(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1883, the small island of Krakatoa became the much smaller island of Krakatoa along with a giant plume of smoke   (history.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Croatoan!!!!!
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is that east or west of Java?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did Drew get a new partnership / sponsorship, or did some Admin just discover the History Channel website?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: Is that east or west of Java?


Yes.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you read only one book a year, this is one of  the books you should read. I think I have read my copy like 4 times.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's slowly growing back.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Did Drew get a new partnership / sponsorship, or did some Admin just discover the History Channel website?

[Fark user image image 485x543]


Fark could (and regularly DOES) do worse than links to informative sites.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The B-52's - LAVA（From their 1979 album The B-52's）
Youtube jlQmuuYYTT0
 
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Krakotoa.

What you get when you combine a foot fetish with butt stuff.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bughunter: fifthofzen: Is that east or west of Java?

Yes.


It depends on who you ask.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is currently one of my other open browser tabs. It's one of the old Nature PBS episodes with George Page.
Krakatoa: The Day That Shook The World (1984)
Youtube XwrxMCIk6t4


/ I loved the George Page episodes.
// I can't find any of the George Page episodes for sale anywhere on the internet!
/// Also just re-read 21 Balloons a few months ago
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Did Drew get a new partnership / sponsorship, or did some Admin just discover the History Channel website?

[Fark user image 485x543]


"Just?" FFS man I've been trying to make "On this day in history" bad history a meme for almost a year now!
 
weege001
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 627x480]


Aaaaaaand.. my work is done here. was gonna post the same...
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: If you read only one book a year, this is one of  the books you should read. I think I have read my copy like 4 times.

[Fark user image image 183x275]


But does it tell of the X-mean and the rise of the Mutants?
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: This is currently one of my other open browser tabs. It's one of the old Nature PBS episodes with George Page.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XwrxMCIk​6t4]

/ I loved the George Page episodes.
// I can't find any of the George Page episodes for sale anywhere on the internet!
/// Also just re-read 21 Balloons a few months ago


That's a name I haven't heard in a while, he was one of the best.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The real history of Krakatoa:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cbr.​c​om/x-men-krakoa-history-before-dawn-x/​amp/
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: If you read only one book a year, this is one of  the books you should read. I think I have read my copy like 4 times.

[Fark user image image 183x275]


Seconded. Most of Winchester's books are excellent.

Scary fact from the book: the explosion was heard *two thousand* miles away in Australia.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's been theorized that the bright red background in this painting is a result of the Krakatoa eruption. It caused bright red sunsets all over the world.

I remember seeing a lot of bright red sunsets back in the early 1990's that was the result of some famous volcanic eruption. Anybody else remember that? or the name of the volcano?
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: [Fark user image image 425x527]
It's been theorized that the bright red background in this painting is a result of the Krakatoa eruption. It caused bright red sunsets all over the world.

I remember seeing a lot of bright red sunsets back in the early 1990's that was the result of some famous volcanic eruption. Anybody else remember that? or the name of the volcano?


Likely Pinatubo
 
frankb00th
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: [Fark user image image 425x527]
It's been theorized that the bright red background in this painting is a result of the Krakatoa eruption. It caused bright red sunsets all over the world.

I remember seeing a lot of bright red sunsets back in the early 1990's that was the result of some famous volcanic eruption. Anybody else remember that? or the name of the volcano?


Pinatubo.
It also caused week long -30C temps in my neck of the woods
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wonder if large scale steam explosions, such as those caused by the interaction of magma and seawater, are fully understood.

In particular, if the incredible pressures involved cause some kind of nonlinear reaction like a detonation of high explosives.

Or if you might get a chain of explosions, with each ejection of material allowing more seawater to enter, which would cause another explosion, until you ran out of magma or ran out of ocean.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: I remember seeing a lot of bright red sunsets back in the early 1990's that was the result of some famous volcanic eruption. Anybody else remember that? or the name of the volcano?


The dust from Pinatubo was plainly visible, along with red evenings skies, from the southern United States for two years after the eruption.

The global climate chilled by about half a degree Celsius during that time period.

I didn't notice any cooler weather, but those sunsets were livid red, with faint noctilucent streamers of white ash that I haven't seen since.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ah, Krakatoa, reminds of Lynda Carter back in the day...
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Krakatoa
Youtube 3B-q5p1hj4k
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

toraque: BigNumber12: Did Drew get a new partnership / sponsorship, or did some Admin just discover the History Channel website?

[Fark user image 485x543]

"Just?" FFS man I've been trying to make "On this day in history" bad history a meme for almost a year now!


*runs back to Google*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: If you read only one book a year, this is one of  the books you should read. I think I have read my copy like 4 times.

[Fark user image image 183x275]


Getting it now.  You said read, not buy, right?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.