 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cleveland 19)   Crazy Eyes and Thumbhead didn't think through their cunning kidnap plot much further than 'grab her'   (cleveland19.com) divider line
21
    More: Stupid, Gender, business card, own car, female victim, vehicle description, suspects, detectives, car  
•       •       •

1324 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2020 at 12:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoooo boy, I'de bet some real money they were channers
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Surprisingly, the actual suspects were scarier looking than the library ghost.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cousins have GOT to stop farking.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Particularly relevant given that both those men are almost certainly dickless.

At least, whatever was there has probably retreated into the folds out of shame.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
criminal masterminds
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they planned on giving her alcohol, wow how very high school date rapey of them.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez, assault with a dead weapon..
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, the term 'thumbhead' gets thrown around a lot... how bad could it ... *clicks link*

Yep, that's a thumbhead!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, what's wrong with white people.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know why I can tell they are Trump supporters? Because they are so stupid that they didn't just say that they were going to kidnap her for ransom money.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Cousins have GOT to stop farking.



lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


"Uhh... YOU'RE not my supervisor."
 
MinnesotaJack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's a hard 37
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If that gaiter around his neck makes it up an over that one roll it's going to shoot off his head and smack the ceiling.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MinnesotaJack: That's a lard 37


FTFY. Looks like Ohio has it's fair share of motor home meth MAGAts, too.

/ Those two are basically an entire neighborhood here in Northern California.
 
PawisBetlog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: Wenchmaster: Cousins have GOT to stop farking.


[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 320x240]

"Uhh... YOU'RE not my supervisor."


post of the day right here lol

you are teh winar
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SBinRR: If that gaiter around his neck makes it up an over that one roll it's going to shoot off his head and smack the ceiling.

[Fark user image 850x425]


Paging Dr. Pimple Popper
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The fat kid from the Far Side comics has really fallen on hard times

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
darthaegis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Two corpulent trash slobs who can't get out of a car without getting winded were going to do something that requires speed, strength and agility. American exceptionalism personified.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SBinRR: If that gaiter around his neck makes it up an over that one roll it's going to shoot off his head and smack the ceiling.

[Fark user image 850x425]


"What a beautiful belt you've got on!" Alice suddenly remarked.

(They had had quite enough of the subject of age, she thought: and if they really were to take turns in choosing subjects, it was her turn now.) "At least," she corrected herself on second thoughts, "a beautiful gaiter, I should have said -- no, a belt, I mean -- I beg your pardon!" she added in dismay, for Humpty Dumpty looked thoroughly offended, and she began to wish she hadn't chosen that subject. "If I only knew," the thought to herself, "which was neck and which was waist!"

Evidently Humpty Dumpty was very angry, though he said nothing for a minute or two. When he did speak again, it was in a deep growl.

"It is a -- most -- provoking -- thing," he said at last, "when a person doesn't know a gaiter from a belt!"
"I know it's very ignorant of me," Alice said, in so humble a tone that Humpty Dumpty relented.

"It's a gaiter, child, and a beautiful one, as you say. It's a present from the White King and Queen. There now!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.