(ABC News)   Students, alumni at Liberty University split on Jerry Falwell Jr.'s scandalous exit, as some demand an investigation and others just want to sit off to the side and watch   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Jerry Falwell, Liberty University, Jerry Falwell, Jr., Jonathan Falwell, president of Liberty University, Jerry Falwell Jr.'s resignation, Lynchburg, Virginia, Thomas Road Baptist Church  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked there's no morals clause in his golden parachute contract.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I'm shocked there's no morals clause in his golden parachute contract.


I was wondering the same thing, until I remembered that morals clauses are only for the little people.  In this case the paying students.
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Guys, the joke is getting a little old. It's like if you had this joke, and you had fun with it, but you wanted to have a little more fun with it. So you let a bigger joke named Giancarlo inside your joke for a while.

So yeah, not just old, but distasteful.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Honestly, I'm surprised there isn't video of his wife yet
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm just happy for once everyone involved in a preacher sex scandal were consenting adults. This is an improvement.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I heard Jerry likes to watch.


I'll never get tired of saying that.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
LOL people talking like the school has some kind of reputation to uphold
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: I'm just happy for once everyone involved in a preacher sex scandal were consenting adults. This is an improvement.


Good Gods, we really are there, aren't we?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Rats eat themselves, if they don't jump ship.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I'm shocked there's no morals clause in his golden parachute contract.


Nah, they already knew he had no morals.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We're all missing the most salient point here. Did the Right Honorable Reverend, Defender of the Faith, enjoy a little cream pie action after the deed was done?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Last week, Steve Bannon. This week, Jerry Falwell Jr. Same crime in each case: a promise of Trumptopia that turned out to be a massive grift.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's funny to me that you're shocked to find out a thing that most people already knew.  I guess it's on to some other grifting messiah.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Forgiveness does not mean carte blanche to break rules and Commandments. You don't get a free pass just because you're a believer.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BizarreMan: foo monkey: I'm shocked there's no morals clause in his golden parachute contract.

I was wondering the same thing, until I remembered that morals clauses are only for the little people.  In this case the paying students.

idiots

FTFY
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Tom_Slick: I'm just happy for once everyone involved in a preacher sex scandal were consenting adults. This is an improvement.

Good Gods, we really are there, aren't we?


Gotta take your societal wins where you can get them.
 
