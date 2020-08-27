 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Successful prophet's advice to anyone unlucky enough to be living through 2020: 'Get used to it.' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Considering our species has done absolutely nothing to combat the threat of global warming, I'd say it's going to last a lot longer than 15 years and that we ain't seen nothing yet.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's nice to hear about a successful prophet, too many of them end up simply wandering in the wilderness.

The Vice article linked in TFA is better:

Peter Turchin: The theory that made this prediction was validated, rather than me. Of course, nobody could be certain it was coming - future cannot be predicted in any absolute sense.
Fair point. Was there any stage over the last few years where you began to see it coming, though, and could tell what it might be related to?
It is a cumulative thing. The structural trends driving up instability - falling living standards, increasing intra-elite competition and conflict - have actually
Peter Turchin: The theory that made this prediction was validated, rather than me. Of course, nobody could be certain it was coming - future cannot be predicted in any absolute sense.
Fair point. Was there any stage over the last few years where you began to see it coming, though, and could tell what it might be related to?
It is a cumulative thing. The structural trends driving up instability - falling living standards, increasing intra-elite competition and conflict - have actually been going in the wrong direction since roughly 1980, so by 2010, I and my colleagues saw three decades of these trends already.
decades of these trends already.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've tried to live my life by what an erstwhile Fark prophet once said: "you'll get over it."
 
COMALite J
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Who else thought that this was about Drew?
 
