Masks imposed on Paris as 20% of the city is in the virus Red Zone. And as we all know, the red zone is for the immediate loading and unloading of patients only. There is no stopping in the white zone
43
274 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2020 at 3:47 PM



west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hard to smoke cigarette with a mask, oui?
 
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Um, subby? The WHITE zone is for the immediate loading and unloading of patients only. There is no stopping in a RED zone.
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The red zone has ALWAYS been for the immediate loading and unloading of patients. There is no stopping in the red zone.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Works better in french
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You just want me to have an abortion!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want me to have an abortion.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't you tell me which zone is for loading, and which zone is for unloading.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a good, thoughtful French citizen w/ a mask might look like.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone mention that it's just because he wants her to have an abortion?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, cut the bleeding heart crap, will ya? We've all got our switches, lights, and knobs to deal with, Striker. I mean, down here there are literally hundreds and thousands of blinking, beeping, and flashing lights, blinking and beeping and flashing - they're *flashing* and they're *beeping*.


\sequel needs love too
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is never going to stop, is it?
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airplane! 1980 White zone - Red zone UNCUT
Youtube mvYOTz5n6GI
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, abortions for everyone, apparently.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would guess that it's not the best time to visit the City of Lights
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit i came here to say this.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Entends, Betty. Ne commence pas encore à ta merde de White-Zone.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Masks imposed on Paris as 20% of the city is in the virus Red Zone. And as we all know, the red zone is for the immediate loading and unloading of patients only. There is no stopping in the white zone"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll love it.  It's a way of life.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

It's illegal to have an abortion in the red zone.  Also illegal to masturbate in a school zone. My arrest sheet can attest.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Airplane II: The Sequel - "Over Macho Grande"
Youtube JswFF2dKiLM


I've always freaking loved this scene in particular. Puns so bad they're great.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It is amazing how easily Covid-19 has been able to infect people... while dragging Walton and Lanier up and down the world for almost a year now.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


everybody panic
 
not enough beer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

They had 5500 cases yesterday. Adjusted for population as a comparison to us that would around 28k. Yeah I am gonna go out a limb and guess they would not like to have their borders closed again.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I couldn't decide on whether to go with the French theme or with the Airplane theme...

Fark user imageView Full Size


...okay...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

With all the puns and double-entendres and wordplay in this movie, I've always wondered just how well, if at all, it translates into other languages.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wow, I'm so impressed. the last time they were having this many 'cases' they were averaging 800-100 deaths per day, now they're averaging 11.

And this adjusts for the 2 week wait we're always waiting for
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

C'est dur fumee une cigarette pendant mis une masque.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Excuse me Miss, I smoke Gauloises.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
masks will now be required for everyone in Paris starting Friday - but the government is determined to reopen schools next week

Get back to us on that, and see if you have better luck than we have had opening up schools.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Right and when we were up at our level the last time we were losing over 3k a day and now only 1k. Treatments are getting better but death is not the only bad outcome. Not to mention 10-20 percent of those cases will be occupying a hospital bed for a week to a month.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

There are things far worse that death.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Leslie Nielsen was apparently quite the nut in real life. An acquaintance of mine was his limo driver, and he showed up one day to take Nielsen to the airport. Les answered the door in Speedos, mask and snorkel, swim fins, with a rubber horsey-head kids pool ring toy around his waist.

"Oh, J___. You must be here to take me to the airport. Let's go."  And he proceeded to walk out the door and toward the car. "Oh, wait. Maybe I better get my airport clothes on."

J___ waited on the couch while Leslie Nielsen got ready to go. So, not only delightfully weird, but down to earth enough to let his driver wait in the house while he got ready.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ignorance like this and disdain for the medical science profession's recommendations on how to fight this disease is how Trump will get re-elected.

Why do you want to be counted amongst those who would enable this?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Because in their minds, sticking it to the libs is worth a few thousand measly deaths.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Well because the French are in on the deep state conspiracy to get rid of Trump. I mean sure they locked down during riots over economic conditions but hey what else could it be.

/What Trumpers believe
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't start with your white zone shiat, subby, the red zone has always been for unloading.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

They also think: "Besides, they are all old and near death anyways."
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wait...they didn't have a mask mandate already?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Aren't you edgy...
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Central Scrutinizer frowns on your shenanigans subby
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wow somebody's mad I told the truth again.
 
