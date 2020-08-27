 Skip to content
 
(AZCentral)   Officials import invasive beetle to control invasive plant, somehow surprised to learn that beetle now threatening other native species   (azcentral.com) divider line
29
    More: Ironic, Phoenix, Arizona, tamarisk beetle, Arizona, Leaf beetle, rapid expansion of the beetle population, Arizona State University, Gila River, tamarisk trees  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Beatles are doing what they were supposed to do and well.

But some endangered birds like to nest in the weed trees the Beatles are killing off.

/this isn't actually a problem, it's just complaining have you considered planting some native trees in the areas where the birds live?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop destroying our desert, you assholes. It's like 'Oh I am so smart. We broke the environment with our silver bullet so I'm gonna solve all the environment issues with this one even better silver bullet. Silver and bullets kill the environment? No way. I'm smarter than mother nature and I'm gonna do it anyways.'

God the arrogance.

AlgaeRancher: So the Beatles are doing what they were supposed to do and well.

But some endangered birds like to nest in the weed trees the Beatles are killing off.

/this isn't actually a problem, it's just complaining have you considered planting some native trees in the areas where the birds live?


Unintended consequences will ensure this causes further problems than the ones they targeted for resolution. Kind of like how this whole thing started in the first place.

They've tried burning the tamarisk and replanting indigenous plants and trees in the area. This stuff is pervasive and nasty. They'd have to hire a lot of people and spend a lot of time at this to get it corrected. Will then? No, they'll napalm it before they do that.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This doesn't seem ironic at all
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Unintended consequences will ensure this causes further problems than the ones they targeted for resolution.


I didn't know the beetles would eat MY face!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Stop destroying our desert, you assholes. It's like 'Oh I am so smart. We broke the environment with our silver bullet so I'm gonna solve all the environment issues with this one even better silver bullet. Silver and bullets kill the environment? No way. I'm smarter than mother nature and I'm gonna do it anyways.'

God the arrogance.

AlgaeRancher: So the Beatles are doing what they were supposed to do and well.

But some endangered birds like to nest in the weed trees the Beatles are killing off.

/this isn't actually a problem, it's just complaining have you considered planting some native trees in the areas where the birds live?

Unintended consequences will ensure this causes further problems than the ones they targeted for resolution. Kind of like how this whole thing started in the first place.

They've tried burning the tamarisk and replanting indigenous plants and trees in the area. This stuff is pervasive and nasty. They'd have to hire a lot of people and spend a lot of time at this to get it corrected. Will then? No, they'll napalm it before they do that.


I hear they have a fabulous type of gorilla lined up that thrives on beetle meat...  How cold does it get in AZ, because there might be a little hiccup in the plan later.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gorillas can't freeze to death during the winter in the desert
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Import cane toads to eat them
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: The gorillas can't freeze to death during the winter in the desert


No, but they'll die of heat stroke in the summer, so it's pretty much a wash.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Nadie_AZ: Stop destroying our desert, you assholes. It's like 'Oh I am so smart. We broke the environment with our silver bullet so I'm gonna solve all the environment issues with this one even better silver bullet. Silver and bullets kill the environment? No way. I'm smarter than mother nature and I'm gonna do it anyways.'

God the arrogance.

AlgaeRancher: So the Beatles are doing what they were supposed to do and well.

But some endangered birds like to nest in the weed trees the Beatles are killing off.

/this isn't actually a problem, it's just complaining have you considered planting some native trees in the areas where the birds live?

Unintended consequences will ensure this causes further problems than the ones they targeted for resolution. Kind of like how this whole thing started in the first place.

They've tried burning the tamarisk and replanting indigenous plants and trees in the area. This stuff is pervasive and nasty. They'd have to hire a lot of people and spend a lot of time at this to get it corrected. Will then? No, they'll napalm it before they do that.

I hear they have a fabulous type of gorilla lined up that thrives on beetle meat...  How cold does it get in AZ, because there might be a little hiccup in the plan later.


