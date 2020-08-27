 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Cleavon "Super Soul" Little now has a full kilowatt of FM radio juice with which to guardian angel Barry "Kowalski" Nolan and his supercharged white 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T 440 Magnum on his high-speed dodging of police on his way to San Francisco   (pvtimes.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size


neat story. I love little radio stations like this.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"So what do you broadcast?"
"Oh, mostly the speeches of Hitler."
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, those cops in that movie were farking useless. I mean, totally stupid!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wolfman used to broadcast from a superpowered Mexican radio station on the Texas border that could be heard in Russia.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x281]

neat story. I love little radio stations like this.


I'm playing FNV now, so I got a kick out of this.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, now it can reach Tonapah.
But what about Tuscon? Tucumcari? Tehachapi?

And what does Dallas Alice think of all this?
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Wolfman used to broadcast from a superpowered Mexican radio station on the Texas border that could be heard in Russia.


Guess Who - Clap For The Wolfman
Youtube o_JPqeZyRNY
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Primal Scream - Kowalski
Youtube ZVcwG-gY9dM


Nice one, Subby
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Terrapin Bound: Sure, now it can reach Tonapah.
But what about Tuscon? Tucumcari? Tehachapi?

And what does Dallas Alice think of all this?


She probably wants some weed, whites & wine.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to tell you a story... this is where the Pharoah died. Some call it heavenly this brilliance
The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat)
Youtube 5bdC7k2Nu4s
 
caljar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Back before all the stations got bought up by the same companies, I used to like to travel and just scan the radio for different local stations, just to get feel for what different audiences liked.  There were a lot of areas of Nevada that had either one, or no stations, and typically the station was a local religious one.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Warriors had a better DJ character.

Radio Scene Film The Warriors
Youtube cfzSkJvK5PE
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And the original Charger will always be superior to the Challenger.

Dirty Mary Crazy Larry (1974) Original Theatrical Trailer I
Youtube p0xE-68P4ao
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The upgrade brought a new set of infrastructure, including a tower, new transmitter and new antennas, Brownfield said. Listeners can access the radio throughout Tonopah."

"We are now a state-of-the-art radio station and our signal is reaching far-away places," Brownfield said.

Goldfield is an unincorporated community of Esmeralda County, about 27 miles south of Tonopah.

Damn, editor; savage...
 
Pinner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
HA!
Subby's old!
I remember that on TV when I was about 5 or 6.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You Turn Me On, I'm a Radio
Youtube 8YVroYzNz60
 
whitroth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
! kw?

Wolfman Jack laughs, with 250 kw of laugh.
 
eyeoftheaxis [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Super Soul Radio Quote - Vanishing Point (1971)
Youtube vocyTpKDkVo
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: Wolfman used to broadcast from a superpowered Mexican radio station on the Texas border that could be heard in Russia.


The Mighty 690, IIRC. Listened to it as a kid in L.A., always loved the idea of an illegal flamethrower signal ignoring puny borders.
See also: VOA
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Christ. I actually saw that movie during its initial run. The theater was next to a Turtles Record store.

Get. Off. Of. My. Farking. Lawn.
 
eyeoftheaxis [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Smoke Signals- Morning Traffic Report
Youtube 2vxJIEHMUh4
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dybbuk Schmybbuk: dothemath: Wolfman used to broadcast from a superpowered Mexican radio station on the Texas border that could be heard in Russia.

The Mighty 690, IIRC. Listened to it as a kid in L.A., always loved the idea of an illegal flamethrower signal ignoring puny borders.
See also: VOA


Yeah, I used to listen to it back in college on the road covering high school and college football games for the LA Daily News. No matter where I was in So Cal, from Santa Barbara to San Diego, I could always pick up that station. I drove a 73 Plymouth Satellite that had only an AM radio.

I always pictured that transmitter tower as surrounded by skeletons of dead animals that had been microwaved to death along with everything else in a 5 mile radius.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Charlie Dore 1979 Pilot Of The Airwaves
Youtube SGKrgJZhpzk
 
