(CNN)   "The Kenosha Police Chief then added that his wife wouldn't have been beaten if she hadn't burned the pot roast last night"   (cnn.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shootings would not have happened if Kenosha police chief had not given his officers a license to  shoot unarmed people in the back on a whim or because of cowardice. Not firing the coward cop means he was acting within kenosha police department guidelines and that is very disturbing.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's lucky she didn't get the "back o the police cruiser in Miami" treatment.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shooter was out after curfew. The shooting wouldn't have happened if the shooter had respected curfew.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't have end stage syphilis if I didn't raw dog those coke whores in the '80's
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what the police chief is saying, is if the Proud Boy hadn't been breaking curfew, 2 more people would still be alive and no one would have been shot.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should be fired immediately for that.

Immediately.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: So what the police chief is saying, is if the Proud Boy hadn't been breaking curfew, 2 more people would still be alive and no one would have been shot.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This clown needs his teeth kicked in.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So that is why his officers cited and detained the Blueliners playing militia, right?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was wondering why Kenosha cops were such trigger happy spazoids until this asshole started bumping his gums. He really needs to go swim across lake Michigan.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The sky is blue, water is wet, and headlines on Fark are misleading.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I wouldn't have end stage syphilis if I didn't raw dog those coke whores in the '80's


You should join our virtual support group for this problem.  I can't remember where it is right now though.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: The shooter was out after curfew. The shooting wouldn't have happened if the shooter had respected curfew.


Or, you know, stayed in his own state.
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hey Chief,

Go eat your gun.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's very difficult for me to understand why people want to fire bomb police stations. And by very difficult, I mean not difficult at all.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: I was wondering why Kenosha cops were such trigger happy spazoids until this asshole started bumping his gums. He really needs to go swim across lake Michigan.


**puts 50 starving alligators in Lake Michigan**
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This will be a fun argument when an officer is hurt
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The shootings would not have happened if Kenosha police chief had not given his officers a license to  shoot unarmed people in the back on a whim or because of cowardice. Not firing the coward cop means he was acting within kenosha police department guidelines and that is very disturbing.


Or if they didn't back the militia and tell them "thank you for being here" while violating curfew.

And if they really did herd protesters to where the militia was- it needs to be investigated.

Seems like police aren't here to protect once they put the riot gear on. Now they're out to punish and intimidate protesters from using their first amendment rights because they don't like the message of "get your boots off of black people's necks."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What he's trying to say is that the police take no responsibility whatsoever.
 
NathanAllen [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
His job needs to be gone, now.
 
paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: It's very difficult for me to understand why people want to fire bomb police stations. And by very difficult, I mean not difficult at all.


It's going to be a tough choice in November for a lot of people.  The party of tax cuts for the rich versus the party of arson.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can't imagine why people might be upset at police with this piece of trash as police chief.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The shooter was a minor in illegal possession of a fire arm out after curfew. But in the police chief's eyes that's all white.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He's claiming that laws could prevent gun violence?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Majin_Buu: I was wondering why Kenosha cops were such trigger happy spazoids until this asshole started bumping his gums. He really needs to go swim across lake Michigan.

**puts 50 starving alligators in Lake Michigan**


Why would you do that to the alligators? Garbage like this is sure to give them heartburn at best and flat out poison them at worst.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Man that F*cker Carlson is a real asshole.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Technically he's correct, but he's limiting it of course. Really he should have said:

The shootings would not have happened if people weren't out after curfew. That includes an out of state 17 year old thug illegally carrying a firearm on Kenosha streets after curfew. An illegally carried firearm that he later used to kill two people and injure a third person.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
God damnit this would have never happened if Obama didn't cause the breakup of the supercontinent, Pangea
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You hear that Trump voters?  Curfews are the new normal.  Don't you even think about going outside unless you like getting your ass kicked by a cop.
 
lymond01
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He did say something smart earlier.  When asked by citizens if he would deputize them so they could assist in helping to uphold the law, he said what happened during the protest is the exact reason he would never do that.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Majin_Buu: I was wondering why Kenosha cops were such trigger happy spazoids until this asshole started bumping his gums. He really needs to go swim across lake Michigan.

**puts 50 starving alligators in Lake Michigan**


Cruel to the alligators Lake Michigan is so cold they will die in summer.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
....and many people might not get shot by cops if cops weren't so trigger happy.
..,.and dogs might not get shot if they just stopped acting like dogs.
....and citizens' car tires might not get slashed by cops if citizens stopped exercising their constitutional rights.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
His comments about warehousing people are pretty strange.  Warehouses as buildings don't last, aren't suited to living in, and are not escape-proof.  It seems like a half-assed plan.

Does he have another plan that isn't just an interim solution?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good thing they didn't ask the current Kenosha County Sheriff his opinion.....
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://twitter.com/FirenzeMike/statu​s​/1299015743791661056?s=20
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: What he's trying to say is that the police take no responsibility whatsoever.


Agreed. He tried to thread the line and failed. To be fair, he's probably cursing that little thug right now for messing up the narrative. They basically had to pull back last night, and that meant peaceful protests, which absolutely ruins the conservative narrative of BLM being lawless thugs bent on destroying America / the suburbs.

Of course if you need to know anything about Kenosha it's this: Other than the Renaissance Faire, the place is pretty much drive by shiat.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
All the videos show the kid shot in self-defense, and he was retreating the entire time. This wouldn't have happened if a mob hadn't decided to chase down the kid.

Play stupid games...
 
X-Geek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
During a Wednesday news conference, Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said the shooting may definitely would not have happened if demonstrators and the accused gunman had obeyed the city's newly imposed 8 p.m. curfew not had a gun.

FTFH
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: You hear that Trump voters?  Curfews are the new normal.  Don't you even think about going outside unless you like getting your ass kicked by a cop.


*offer not valid for straight white Christian males
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Stupid seems pretty well entrenched in police leadership up there.
This is the county sheriff not the city police chief.
 
RI_Red [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I mean, there's tone deaf, and then there's white-cop-excusing-domestic-terrorism tone deaf.

What a sack of shiat.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: What he's trying to say is that the police take no responsibility whatsoever.


That's crazy, where would he have learned that.
 
