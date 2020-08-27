 Skip to content
"He is currently unemployed and believes it could be because of his appearance."
    Body modification, Tattoo, Tongue, tattoo addict, Body piercing, Sandro, The Lizardman, body modifications  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always narrow my eyes a bit whenever I hear a politician say, "Every person has worth."

I guess in some cases their worth is acting as a warning to others -- which apparently goes unheeded.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, that's enough internet for this week.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No kidding - gah
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is not someone who will live to a ripe old age. This is someone who will probably commit suicide when they realize that cutting/piercing/slicing/tattooing the​mselves just isn't making them feel any better.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

foo monkey:


i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That guy should go to work for David S. Pumpkins.

You know, be part of it.
 
p51d007
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Probably says to himself...why won't anyone GIVE me a job so I can move out of my parent's
basement.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: foo monkey:

[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x820]


Didnt really need to see that, sbd.
 
JRoo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Say what you will, he's twice the man Van Gogh was.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

foo monkey:


WHAT
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He probably just couldn't hear the phone...
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not because of your appearance.  Because you demonstrate very poor decision making skills.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I don't think the fact that I have made a lifelong choice to permanently make myself look bizarre and frightening to such an extent that it freaks everyone right the hell out should be a limiting factor in my ability to find gainful employment anywhere."

You know, that reminds me of the time when I was young and decided that pants should be completely optional.  I had the same problem as this fine fellow here.  But then winter came.  Fortunately I hadn't removed my legs, so I was able to put pants on again.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If that's not the picture of mental stability I don't know what is.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: foo monkey:

[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x820]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't worry.  He identifies as a billiard ball, so the surgery was covered under his medicaid.

/Nothing says "I will never have a job that pays taxes" like a neck tattoo.
//Except a neck tattoo and ear removal.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, his skills, such as being inside my nightmares, are not currently monetizeable.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Once Covid is over, the carnival circuit will start up again.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Not because of your appearance.  Because you demonstrate very poor decision making skills.


whynotboth.jpg
 
Drearyx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He'd still make a better POTUS.
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kill it with fire.
 
red5ish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe as a bouncer?
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Those glasses look ridiculous on him.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Touched as a kid or just "touched"?
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Without your outer ear I would think that would severely impact your ability to hear and locate sounds around you.


I don't get it.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Vermithrax Perjorative: Without your outer ear I would think that would severely impact your ability to hear and locate sounds around you.

I don't get it.


I don't get it.


Body dysmorphia.

If your brain ain't broken, you *cannot* understand it.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SumoJeb:

Those glasses look ridiculous on him.

Those glasses look ridiculous on him.


Jebus. That is basically point of no return mentally ill manifested.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Places that would hire you:

Taxi dispatch.
Night Security.
Collection Agency
Late-night body-modification shop (as a human warning poster.)
Porn shop.
Nightclub Bouncer.
Go into broadcasting.
Hell, try your luck at cheap horror films.

Unorthodox problems require unorthodox solutions.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At what point does a responsible tattoo artist politely refuse to fark someone up?
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: At what point does a responsible tattoo artist politely refuse to fark someone up?


When they run out of money.
 
godxam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Not because of your appearance.  Because you demonstrate very poor decision making skills.


no, it's because of his appearance as well.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If they ever invent a time machine, that guy should really not travel back to the Middle Ages.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sandro's next planned procedures are to have his eyeballs tattooed and the tip of his nose removed

I for one think having his nose removed is a great idea. When people ask how he smells, he can say terrible.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When he hits his forties, he will regret not being able to keep his reading glasses on his face.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Are carnivals not hiring anymore?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MorningBreath: Sandro's next planned procedures are to have his eyeballs tattooed and the tip of his nose removed

I for one think having his nose removed is a great idea. When people ask how he smells, he can say terrible.


Huh, so he hasn't learned a thing yet...

/Probably does indeed need professional help, and a lot of it
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Drunken Rampage: When he hits his forties, he will regret not being able to keep his reading glasses on his face.


