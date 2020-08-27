 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Washington Post's live feed of Driving into Lake Charles after Hurricane Laura's destruction   (youtube.com) divider line
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Got a blank screen.  Guess I used up my free Washington Post videos for the month.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The reporter also noted that he had witnessed a pack of wild dogs take over and successfully operate a Wendys.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

It starts with a fair amount of black screen, just scroll forward.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I just browsed through it but, Honestly, I thought it would look much worse.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Looks like my Cajun food care package is going to be delayed.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now I know what WaPo has been spending that paywall money on: submarines.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I skimmed through with no sound (at work).  I feel bad for the old dude on the sidewalk.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

looks perfectly normal to me.
 
zang
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What a cock-tease headline.  I thought I was going to see first person video of a news van driving into a lake.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lake Charles is decidedly not Cajun.  It is lower Texas.

I was born in Houma, raised in Houma, college in Thibodaux.

I worked in Lake Charles for two years.  Literally the most red neck of redneckistans I have been.  And I lived in Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lucinda Williams "2 Kool 2 Be 4-gotten" (1998)
Youtube WLmL8dU9mg0
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wonder why more areas on the Gulf don't do what the Keys did and replace their electric poles with concrete? Sure it costs a bit more but it's a once every 100 years cost. It seems like FEMA should require things like that to fund rebuilding. At the very least do that for the major feeders and then at worst you only have to restring the branch lines.
 
vogonity
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Looking for a live feed of someone driving into a lake.


/leaving disappointed
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I have (Cajun) family that lives there, so CSB.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

It's Louisiana. That's the before video.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lake Charles has money. I want to see what it's like in DeRidder or Natchitoches.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

You are not alone, my fellow Farker. You are not alone.

"But the GPS said ..."
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I only skimmed it, but that isn't nearly as bad as it could have been.  Looks like a few hours of heavy wind for the most part.

Once you get the debris cleaned up, and the wires restrung...  it doesn't look like a lot of damage (except for a few spots).
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Looks closer to Cat 2-3 damage... lucked out? Good day to buy a lottery ticket for some folks.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Man alive, there are men alive in there
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

needs to be an fpsrpg. level up after each yeet
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What I was expecting here:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
2 hour video?.... cue the 'ain't nobody got time for that' .gif
 
