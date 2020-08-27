 Skip to content
(Lafayette Advertiser)   You cancel culture people can huff and can puff but there is no way this Confederate monument is coming down. Hurricane Laura: Challenge accepted   (theadvertiser.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Louisiana, controversialConfederate monument, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, Southern United States, Lake Charles, Louisiana, late June, South's Defenders Monument, Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana  
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God thinks that crap should be gone. Take the hint.

/and tax the churches!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get there quick and haul it away before they put it back up. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're looking for racism, you'll always be able to find it.  No need to display it openly in the public square.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
God has spoken.  Let the church say amen.
 
ranna
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm not religious but it looks to me like is isn't the lgbt+ community (sorry I'm sure that's a dated term) that God hates but that God hates confederates
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ain't that a pity.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: Get there quick and haul it away before they put it back up. [Fark user image 720x960]


These statues are incredibly soft, you'd expect it to break but it just bends...
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: God thinks that crap should be gone. Take the hint.

/and tax the churches!


Damn, I was going to say the first part.

/fist of rage
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: Get there quick and haul it away before they put it back up. [Fark user image 720x960]


Trump will likely have his homeland security goons try to track you down and shoot you in the back if you do that.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
see what gooooooooooood did to us man
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mokmo: Walker: Get there quick and haul it away before they put it back up. [Fark user image 720x960]

These statues are incredibly soft, you'd expect it to break but it just bends...


Didn't they mass produced most of them  in the 1910s-1920s? They really aren't a work of fine artisans, but rather objects that were churned out cheaply.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey, God, nice shot.

But the real target is a lot further East.  Get on it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Looks to be copper.  I'm surprised no local meth heads haven't already hauled it off for scrap.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: God thinks that crap should be gone. Take the hint.

/and tax the churches!


The irony of buttsex leading to the downfall of the confederacy is quite something.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's shame, yep. Whelp, may as well leave it down and replace it with something that's not a racist monument to the defense of slavery.


/May I suggest

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_​o​f_Frank_Morris
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Subtonic: jasonvatch: God thinks that crap should be gone. Take the hint.

/and tax the churches!

The irony of buttsex leading to the downfall of the confederacy is quite something.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Butter Jesus being struck by lightening was the warning shot.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Looks to be copper.  I'm surprised no local meth heads haven't already hauled it off for scrap.


Bronze, not copper.  But it's just as likely to be stolen by tweakers.
 
Corvus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't you know? God only did it because America is pro-gay. Haven't you you learned that the only god cares about?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think the Simpsons did a statue honoring Shelbyville heroes better...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
What the hell was that
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Looks like god finally got over his hating gays phase.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Butter Jesus being struck by lightening...


Would be a miraculous transformation to margarine.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hammettman: [media.giphy.com image 250x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


WTF was this idiot doing?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Walker: Get there quick and haul it away before they put it back up. [Fark user image 720x960]

Trump will likely have his homeland security goons try to track you down and shoot you in the back if you do that.


I'm not black so I'll be fine.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: hammettman: [media.giphy.com image 250x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

WTF was this idiot doing?


Breaking Darwin's heart?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Subtonic: jasonvatch: God thinks that crap should be gone. Take the hint.

/and tax the churches!

The irony of buttsex leading to the downfall of the confederacy is quite something.

[Fark user image 500x304] [View Full Size image _x_]


You can't spell "treason" without "reason", either, but it requires removing something.
 
lennavan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Stopping doing racist/bad things, AKA "cancel culture."  Like when Lincoln canceled slavery, that asshole.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hammettman: [media.giphy.com image 250x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Damn that could have been so much worse.

Is the skinny guy's GF Bjork?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
God's will! But I'm sure Sunday in church it will be the devil and them evil gays.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Mokmo: Walker: Get there quick and haul it away before they put it back up. [Fark user image 720x960]

These statues are incredibly soft, you'd expect it to break but it just bends...

Didn't they mass produced most of them  in the 1910s-1920s? They really aren't a work of fine artisans, but rather objects that were churned out cheaply.


In many cases, they're exactly the same as the Union statues made by the same company, except that the "U" for "Union" is turned sideways to be a "C" for "Confederate."
 
