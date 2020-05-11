 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Today is National Just Because Day. Why, you might ask?   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
10
    More: Misc, United States, John F. Kennedy, Chocolate chip cookie, Audrey Hepburn, Guinness World Records, Gregory Peck, Walt Disney, John Coltrane  
•       •       •

272 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Aug 2020 at 6:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because fark you, that's why?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
?

10cc - I m Not In Love
Youtube tdCY0CgMoq8
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reasons.

/ it's WAY too much to ask for a Reason Day in 2020.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simpsons did it!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paige: well, here goes, just because...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It should be a national holiday.

Also:
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because is in centerfield.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rubber - No Reason (Opening Scene)
Youtube rm94Lb2mz4s
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Because sometimes, you don't need to understand "why."

aetre.xepher.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.