Now this is a solution I can get behind.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see how this could get a little out of hand.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: The gorillas can't freeze to death during the winter in the desert


Maybe people will take climate change seriously after we are overrun with gorillas.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only they had asked anybody in Australia.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

give me doughnuts: If only they had asked anybody in Australia.


Maybe they just couldn't figure out how to turn Australia's reply email right side up to read it.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Salt cedar is huge problem in the western deserts and it crowds out everything.  Lots of tiny seeds so it "migrates" along highways as wind from trucks and cars move it along.  Yeah it's doing its job a lot faster than we wanted, but at least it isn't attacking anything native.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The tamarisk beetle has surpassed its predicted natural boundaries and outpaced its projected geographic movement since federal agencies set it loose in the early 2000s. Originally, it wasn't expected to survive in the state's arid climate."


Have we learned nothing from the training films?

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heard this story while on Guam some decades ago.  Rats arrived with the increase in trade.  Imported snakes to control the rats.  Snakes moved on to decimate the southern half of the island's bird population by eating the eggs.  Imported mongooses to control the snakes.
Still have rats, snakes, and mongooses, and there are places on the island you'll still not find a bird.
No idea how accurate that is, but even aprocryphal, it is instructive.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: The gorillas can't freeze to death during the winter in the desert


Do you have any idea how cold a clear winter night in the desert gets?
 
Pinner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jvl: Good.  Salt cedar is huge problem in the western deserts and it crowds out everything.  Lots of tiny seeds so it "migrates" along highways as wind from trucks and cars move it along.  Yeah it's doing its job a lot faster than we wanted, but at least it isn't attacking anything native.


We've been watching native plants and trees coming back along the Green River in Utah for years. All due to tamarisk getting eaten by beetles.
In the San Rafael Swell areas too along the SR River.
The birds adapted to tamarisk, they'll most likely adapt again, may take a dip in population in-between dead tamarisk and willow canopies, but they should come back.
Tamarisk's tap root is too deep for burning or dragging a chain to get it out.
 
Trik
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wait, I know how this plays out.

There was an old lady who swallowed a fly
I don't know why she swallowed a fly - Perhaps she'll die!

There was an old lady who swallowed a spider
That wriggled and jiggled and tickled inside her!

She swallowed the spider to catch the fly;
I don't know why she swallowed a fly - Perhaps she'll die!

There was an old lady who swallowed a bird; 
How absurd to swallow a bird!

She swallowed the bird to catch the spider
That wriggled and jiggled and tickled inside her!
She swallowed the spider to catch the fly;
I don't know why she swallowed a fly - Perhaps she'll die!

There was an old lady who swallowed a cat; 
Imagine that! She swallowed a cat!

She swallowed the cat to catch the bird,
She swallowed the bird to catch the spider
That wriggled and jiggled and tickled inside her!
She swallowed the spider to catch the fly;
I don't know why she swallowed a fly - Perhaps she'll die!

There was an old lady that swallowed a dog; 
What a hog, to swallow a dog!

She swallowed the dog to catch the cat,
She swallowed the cat to catch the bird,
She swallowed the bird to catch the spider
That wriggled and jiggled and tickled inside her!
She swallowed the spider to catch the fly;
I don't know why she swallowed a fly - Perhaps she'll die!

There was an old lady who swallowed a goat; 
She just opened her throat and swallowed a goat!
She swallowed the goat to catch the dog,
She swallowed the dog to catch the cat,
She swallowed the cat to catch the bird,
She swallowed the bird to catch the spider
That wriggled and jiggled and tickled inside her!
She swallowed the spider to catch the fly;
I don't know why she swallowed a fly - Perhaps she'll die!

There was an old lady who swallowed a cow; 
I don't know how she swallowed a cow!

She swallowed the cow to catch the goat,
She swallowed the goat to catch the dog,
She swallowed the dog to catch the cat,
She swallowed the cat to catch the bird,
She swallowed the bird to catch the spider
That wriggled and jiggled and tickled inside her!
She swallowed the spider to catch the fly;
I don't know why she swallowed a fly - Perhaps she'll die!

There was an old lady who swallowed a horse;
...She's dead, of course
 
turboke
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Trik: Wait, I know how this plays out.

