probably stop in time but winds will still be 13mph which isn't good for a certain scalp ferret.

(please don't name your band Scalp Ferret)
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Air horns.

Megaphones

Amplifiers looping feedback

Just make noise.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish - Male Stripper (1987)
Youtube y9-xBZxqQi0
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I might make the trip to DC if they do that, I mean who wouldn't want to see a bunch of go go dancers trying to... Drown... Out...

Go go band? Nevermind...
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A Go-Go band

Choose Life.
 
jchic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What are the odds that the speech has already been recorded?
 
morg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I remember this used to happen frequently during big retirement formations on base. Somebody's friend would roll by real slow in their car with really load bass thumping until eventually some staff NCO would be sent running after them and they'd speed off.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Electric noises over voices and acoustic - teargas and pepper spray make brass hard to play.
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fireworks, I metric ton please every 10 seconds for 2 hours
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media.sketchfab.comView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Need about 50 of these circling the White House

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mr.Uncle.Bill: Fireworks, I metric ton please every 10 seconds for 2 hours


That'll get people shot - the bangs will be used as an excuse.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Where can I go to donate a Marshall stack?


pajiba.comView Full Size


WHAT A MARSHALL STACK MIGHT LOOK LIKE.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If someone upwind of the south lawn could please burn a farktonne of sulfur that would be great, IMHO.
 
freetomato
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Murflette: Air horns.

Megaphones

Amplifiers looping feedback

Just make noise.


I wonder if LRADs can be purchased by civilians? Wouldn't it be awesome to see orange fatso puke in the middle of his "speech"?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Unfortunately the rain will probably stop in time but winds will still be 13mph which isn't good for a certain scalp ferret.

(please don't name your band Scalp Ferret)


Scalp Ferret is the name of my ZZ Top cover band.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Will there be a vuvuzela chorus, or were those banned by the Geneva Convention? I mean, not that it matters if they were.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Murflette: Call up every drumline and all brass of every marching band and surround the area. They dont even need to play together. Just be loud. As loud as you can. Louder. Scream through your instrument.


FLUGELHORN!!!

not obscure
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Using RTX noise cancellation I can run my air conditioner, dishwasher, have ambulances running up and down the road outside, and turn on my vacuum cleaner for good measure and the person at the other end of my Zoom meeting can hear me just fine. What they need to do to disrupt this is to broadcast human speech at full volume so that this sort of technology won't work.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thehobbes: They've blocked off Lafayette Square. Protesters will be almost what, a quarter mile away?


With DHS goons on hand to shoot, gas and disappear anyone who steps out of line as well, I'm sure.  I bet there's not a f*cking rental van to be had in DC right now.
 
Gemcee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This should do it!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: thehobbes: They've blocked off Lafayette Square. Protesters will be almost what, a quarter mile away?

With DHS goons on hand to shoot, gas and disappear anyone who steps out of line as well, I'm sure.  I bet there's not a f*cking rental van to be had in DC right now.


I won't be surprised if they block vehicle traffic back out to near K street so that no one can get generators or speakers in.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gemcee: This should do it![Fark user image 850x478]


Is that uncle Joe's Trans Am on the right?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 400x512]


Do people still think those stacks were real?
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/TSzpygbD​Q3Y]


Not that kind of go go. This kind:

Trouble Funk - Drop the Bomb (12")
Youtube qQcFBql5GTg
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I kinda love this, and hope it works!   They seem pretty far back, though.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If someone upwind of the south lawn could please burn a farktonne of sulfur that would be great, IMHO.


Dude, why?

Just get some mercaptan.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Really piss him off -

Kid Millions & The Sounds of Time - SHAKE THE GROUND
Youtube KFlsx7AkG1o
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dittybopper: fragMasterFlash: If someone upwind of the south lawn could please burn a farktonne of sulfur that would be great, IMHO.

Dude, why?

Just get some mercaptan.


hazardous material I'm afraid
 
i state your name
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: [media.sketchfab.com image 720x405]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I first heard this song at Love Parade a long time ago and think the refrain is something that could be done well as a group effort.
Lords of Acid - Worship the Lords (Farstucker album)
Youtube 55S582VuaXg
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gemcee: This should do it![Fark user image 850x478]


Now this would be something I'd want to see. Do this and I think most of the country would also want to see. RNC what?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

freetomato: Murflette: Air horns.

Megaphones

Amplifiers looping feedback

Just make noise.

I wonder if LRADs can be purchased by civilians? Wouldn't it be awesome to see orange fatso puke in the middle of his "speech"?


A bit late to order one.  How hard are they to build?
 
