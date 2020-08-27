 Skip to content
(Lifehacker)   In these trying times, it is always nice to get a feel good story like "How to Pick Your First Strap-on Harness"   (lifehacker.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No NSFW reminder?
Not that one should really be needed except the most clueless of people.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great helpful article. With all the options out there, narrowing it all down to make a first purchase is a giant pain in the ass.

/there, that joke's out of the way. Surely there won't be any more buttsex jokes in this thread, right?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Great, now I have Steely Dan stuck in my head.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Strap on what?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
 Pick "a" strap-on harness, not "your" strap-on harness.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size

"Nope."
 
Corvus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.huffpost.comView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder what style Mary Lincoln bought for Abe.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You never forget the first one
 
Enomai [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Weirdly aggressive tone in that article.
 
shaggai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Haven't we had enough fun talking about Falwell Jr.'s home life.

/Trick question, never can have too much fun at the expense of a preaching bastard with his pecker in his hand and his wife with the pool boys.
 
buntz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Enomai: Weirdly aggressive tone in that article.


The author of the article:

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In my day you settled for baling twine and a roll of quarters.

That reminds me, I still owe Louise Johnson two bucks.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jizmodo Media, so not really surprised.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Just because he said not to call it that. I'm a rebel.
 
