 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some New Wave Guy)   This week's 3 hour serving of vintage 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Human Sexual Response, Opal, and requested Eleven Pond. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #148. Starts 1PM ET LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
18
    More: Live  
•       •       •

130 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 27 Aug 2020 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
somehow i missed that i was anonymously gifted a month of TF. so....a belated thank you to my anonymous TF benefactor.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello everyone.
Just wading my way through a ginormous burger & I'll be back here in a jiffy
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello everyone.
Just wading my way through a ginormous burger & I'll be back here in a jiffy


is there a food equivalent of "bros before..."? because there should be.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Hello everyone.
Just wading my way through a ginormous burger & I'll be back here in a jiffy

is there a food equivalent of "bros before..."? because there should be.


Brood before food?
Chums before yums?

This will now be an obsession........
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Hello everyone.
Just wading my way through a ginormous burger & I'll be back here in a jiffy

is there a food equivalent of "bros before..."? because there should be.

Brood before food?
Chums before yums?

This will now be an obsession........


except you've it backwards
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Hello everyone.
Just wading my way through a ginormous burger & I'll be back here in a jiffy

is there a food equivalent of "bros before..."? because there should be.

Brood before food?
Chums before yums?

This will now be an obsession........

except you've it backwards


You're not helping

lol
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Here goes........
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
here. we. gooooo.....
 
Sgt Oddball [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hi all, hope you're well. Getting roped into work stuff which is an alarming trend lately, so I'll be checking in and out.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
...and, mornin' you lot...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sgt Oddball: Hi all, hope you're well. Getting roped into work stuff which is an alarming trend lately, so I'll be checking in and out.


make sure you check the twitters later for the video/audio replay.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well this is at full volume straight away
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
come, spot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: come, spot


I really have to find the clip in Red Dwarf where Lister reads the cat's book of Dick & Jane.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tears & Cinnamon would easily fit on a Love & Rockets album
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pista: Tears & Cinnamon would easily fit on a Love & Rockets album


i didn't think about it, but now that you mention it, i hear it.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: come, spot

I really have to find the clip in Red Dwarf where Lister reads the cat's book of Dick & Jane.


RED DWARF Series 1 Episode 4, "Waiting For God"
http://www.planetsmeg.com/cgi-bin/pag​e​gen.pl?waitingforgod (script)
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.