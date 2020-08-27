 Skip to content
 
(AL.com)   Alabama man indicted for making illegal cancer-fighting suppositories. Still no cure for Alabama   (al.com) divider line
23
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First sub in over 5 years...so glad this site is still around!
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So you can take this treatment and shove it up your ass?
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
For all the good it does, you might as well have shoved it up your ass.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Goldang, Cletus, these here pills you done cooked up ain't do muh cancer no good. Pills was almost impossible to swallow they was so big. Ah might as well have shoved 'em up my ass fer all the good they done me."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Shakes fist at Subtonic.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Lemme guess: I involves vibration?
 
Huntceet
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
More butt stuff!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Shakes fist at Subtonic.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The entire state of Alabama can shove it up their ass as far as I'm concerned.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
too bad he didn't have a presidential endorsement.
 
bughunter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Kitchen Suppository Applicator?

readysteadychuck.co.ukView Full Size
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Subtonic: For all the good it does, you might as well have shoved it up your ass.


One of my favourite Nester Perter lines of all time.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image image 425x317]


I have bad news Mr Farnsworth...
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: Subtonic: For all the good it does, you might as well have shoved it up your ass.

One of my favourite Nester Perter lines of all time.


Sorry Nester Pester.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Alabama man
Youtube BrimMyOoEDA
 
hammettman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
--pieces of hair in their suppository packs
--Alabama man
--a Bishop
--peptides, all he wanted was a peptide

That's a lot to unpack there.  Still no cure for cancer.
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"...customers reported finding pieces of hair in their suppository packs."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
God, I wonder where he pulled that idea out of.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They won't cure your cancer butt they may make chemo more bearable.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A picture of the suppository suspect.
 