There was an old lady who swallowed a fly
I don't know why she swallowed a fly - Perhaps she'll die!

There was an old lady who swallowed a spider
That wriggled and jiggled and tickled inside her!

She swallowed the spider to catch the fly;
I don't know why she swallowed a fly - Perhaps she'll die!

There was an old lady who swallowed a bird; 
How absurd to swallow a bird!

She swallowed the bird to catch the spider
That wriggled and jiggled and tickled inside her!
She swallowed the spider to catch the fly;
I don't know why she swallowed a fly - Perhaps she'll die!

There was an old lady who swallowed a cat; 
Imagine that! She swallowed a cat!

She swallowed the cat to catch the bird,
She swallowed the bird to catch the spider
That wriggled and jiggled and tickled inside her!
She swallowed the spider to catch the fly;
I don't know why she swallowed a fly - Perhaps she'll die!

There was an old lady that swallowed a dog; 
What a hog, to swallow a dog!

She swallowed the dog to catch the cat,
She swallowed the cat to catch the bird,
She swallowed the bird to catch the spider
That wriggled and jiggled and tickled inside her!
She swallowed the spider to catch the fly;
I don't know why she swallowed a fly - Perhaps she'll die!

There was an old lady who swallowed a goat; 
She just opened her throat and swallowed a goat!
She swallowed the goat to catch the dog,
She swallowed the dog to catch the cat,
She swallowed the cat to catch the bird,
She swallowed the bird to catch the spider
That wriggled and jiggled and tickled inside her!
She swallowed the spider to catch the fly;
I don't know why she swallowed a fly - Perhaps she'll die!

There was an old lady who swallowed a cow; 
I don't know how she swallowed a cow!

She swallowed the cow to catch the goat,
She swallowed the goat to catch the dog,
She swallowed the dog to catch the cat,
She swallowed the cat to catch the bird,
She swallowed the bird to catch the spider
That wriggled and jigg ...


That lady sure liked to swallow. I be she gave great gumjobs.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So let me get this straight, if the beetle kills the trees too well your plan to stop the beetle is to kill the trees?

FTA:
"Before releasing the beetle, the service had suggested potential contingency plans "in the unlikely event that released (beetle) populations present a real or potential hazard to human health or to nontarget plants and animal species." The possible strategies included the use of insecticides, the destruction of host plants and the caging of threatened organisms, which in this case would be flycatchers."
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You idiots could have read up on what happened with cane toads and you then would have known this was going to happen.
 
gilbertfroy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Import cane toads to eat them


..beat me to it but always happy to reference one of my favorite documentaries
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "The tamarisk beetle has surpassed its predicted natural boundaries and outpaced its projected geographic movement since federal agencies set it loose in the early 2000s. Originally, it wasn't expected to survive in the state's arid climate."


Have we learned nothing from the training films?

[media3.giphy.com image 430x257] [View Full Size image _x_]


Leaving satisfied.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: God the arrogance


To be fair, it works really well sometimes.

https://biocontrol.entomology.cornell​.​edu/success.php
 
Snowblind2010 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: You idiots could have read up on what happened with cane toads and you then would have known this was going to happen.


This is exactly what I was going to mention.  Interestingly when I lived in Cairns, Australia (2010-2014) they were proposing the movement of Meat Ants to eat the cane toads but couldn't determine how they would lure the ants.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Snowblind2010: Danger Avoid Death: You idiots could have read up on what happened with cane toads and you then would have known this was going to happen.

This is exactly what I was going to mention.  Interestingly when I lived in Cairns, Australia (2010-2014) they were proposing the movement of Meat Ants to eat the cane toads but couldn't determine how they would lure the ants.


Meat Ants? Their solution is something called MEAT ANTS?!?!Jesus Christ, don't Australians have enough scary nature shiat trying to kill them as it is?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No. Following the British invasion, Plant lasted much longer than the Beatles.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
To some degree, you just need to let the flycatchers have a bad couple of seasons. Attempt to maintain a baseline population long enough for the natural adaptation that caused them to pick those trees in the first place to pick something else.
 