The ocular cancer from ink in his eyes will make that moot.
 
godxam
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: responsible tattoo artist


this may be the first time these three words have been used together and in this order.  In a different order sure:  tattoo artist, responsible?
 
alaric3
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He's almost Sleestak
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looks like he.... (•_•) / ( •_•)>⌐■-■  •_•  shiat...  (•_•) / ( •_•)>⌐■-■  •_•  dammit (•_•) / ( •_•)>⌐■-■  •_•  fark it.... doesn;t have any plans to go out in sunny weather.
 
boozehat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He could be one of those instagram / youtube influence'ers?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Drunken Rampage: When he hits his forties, he will regret not being able to keep his reading glasses on his face.

The ocular cancer from ink in his eyes will make that moot.

The ocular cancer from ink in his eyes will make that moot.


Given it appears he had his ear canals stitched closed, Audible ain't do him much good either.
 
g.fro
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

godxam: Nurglitch: responsible tattoo artist

this may be the first time these three words have been used together and in this order.  In a different order sure:  tattoo artist, responsible?


No, money down!
 
Slypork
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SumoJeb:

Those glasses look ridiculous on him.

Those glasses look ridiculous on him.


A guy walks in for his interview.
The interviewer asks, "Whats the first thing you notice about me?"
The guy responds, "Why, You don't have any ears."
Interviewer: "Get out! Send in the next guy."
2nd guy walks in for his interview.
The interviewer asks, "Whats the first thing you notice about me?"
The guy responds, "Why, You don't have any ears."
Interviewer: "Get out! Send in the next guy."
This guy on the way out says to the 3rd guy "What ever you do, don't say anything about his not having any ears - He'll kick you right out."
3rd guy walks in for his interview.
The interviewer asks, "Whats the first thing you notice about me?"
The guy looks at the interviewer intently for a few seconds and responds, "Why, you wear contact lenses don't you."
The interviewer says, "That's impressive that you're so observant. How could you tell I wear contact lenses?"
3rd guy "Because you don't have any damn ears to hang glasses on."
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There are people who have lost their eads to accidents or cancer and are embarrassed to even leave the house....

And then there's this guy
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Vermithrax Perjorative: Without your outer ear I would think that would severely impact your ability to hear and locate sounds around you.


I don't get it.

Body dysmorphia.

If your brain ain't broken, you *cannot* understand it.


Body dysmorphia is a disorder where one believes that one or more aspects of their physical appearance is wrong and needs to be corrected -- even if it means removing a perfectly healthy body part -- in order to feel "normal."

This was a considered choice to remove his outer ears so he could look more like a skull because that, apparently, is badass.  A decision made following a long procession of choices that started with tattoos and escalated to inserting things under skin.  None of this, according to TFA anyway, was undertaken because he felt this body was wrong and this is what he needed to do to "fix" it.  This is just stuff he wanted to do, much like I wanted to get my left ear pierced in the 80s.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: GrogSmash: Vermithrax Perjorative: Without your outer ear I would think that would severely impact your ability to hear and locate sounds around you.


I don't get it.

Body dysmorphia.

If your brain ain't broken, you *cannot* understand it.

Body dysmorphia is a disorder where one believes that one or more aspects of their physical appearance is wrong and needs to be corrected -- even if it means removing a perfectly healthy body part -- in order to feel "normal."

This was a considered choice to remove his outer ears so he could look more like a skull because that, apparently, is badass.  A decision made following a long procession of choices that started with tattoos and escalated to inserting things under skin.  None of this, according to TFA anyway, was undertaken because he felt this body was wrong and this is what he needed to do to "fix" it.  This is just stuff he wanted to do, much like I wanted to get my left ear pierced in the 80s.


I realize this isn't exactly the same, but it is close enough that it falls in the same sandbox.

Sorry, you don't do that to yourself because of 'considered' choices.  There is a serious underlying mental aspect.
 
