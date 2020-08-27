 Skip to content
(Thread Reader)   Facebook disbanded the "Kenosha Guard" group, but someone took some screenshots of it before it disappeared. It's about what you'd expect, but oh, hey, is that Senator Ron Johnson posting in there?   (threadreaderapp.com) divider line
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"When the shooting starts, make sure somebody is sending a live feed of the mother farkers going down"

Not *if* shooting starts... *when*
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd like clarification whether Senator Ron Johnson actually posted to the group or if its a repost of something from somewhere else.

/quit Facebook a LONG time ago, so not sure how that stuff presents in groups like this
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We have about 3,000 RSVPs..."
Tulsa all over again
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: I'd like clarification whether Senator Ron Johnson actually posted to the group or if its a repost of something from somewhere else.

/quit Facebook a LONG time ago, so not sure how that stuff presents in groups like this


Usually it says "Soandso shared:" but I can't tell for sure without seeing the whole screenshot
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: "We have about 3,000 RSVPs..."
Tulsa all over again


I just got this weird vision of right wing militias sending out save the date cards for a race war.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I glanced over /b last night, and this kid is being hailed a hero there, and they are claiming it was 100% self defense since one of the wounded was also armed.  I fully expect to see the graphics and edited images i saw there show up on newscorp/sinclair networks over the next couple of days.  They are working over time to try and get others to do the same that he did and spark as much fear as they can.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ron Johnson is a major league asshole.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: cretinbob: "We have about 3,000 RSVPs..."
Tulsa all over again

I just got this weird vision of right wing militias sending out save the date cards for a race war.


They probably use e-vite these days.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
moneyinc.comView Full Size
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: "When the shooting starts, make sure somebody is sending a live feed of the mother farkers going down"

Not *if* shooting starts... *when*


When this shiat goes down there is going to be a recording of a stream that documents it.  You can go to places like woke.net and they have channels on Twitch and other places showing multiple streams at all times.  There is going to be little of giving the cops the benefit of the doubt in these situations because there will be a record this time.  And I hope there are even more people on the ground with audio recording and other stuff going on.  The tech is there and its time to call these farkers on the carpet with their own words and actions.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If any of those fat ass balls of cookie dough had to go more than two nights without their hypo allergenic pillows and CPAP machines theyd surrender to Nancy Pelosis illegal immigrant gardener.

You can buy every piece of nylon Academy has but youre still a fat piece of shiat who isnt capable of surviving anything harsher than that time they forgot to give you that order of cheesy bread.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every single one of those posters deserves to be charged with terrorism and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.  War crimes related to child soldiers too.
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, buddy, you are a "commander" like I'm Dolly Freaking Parton.  I bet that flabby asshole wouldn't last five minutes in Air Force boot camp, arguably the least challenging of the services.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE 72ND "FIGHTING POTATOES" BATTALION HAS ARRIVED TO DEFEND OUR FAIR CITY!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/We got all kinds. Russets, Yukon Golds, Reds, Sweets...
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Ron Johnson is a major league asshole.


He sort of forgot to mention that Gov. Evers turned down Trumps "help" because he already sent Wisconsin National Guard to Kenosha and has a total of 10,000 available to him if needed. The Flim Flam Fuhrer's stormtroopers are neither needed nor wanted here.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry, but I just can't take you seriously with "Kenosha" in your name. You need something like "Scarville" or "Tombstone" or "Cape Fear" or some shiat like that.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President (sic) Donald J. Trump: the gift that just keeps on giving. To Putin.

/1 Get moron elected
//2 keep stirring online pot
//3 watch it all burn. Pandemic unexpected bonerus
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably a Russian owned group to boot.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: "When the shooting starts, make sure somebody is sending a live feed of the mother farkers going down"

Not *if* shooting starts... *when*


So that's premeditated murder.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rotten Johnson is a disgrace. The families of the dead should name him in the lawsuits.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When we start seeing our federal agents scooping up these terrorists like they should then we can assume they are not on the side of the terrorists.

But they aren't.

So we can't.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: cretinbob: "We have about 3,000 RSVPs..."
Tulsa all over again

I just got this weird vision of right wing militias sending out save the date cards for a race war.


Nov 4th would be my guess
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Probably a Russian owned group to boot.


