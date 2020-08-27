 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Zoo elephants being given CBD oil to reduce aggression, increase appreciation for Phish   (msn.com)
27
288 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 27 Aug 2020 at 3:18 PM



beezeltown
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It would take a hella large nitrous balloon to bring an elephant into Phish orbit.

/no idea what the scene is like today, been 15 years since I've seen them
 
vudukungfu
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ain't enough THC in the verse
 
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why give them CBD oil when it would be cheaper to just give them some hemp to graze on?

311 - Stealing Happy Hours
Youtube RuKZj7dIWzw
 
Harry Freakstorm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, they say we never forget but how do we know that we remember everything?
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Why give them CBD oil when it would be cheaper to just give them some hemp to graze on?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/RuKZj7dI​Wzw]


Dosage monitoring and control. If Col. Hathi out there doesn't fancy hemp that day, there could be trouble
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone have any experience with CBD oil?  Is it worth it?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
god forbid they start bouncin' round the room!
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The oil -- which does not have psychoactive properties -- will be administered to two elephants

Then what's the f*cking point?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't know they sold that in 20 L buckets.
 
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Buttknuckle: Does anyone have any experience with CBD oil?  Is it worth it?


A family member with rather bad arthritis got some relief with it when they started using it but developed a tolerance to it rather quickly and moved on CBD + THC products since state law here allows that. After joint replacement surgery they still like the herb although the arthritis is technically gone. YMMV.
 
Mike_LowELL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important thing is that we imposed an environment that is incompatible with the psychology of animals and then actively modified their state of mind so that they could tolerate the stress.

But why I comment on the tens of millions of people taking prescription drugs every day, I have no idea.
 
TrollingForColumbine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and what of Possum?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It also works for an antelope, a possum, a sloth, a llama, an ocelot, a bug, lizards, a horse, a wombat, birds of a feather, your pet cat, a famous mockingbird...
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: It also works for an antelope, a possum, a sloth, a llama, an ocelot, a bug, lizards, a horse, a wombat, birds of a feather, your pet cat, a famous mockingbird...


User name checks out.
 
thaduke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Buttknuckle: Does anyone have any experience with CBD oil?  Is it worth it?


I found it gave an almost immediate, relaxing effect that lasted about four hours. Great for anxiety. Not as good as Ativan or Cipralex, which are also much cheaper.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Buttknuckle: Does anyone have any experience with CBD oil?  Is it worth it?


I tried CBD oil administered orally. I have fibromyalgia and a big metal plate on my cervical spine. Tingling in hands and shoulders and neck is common. Pain is a way of life for me. CBD did not do anything when taken alone. Then I smoked a joint. In seconds the tingling diminished considerably and the pain less acute. Effects lasted for hours.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: The oil -- which does not have psychoactive properties -- will be administered to two elephants

Then what's the f*cking point?


It helps with inflammation. My neighbor has an old corgi with hip problems and he gets dosed twice a day. There's a very noticeable difference in his gait when he's on it.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Buttknuckle: Does anyone have any experience with CBD oil?  Is it worth it?


As I live in Redneck Sisterfarking Hell aka Texas, we only have the non-THC variant of CBD oil. My mom uses it for her arthritis and loves it. It has helped ease her suffering far more than any of the prescription meds she has been given.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: Buttknuckle: Does anyone have any experience with CBD oil?  Is it worth it?

I tried CBD oil administered orally. I have fibromyalgia and a big metal plate on my cervical spine. Tingling in hands and shoulders and neck is common. Pain is a way of life for me. CBD did not do anything when taken alone. Then I smoked a joint. In seconds the tingling diminished considerably and the pain less acute. Effects lasted for hours.


The people I know who take it do the 1:1 with the. There may be a synergistic effect.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SafetyThird: It helps with inflammation. My neighbor has an old corgi with hip problems and he gets dosed twice a day. There's a very noticeable difference in his gait when he's on it.


Ah, my tongue-in-cheek beef is over the misuse of "psychoactive".  Aspirin and other analgesics are psychoactive. Coffee is psychoactive. In order to have any medicinal value CBD would have to be psychoactive.

It shouldn't be such a scary word.
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Buttknuckle: Does anyone have any experience with CBD oil?  Is it worth it?


I've wondered this too - exactly zero of the ads I have seen/heard for it ever make any specific claim for what it is supposed to do exactly or what conditions it is supposed to be able to treat.  Sirius XM commercials were pushing it hard for a while to help with "your health concern".

I pretty much mentally dismissed it as snake oil.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I bet it would be pretty cool to get baked and play with a baby elephant
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sharksfan: Buttknuckle: Does anyone have any experience with CBD oil?  Is it worth it?

I've wondered this too - exactly zero of the ads I have seen/heard for it ever make any specific claim for what it is supposed to do exactly or what conditions it is supposed to be able to treat.  Sirius XM commercials were pushing it hard for a while to help with "your health concern".

I pretty much mentally dismissed it as snake oil.


My thoughts too.  But since price seems to be going down, I thought I'd ask the Fark community.  I suppose I could just start getting high again.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Buttknuckle: My thoughts too.  But since price seems to be going down, I thought I'd ask the Fark community.  I suppose I could just start getting high again.


This guy seems fairly credible, but the bottom line is that there's still a lot of research to be done and the people selling it are definitely using a shotgun approach to move inventory; so buyer beware.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If humans see pink elephants when under the influence of alcohol, what would elephants under the influence of the devil's cabbage see? This?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or maybe this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