The Russians own no such thing.   This GOP had been piling up the dynamite and gasoline for decades now.   They placed their monkey constituency on top of that pile with a box of matches.  They have been threatening to unleash their dynamite monkey if they don't get what that want.   The Russians did nothing more than show up and started taunting dynamite monkey.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freetomato: Yeah, buddy, you are a "commander" like I'm Dolly Freaking Parton.  I bet that flabby asshole wouldn't last five minutes in Air Force boot camp, arguably the least challenging of the services.


You'll get no argument.

/Really.
//Alumnus of Lackland and Tank Hill.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [moneyinc.com image 750x422]


I was gonna post sonpeoplecanseeyou.jpg

/shakes tiny fist
 
Creidiki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paramilitaries are the herpes sores of the society, they pop up whenever there is stress in the system.

They usually fold like cheap lawn chair when they face organized resistance unless backed by regular army.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A reminder that the #1 show on Fox News, Tucker Carlson's White Power Hour, was promoting these people and the shooter as heroes and their actions as understandable.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: When we start seeing our federal agents scooping up these terrorists like they should then we can assume they are not on the side of the terrorists.

But they aren't.

So we can't.


Gotta ensure job security somehow, I guess.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noctusxx: I glanced over /b last night, and this kid is being hailed a hero there, and they are claiming it was 100% self defense since one of the wounded was also armed.  I fully expect to see the graphics and edited images i saw there show up on newscorp/sinclair networks over the next couple of days.  They are working over time to try and get others to do the same that he did and spark as much fear as they can.


Funny how illegal immigrants are bad people by default since they're breaking the law, and here we have an underage kid with a firearm and that is also breaking the law...I wonder what the difference is, certainly not racism, right racists?
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Republican party needs to be abolished and outlawed like Germany did with the Nazi party. They are nothing but a Hate Organization.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image 850x637]


"The police need to be held accountable for their actions" = "political correctness"
 
roc6783
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: I'd like clarification whether Senator Ron Johnson actually posted to the group or if its a repost of something from somewhere else.

/quit Facebook a LONG time ago, so not sure how that stuff presents in groups like this


I'll clarify that he is a shiatbag, and an embarrassment as a representative of my state.

/Stay safe y'all. None of this is getting better any time soon.
 
Alcaste
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I spent a lot of the night when this happened just. Arguing with gaslighting russian bots. They were out in full force in an attempt to get ahead of it.

Nope. Fark you. 17 year old pasty white kid. Given water and amnesty by police. Free to kill.

Ugh. shiat. fark. FARK!
 
roc6783
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Ron Johnson is a major league asshole.


True story
 
roc6783
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: If any of those fat ass balls of cookie dough had to go more than two nights without their hypo allergenic pillows and CPAP machines theyd surrender to Nancy Pelosis illegal immigrant gardener.

You can buy every piece of nylon Academy has but youre still a fat piece of shiat who isnt capable of surviving anything harsher than that time they forgot to give you that order of cheesy bread.


fark you, bro.  I really wanted that cheesy bread.  What about MY pain?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image image 850x637]


I look forward to Dan crying to his friends on Facebook that he can't get a job.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Ron Johnson is a major league asshole.


Seconded. Robin Voss is doing a bang up job over there, too.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I'm sorry, but I just can't take you seriously with "Kenosha" in your name. You need something like "Scarville" or "Tombstone" or "Cape Fear" or some shiat like that.


**Sheboygan has entered the chat**
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wait a minute. The guy actually took photos of his computer screen? Is this because he's running Linux?

/ducks.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gar1013: The Pope of Manwich Village: I'm sorry, but I just can't take you seriously with "Kenosha" in your name. You need something like "Scarville" or "Tombstone" or "Cape Fear" or some shiat like that.

**Sheboygan has entered the chat**


At least it wasn't Oshkosh.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: I'd like clarification whether Senator Ron Johnson actually posted to the group or if its a repost of something from somewhere else.

/quit Facebook a LONG time ago, so not sure how that stuff presents in groups like this


That looks like a shared tweet, but hard to say.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jso2897: gar1013: The Pope of Manwich Village: I'm sorry, but I just can't take you seriously with "Kenosha" in your name. You need something like "Scarville" or "Tombstone" or "Cape Fear" or some shiat like that.

**Sheboygan has entered the chat**

At least it wasn't Oshkosh.


Pardeeville.
 
